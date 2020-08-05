US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Oasis Petroleum, Humana, Triumph Group, Teladoc Health

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Wednesday following upbeat services industry survey and Disney's surprise quarterly profit, with sentiment aided by signs that a coronavirus fiscal relief package was imminent. .N

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.33% at 27,186.58. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.67% at 3,328.64 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.34% at 10,978.785. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Assurant Inc <AIZ.N>, up 14.3% ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc <FCX.N>, up 11% ** Walt Disney Co <DIS.N>, up 10.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Arista Networks Inc <ANET.N>, down 10.3% ** Microchip Technology Inc <MCHP.OQ>, down 8.5% ** Perrigo Company Plc <PRGO.N>, down 7.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Team Inc <TISI.N>, up 25.8% ** Enlink Midstream Llc <ENLC.N>, up 23.3% ** Modine Manufacturing Co <MOD.N>, up 20.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Vapotherm Inc <VAPO.N>, down 37.8% ** New Relic Inc <NEWR.N>, down 25.9% ** Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc <LL.N>, down 18.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Biofrontera AG <BFRA.O>, up 554.8% ** Marathon Patent Group Inc <MARA.O>, up 36.4% ** Alimera Sciences Inc <ALIM.O>, up 27.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Sintx Tchnologies Inc <SINT.O>, down 22.3% ** EverQuote Inc <EVER.O>, down 20% ** Axcelis Technologies Inc <ACLS.O>, down 18.7% ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 4.7%

BUZZ-Street View: Beyond Meat's retail pivot simmers domestic growth hopes ** Square Inc SQ.N: up 12.3%

BUZZ-Shares jump after stellar Q2 report ** Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD.N: up 2.9%

BUZZ-CS raises PT on long-term forecast ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 10.5%

BUZZ-Street View: All about showbiz for Walt Disney ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 1.3% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Oil stocks rise as crude hits 5-month high on big drop in U.S. inventories ** ARC Document Solutions ARC.N: up 25.7%

BUZZ-Rises as cost cuts help offset pandemic hit ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: down 8.0%

BUZZ-Slips on reverse stock split plans, Q2 loss ** Emerson Electric Co EMR.N: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Street View: Emerson Electric's outlook sounds encouraging ** BorgWarner Inc BWA.N: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Gains on beating qtrly expectations, raising outlook ** Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI.N: up 11.1%

BUZZ-Rises on better-than-feared Q1 results ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 14.9%

BUZZ-surges as JP Morgan upgrades, says COVID-19 vaccine looks 'best-in-class' ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Rises on over $1 bln deal with U.S. govt for COVID-19 vaccine ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 0.1%

BUZZ-Falls after BofA downgrades on potential risks to gross margins ** Stratasys Ltd SSYS.O: down 0.6%

BUZZ-Drops after co reports disappointing Q2 sales ** Humana Inc HUM.N: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Rises as Q2 results beat ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: down 12.8% ** Livongo Health Inc LVGO.O: down 4.6%

BUZZ-Not what the doctor ordered: Teladoc, Livongo shares fall after deal announcement ** Wolverine World Wide WWW.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Higher after results beat on ecommerce strength ** Oasis Petroleum Inc OAS.O: up 19.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on surprise Q2 profit ** Humana Inc HUM.N: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Rises as Q2 results beat ** Triumph Group Inc TGI.N: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Slumps as aero parts sales fall ** New York Times Co NYT.N: down 2.2%

BUZZ-Expects ad revenue decline to continue in Q3, shares fall ** VBI Vaccines Inc VBIV.O: up 13%

BUZZ-Canadian govt grants C$56 mln for co's COVID-19 vaccine

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.78%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.00%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.17%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.82%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.54%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.65%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.47%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.29%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.49%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.88%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.95%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

SPX IXIC AIZ FCX DIS ANET MCHP PRGO TISI ENLC MOD VAPO NEWR LL BFRA MARA ALIM SINT EVER ACLS BYND SQ PXD XOM CVX ARC CPE EMR BWA CPRI NVAX JNJ AAPL SSYS HUM TDOC LVGO WWW OAS TGI NYT VBIV

