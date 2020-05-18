BioTech
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Oasis Midstream, L Brands, Diffusion Pharma

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stocks surged on Monday, with the S&P 500 hitting a 10-week high, as encouraging early data from a potential coronavirus vaccine trial boosted sentiment, with investors also hoping for stimulus to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic..N

At 13:46 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 3.74% at 24,572.32. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 3.23% at 2,956.13 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 2.53% at 9,243.01. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, up 22.5% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc <UAL.O>, up 20.1% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, up 19.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Citrix Systems Inc <CTXS.O>, down 4.3% ** Campbell Soup Co <CPB.N>, down 3.2 % ** Dominos Pizza <DPZ.N>, down 3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Aurora Cannabis INc <ACB.N>, up 58.6% ** Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3x Shares <MIDU.N>, up 34.5% ** Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares <HIBL.N>, up 28.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** DB Crude Oil Double Short ETN <DTO.N>, down 41.2% ** Velocityshares 3X Inverse Natural Gas ETN <DGAZ.N>, down 29.3% ** Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares <HIBS.N>, down 28.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Oasis Midstream Partners LP <OMP.O>, up 80.9% ** Vir Biotechnology Inc <VIR.O>, up 30.7% ** Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc <LTRPA.O>, up 30.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Forescout Technologies Inc <FSCT.O>, down 23.6% ** Repro-Med Systems, Inc <KRMD.O>, down 16% ** Aptevo Therapeutics Inc <APVO.O>, down 14.1% ** Meritage Homes Corp MTH.N: up 12.3%

BUZZ-Jumps after positive May outlook ** Heron Therapeutics Inc HRTX.O: up 6.7%

BUZZ-Up after co starts study for pain drug ** Inspired Entertainment Inc INSE.O: up 11.8%

BUZZ-Eyes best day in May on higher quarterly revenue ** NuCana Plc NCNA.O: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Up after co resumes clinical studies halted for COVID-19 ** International Game Technology Plc IGT.N: up 11.4%

BUZZ-Up on profit beat at a time when COVID-19 wreaked gambling ** Oasis Midstream Partners LP OMP.O: up 80.9%

BUZZ-Soars on capex curbs, qtrly dividend ** L Brands Inc LB.N: up 18.0%

BUZZ-Surges as brokerages raise PTs ahead of first-quarter results ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: down 1.5%

BUZZ-Weakness in Gilead's stock an opportunity to buy - RBC ** Ford Motor Co F.N: up 8.2% ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 10.4% ** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. FCAU.N: up 8.7%

BUZZ-Ford, GM rise as U.S. auto industry shifts into gear after lockdown ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Gains on plans to reopen 25 more U.S. stores ** ForeScout Technologies Inc FSCT.O: down 23.6%

BUZZ-Falls after Advent cancels deal ** Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc DFFN.O: down 20.0%

BUZZ-Falls on direct stock offering ** Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ.N: up 18.4%

BUZZ-Rises after appointing new CEO ** NantKwest Inc NK.O: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Jumps as FDA clears IND application for COVID-19 treatment ** BioSig Technologies Inc BSGM.O: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Jumps as unit gets FDA nod for human trial of COVID-19 therapy ** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 1.4% ** Baxter International Inc BAX.N: up 0.3% ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 0.4% ** Edwards Lifesciences Corp EW.N: up 2.4% ** Stryker Corp SYK.N: up 6.5% ** Boston Scientific Corp BSX.N: up 4.6% ** Zimmer Biomet Holdings ZBH.N: up 9.9% ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Rising elective surgeries in U.S positive for medtech sector - Credit Suisse ** Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc TRWH.N: up 10.9%

BUZZ-Stifel says valuation grossly dislocated ** DraftKings Inc DKNG.O: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Surges as brokerages hike PTs after strong Q1 report ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 4.6% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 8.1% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 8.2% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 6.3% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 8.2% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 4.7% BUZZ-U.S. big banks rise on easing lockdowns, COVID-19 vaccine trial data ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 5.4% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 7.4% ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 14.1% ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: up 10.6% ** Hess Corp HES.N: up 11.5% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: up 9.2% ** Cimarex Energy Co XEC.N: up 11.0% ** EOG Resources EOG.N: up 7.8% ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N: up 14.2% ** Helmerich and Payne Inc HP.N: up 8.6% ** ONEOK Inc OKE.N: up 9.1% ** Kinder Morgan Inc KMI.N: up 4.4% ** HollyFrontier Corp HFC.N: up 14.2% ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: up 15.1% ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: up 8.2% ** Valero Energy Corp VLO.N: up 10.1% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 10.0% BUZZ-Oil stocks climb over easing restrictions, output curbs ** Under Armour Inc UAA.N: up 8.9% BUZZ-Appoints El-Erian as lead independent director, shares rise ** Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc DCPH.O: up 5.4% BUZZ-Rises on U.S. FDA nod for stomach cancer drug ** Chembio Diagnostics Inc CEMI.O: up 1.2% BUZZ-Rises after COVID-19 test distribution deal with Thermo Fisher ** VistaGen Therapeutics Inc VTGN.O: up 20.0% BUZZ-Up on submitting trial design to FDA for COVID-19 related anti-anxiety drug ** Centric Brands Inc CTRC.O: down 56.9% BUZZ-Plunges as apparel maker files for bankruptcy ** Fulgent Genetics Inc FLGT.O: up 4.3% BUZZ-Surges on U.S. FDA nod for emergency use of COVID-19 test kit ** Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N: up 10.5% BUZZ-TAG says Best Buy to emerge a retail winner, upgrades ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 7.1% BUZZ-Rises after wildfire victims support reorganization plan[BUZZ-PG&E Corp rises after wildfire victims support reorganization plan] ** Teva Pharmaceutical TEVA.N: up 4.4% BUZZ-Rises on China approval for Huntington's treatment ** Camping World Holdings Inc CWH.N: up 14.6% BUZZ-Jumps on qtrly, special dividend ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 24.3% BUZZ-Moderna: Surges after co's experimental COVID-19 vaccine shows promise ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: up 1.4%

BUZZ-RBC says Microsoft's broad product portfolio to benefit from cloud business, hikes PT ** Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Best positioned to benefit from work-from-home trend - Brokerage ** Workday Inc WDAY.O: down 1.2%

BUZZ-RBC sees dampening subscription growth for Workday, cuts PT

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 2.23%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 3.38%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.41%

Energy

.SPNY

up 7.22%

Financial

.SPSY

up 5.12%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.39%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 6.36%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 2.79%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 4.63%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 4.81%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 3.70%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

