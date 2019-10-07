US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nvidia, Uber, Match, Harley Davidson

U.S. stocks cut losses on Monday after comments from White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow calmed nerves over the outcome of scheduled high-level trade talks with China later in the week, with chipmaker Nvidia buoying the tech-heavy Nasdaq index..N

At 11:48 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.06% at 26,589.73. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.06% at 2,953.89 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.15% at 7,994.467.

The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** ConocoPhillips COP.N, up 3% ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O, up 2.7% ** Moody's Corp MCO.N, up 2.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Dollar Tree Inc DLTR.O, down 2.8% ** Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA.OQ, down 2.5% ** Noble Energy Inc NBL.N, down 2.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** InfuSystem Holdings Inc INFU.N, up 17.9% ** International Seaways Inc INSW.N, up 10.8% ** Nordic American Tanker Ltd NAT.N, up 10.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** UBS AG WTID.N, down 12.8% ** BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust BPT.N, down 7.1% ** IShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap EWUS.N, down 6.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** OpGen Inc OPGNW.O, up 45.6% ** Akcea Therapeutics AKCA.O, up 30.3% ** Sutro Biopharma Inc STRO.O, up 22.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** NGM Biopharmaceuticals IncNGM.O, down 18.7% ** Kazia Therapeutics Ltd KZIA.O, down 11% ** Intersect Ent Inc XENT.O, down 10.8% ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N: down 4.4% BUZZ-Slips after CFO resigns ** FuelCell Energy Inc FCEL.O: down 11.1% BUZZ-Drops on stock sale plan ** NVIDIA Corp NVDA.O: up 2.7% BUZZ-RBC raises PT on gaming and data center demand growth ** Pfenex Inc PFNX.A: up 7.2% BUZZ-Shares surge on FDA approval of osteoporosis drug ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 2.3% BUZZ-Rides higher on Citi upgrade ** Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc AMAG.O: up 3.3% BUZZ-Amag Pharma's preterm birth therapy likely to win FDA panel's backing - Leerink ** Match Group Inc MTCH.O: up 3.3% BUZZ-Up after Nomura upgrades and raises PT ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: down 3.9% BUZZ-"There's a lot to smile about" as brokerages start coverage ** First Solar Inc FSLR.O: down 1.7% ** SunPower Corp SPWR.O: down 2.9% ** JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd JKS.N: down 1.7% ** Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ.O: down 3.8% BUZZ-Trump administration plugs solar panel tariff loophole ** General Motors Co GM.N: down 0.1% BUZZ-Slips after UAW rejects latest offer ** Kopin Corp KOPN.O: up 1.6% BUZZ-Rises on license and royalty agreement with Solos ** International Seaways Inc INSW.N: up 10.8% BUZZ-Rises on sale of JV interest to partner Qatar Gas ** E*Trade Financial Corp ETFC.O: up 2.1% BUZZ-Rises as UBS raises to 'buy', sees most value among peers ** Advaxis Inc ADXS.O: up 17.0% BUZZ-Shares jump on improved survival data from prostate cancer drug ** RingCentral Inc RNG.N: up 8.3% BUZZ-Eyes record high after JPM upgrades to 'overweight' on Avaya deal USN ** Akcea Therapeutics Inc AKCA.O: up 30.3% ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 0.8% BUZZ-Akcea surges on new licensing deal with Pfizer ** Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc SNNA.O: up 24.5% BUZZ-Sienna Biopharma up on marketing application for hair removal treatment ** Coherus Biosciences Inc CHRS.O: up 3.5% ** Amgen Inc AMGN.O: up 1.4% BUZZ-Coherus growth durable, with or without Sandoz - Cowen ** Aethlon Medical Inc AEMD.O: up 19.5% BUZZ-Up after FDA approves cancer device for clinical trial ** Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N: down 2.0% BUZZ-Harley-Davidson shares down on lackluster e-bike interest ** Ritter Pharma RTTR.O: up 20.2% BUZZ-Ritter Pharma: Jumps on exploring options to enhance shareholder value ** Silicon Motion Technology Corp SIMO.O: up 6.6% BUZZ-Silicon Motion jumps on upbeat preliminary Q3 estimates ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: down 1.5% BUZZ- Falls as Guggenheim cuts PT on falling commodity prices ** Nephros Inc NEPH.O: up 7.5% BUZZ-Rises after co raises full-year rev forecast ** Simply Good Foods Co SMPL.O: down 3.7% BUZZ-Simply Good Foods falls on stock offering to fund acquisition ** Sequential Brands Group Inc SQBG.O: down 7.7% BUZZ-Falls on strategic review as CEO steps down

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.49%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.11%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.31%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.29%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.04%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.17%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.15%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.09%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.45%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.06%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.41%

(Compiled by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

