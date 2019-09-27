BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-NVIDIA, LATAM Airlines, U.S. listed Chinese Stocks

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks slipped on Friday after news that the Trump administration was considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges and limit U.S. investments into China. .N

At 1328 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.29% at 26,813.09. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.60% at 2,959.89 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.13% at 7,940.18. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N, up 3.9% ** Western Union Co WU.N, up 2.6% ** Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA.O, up 2.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O, down 10.1% ** Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK.N, down 4.7% ** Lam Research Corp LRCX.O, down 4.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** LATAM Airlines Group SA LTM.N, up 30.5% ** Just Energy Group Inc JE.N, up 26.6% ** Contango Oil & Gas Co MCF.N, up 14.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** HUYA Inc HUYA.N, down 10.5% ** Fastly Inc FSLY.N, down 9.8% ** McDermott International Inc MDR.N, down 9.1% The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc TTPH.O, up 24.8 ** Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc MIST.O, up 13% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc CNCE.O, down 36.9% ** Inmode Ltd INMD.O, down 15.5% ** Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS.O, down 15.2%

** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 3.9% BUZZ-Wells Fargo rises after naming BNY Mellon's Charles Scharf as CEO, lifts other big banks

** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: down 3.3% BUZZ-Peloton backpedals further, Endeavor pulls plug as IPO market sours ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: down 5.2% ** JD.com Inc JD.O: down 6.1% ** Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O: down 7.5% ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: down 4.0% ** Vipshop Holdings Ltd VIPS.N: down 4.8% ** Baozun Inc BZUN.O: down 3.4% ** IQIYI Inc IQ.O: down 6.4% ** Weibo Corp WB.O: down 4.5% ** Sina Corp SINA.O: down 3.6% ** Momo Inc MOMO.O: down 7.1% ** Huya Inc HUYA.N: down 10.5% ** Autohome Inc ATHM.N: down 6.5% BUZZ-U.S.-listed Chinese firms tumble as Trump weighs delisting, other curbs ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: down 2.7% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: down 2.1% BUZZ-Street View: Micron forecast downbeat but 2H demand trends solid ** LATAM Airlines Group LTM.N: up 30.5% BUZZ-LATAM Airlines: Set for over 6-month high after Delta buys stake ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: up 2.5% BUZZ-Las Vegas Sands set to join S&P 500; shares rise ** Progress Software Corp PRGS.O: down 9.3% BUZZ-Falls on lower Q4 revenue forecast ** Box Inc BOX.N: down 7.0% BUZZ-Falls after JPM cuts to "underweight" on rising competition ** Applied Genetic Technologies Corp AGTC.O: down 3.5% BUZZ-Surges on promising trial of eye disease treatment ** The9 Ltd NCTY.O: up 5.9% BUZZ-Surges on sale of units ** CalAmp Corp CAMP.O: down 3.0% BUZZ-Falls on gloomy profit forecast ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: down 1.6% BUZZ-Wells Fargo starts with outperform, says rev growth not priced in ** Textron Inc TXT.N: down 1.6% BUZZ-Vertical Research downgrades to "hold" on limited upside ** Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa GOL.N: down 6.0% BUZZ-Dips after losing Chilean partner LATAM to Delta ** Western Union Co WU.N: up 2.6% BUZZ-Up after Guggenheim's upgrades to 'buy' ** JB Hunt Transport Services Inc JBHT.O: down 1.7% BUZZ-Stephens raises PT on "stable" demand ** Stitch Fix Inc SFIX.O: down 3.5% BUZZ-Stifel cuts PT to Street low ** iRobot Corp IRBT.O: up 1.7% BUZZ-BofAML starts coverage, says analysis suggests more upside ** Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX.O: down 8.0% BUZZ-Down after J.P. Morgan downgrades to "underweight" ** Kimberly-Clark Corp KMB.N: up 1.1% BUZZ-Rises after Bank of America upgrades to "buy" ** Gold Fields Ltd GFI.N: down 1.2% ** Kinross Gold Corp KGC.N: down 4.9% ** Anglogold Ashanti Ltd AU.N: down 4.2% ** Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd HMY.N: down 4.0% ** Yamana Gold Inc AUY.N: down 2.4% ** Barrick Gold Corp GOLD.N: down 2.2% ** Newmont Goldcorp Corp NEM.N: down 2.4% BUZZ-Gold miners lose shine as dollar strengthens ** Vivint Solar Inc VSLR.N: down 6.6% BUZZ-Drops after short-seller alleges fraud ** Luminex Corp LMNX.O: down 4.5% BUZZ-Falls as J.P. Morgan downgrades to "underweight" ** Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK.N: down 4.7% BUZZ-BNY Mellon tumbles after CEO Scharf departs ** Contango Oil & Gas Co MCF.A: up 10.8% BUZZ-Contango Oil & Gas climbs on cheap acquisition of assets ** Vail Resorts Inc MTN.N: up 2.8% BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q4 results, PT hike ** Aravive Inc ARAV.O: up 2.1% BUZZ- Rises on positive data from ovarian cancer study ** Just Energy Group Inc JE.N: up 26.6% BUZZ-Rises after investor reports higher stake ** Arcus Biosciences Inc RCUS.N: up 6.5% BUZZ-Rises as Mizuho starts coverage with "buy" ** McKesson Corp MCK.N: down 3.4% BUZZ-Hits session low after Citron says stock could fall to $80

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.09%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.49%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.31%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.05%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.16%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.39%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.50%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.22%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.28%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.02%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.53%

