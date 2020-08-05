BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Oasis Petroleum, Humana, Triumph Group, Teladoc Health

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Wednesday following upbeat services industry survey and Disney's surprise quarterly profit, with sentiment aided by signs that a coronavirus fiscal relief package was imminent. .N

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.33% at 27,186.58. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.67% at 3,328.64 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.34% at 10,978.785. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Assurant Inc <AIZ.N>, up 14.3% ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc <FCX.N>, up 11% ** Walt Disney Co <DIS.N>, up 10.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Arista Networks Inc <ANET.N>, down 10.3% ** Microchip Technology Inc <MCHP.OQ>, down 8.5% ** Perrigo Company Plc <PRGO.N>, down 7.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Team Inc <TISI.N>, up 25.8% ** Enlink Midstream Llc <ENLC.N>, up 23.3% ** Modine Manufacturing Co <MOD.N>, up 20.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Vapotherm Inc <VAPO.N>, down 37.8% ** New Relic Inc <NEWR.N>, down 25.9% ** Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc <LL.N>, down 18.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Biofrontera AG <BFRA.O>, up 554.8% ** Marathon Patent Group Inc <MARA.O>, up 36.4% ** Alimera Sciences Inc <ALIM.O>, up 27.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Sintx Tchnologies Inc <SINT.O>, down 22.3% ** EverQuote Inc <EVER.O>, down 20% ** Axcelis Technologies Inc <ACLS.O>, down 18.7% ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 4.7%

BUZZ-Street View: Beyond Meat's retail pivot simmers domestic growth hopes ** Square Inc SQ.N: up 12.3%

BUZZ-Shares jump after stellar Q2 report ** Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD.N: up 2.9%

BUZZ-CS raises PT on long-term forecast ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 10.5%

BUZZ-Street View: All about showbiz for Walt Disney ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 1.3% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Oil stocks rise as crude hits 5-month high on big drop in U.S. inventories ** ARC Document Solutions ARC.N: up 25.7%

BUZZ-Rises as cost cuts help offset pandemic hit ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: down 8.0%

BUZZ-Slips on reverse stock split plans, Q2 loss ** Emerson Electric Co EMR.N: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Street View: Emerson Electric's outlook sounds encouraging ** BorgWarner Inc BWA.N: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Gains on beating qtrly expectations, raising outlook ** Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI.N: up 11.1%

BUZZ-Rises on better-than-feared Q1 results ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 14.9%

BUZZ-surges as JP Morgan upgrades, says COVID-19 vaccine looks 'best-in-class' ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Rises on over $1 bln deal with U.S. govt for COVID-19 vaccine ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 0.1%

BUZZ-Falls after BofA downgrades on potential risks to gross margins ** Stratasys Ltd SSYS.O: down 0.6%

BUZZ-Drops after co reports disappointing Q2 sales ** Humana Inc HUM.N: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Rises as Q2 results beat ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: down 12.8% ** Livongo Health Inc LVGO.O: down 4.6%

BUZZ-Not what the doctor ordered: Teladoc, Livongo shares fall after deal announcement ** Wolverine World Wide WWW.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Higher after results beat on ecommerce strength ** Oasis Petroleum Inc OAS.O: up 19.8%

BUZZ-Rises as Q2 results beat ** Triumph Group Inc TGI.N: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Slumps as aero parts sales fall ** New York Times Co NYT.N: down 2.2%

BUZZ-Expects ad revenue decline to continue in Q3, shares fall ** VBI Vaccines Inc VBIV.O: up 13%

BUZZ-Canadian govt grants C$56 mln for co's COVID-19 vaccine

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.78%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.00%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.17%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.82%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.54%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.65%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.47%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.29%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.49%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.88%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.95%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

