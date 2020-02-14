BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nvidia, Kraft Heinz, Yelp, GoDaddy, Expedia

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq edged higher on Friday, supported by gains in shares of Nvidia NVDA.O which posted an upbeat outlook, but was tempered by concerns about an economic hit from the coronavirus outbreak in China. .N

At 12:07 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.13% at 29,384.85. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.04% at 3,375.27 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.14% at 9,725.914. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Expedia Group Inc <EXPE.O>, up 11.6% ** Nvidia Corp <NVDA.O>, up 7.7% ** Newell Brands Inc <NWL.O>, up 4.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Arista Networks Inc <ANET.N>, down 5.7% ** BorgWarner Inc <BWA.N>, down 4% ** Marathon Oil Corp <MRO.N>, down 3.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Chemours Company <CC.N>, up 18.5% ** TriNet Group Inc <TNET.N>, up 18% ** Continental Materials Corp <CUO.N>, up 16.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Caleres Inc <CAL.N>, down 17.2% ** Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd <AEM.N>, down 13.3% ** Molson Coors Beverage Co <TAPa.N>, down 12.4% The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainer: ** BioXcel Therapeutics Inc <BTAI.O>, up 59% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Pulse Biosciences Inc <PLSE.O>, down 36.1% ** LivePerson Inc <LPSN.O>, down 23.9% ** CarGurus Inc <CARG.O>, down 23.6% ** PennyMac Financial Services Inc PFSI.N: down 0.4% BUZZ-Drops after Blackrock cashes out to fund charitable foundation ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: up 0.4% BUZZ-Jumps after beating Street estimates for quarterly sales BUZZ-Rises as brokerages expect gains from international growth ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 7.7% BUZZ-Forecasts Q1 revenue above estimates, shares rise BUZZ-Street View: Nvidia Corp to mark new wave of AI growth ** GoDaddy Inc GDDY.N: up 9.6% BUZZ-Rises on quarterly results beat ** Mattel Inc MAT.O: down 2.9% BUZZ-Street View: Mattel's turnaround shaping well with cost cuts in place ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 0.2% BUZZ-Tesla prices $2 bln stock offering, recalls Model X in China ** Kraft Heinz Co KHC.O: down 3.5% BUZZ-Street View: Kraft Heinz leaves bitter taste in market BUZZ-Kraft Heinz falls on "junk" credit rating, PT cuts ** Yelp Inc YELP.N: down 8.4% BUZZ-Falls on one-star quarter, multiple PT cuts ** Dominion Energy Inc D.N: up 0.8% BUZZ-Evercore lifts PT on strong outlook but flags risk from natgas pipe ** CarGurus Inc CARG.O: down 23.6% BUZZ-Sinks on weak outlook ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: up 11.6% BUZZ-Street View: Expedia's outlook impresses amidst coronavirus concerns ** ImmunoGen Inc IMGN.O: up 23.5% BUZZ-Surges on upbeat 2020 forecast, Q4 revenue ** Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc DCPH.O: down 4.9% BUZZ-Drops as stock deal downsized ** Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM.N: down 13.3% BUZZ-Falls after co cuts 2020 production outlook ** Pulse Biosciences PLSE.O: down 36.1% BUZZ-Sinks after FDA rejects marketing application for device ** Digital Ally Inc DGLY.O: up 34.9%

BUZZ-Jumps after withdrawing stock offering ** Instructure Inc INST.N: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Up on accepting Thoma Bravo's raised takeover proposal ** BioXcel Therapeutics Inc BTAI.O: up 59.0%

BUZZ-Touches record high after Suntrust Robinson hikes PT ** Tuesday Morning Corp TUES.O: up 14.9%

BUZZ-Rises after Delta Value buys 8% stake ** Epizyme Inc EPZM.O: up 8.0%

BUZZ-Rises as FDA grants priority review to lymphoma treatment ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Pot stocks upbeat on Canopy Growth's smaller-than-expected loss ** American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc AXL.N: down 10.0%

BUZZ-Falls on bleak 2020 sales forecast amid coronavirus outbreak ** Newell Brands Inc NWL.O: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Rises as Q4 results beat targets on higher prices, strong demand ** Bioanalytical Systems Inc BASI.O: down 7.7%

BUZZ-Wider loss sends stock down 10% ** Digital Realty Trust Inc DLR.N: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Surges as analysts hike PTs after Q4 report ** McKesson Corp MCK.N: down 1.0% ** AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC.N: down 1.4%

BUZZ-Drug distributors fall on report 21 states reject offer to settle opioid lawsuits ** Caleres Inc CAL.N: down 17.2%

BUZZ-Down as prelim quarterly sales disappoints on subdued holiday trade ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N: up 15.3%

BUZZ-Surges after VSS Unity moves to New Mexico spaceport ** TriNet Group Inc TNET.N: up 18.0%

BUZZ-Shares benefit from quarterly results, buyback

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.03%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.10%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.05%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.98%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.03%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.24%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.14%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.36%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.01%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.84%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.43%

(Compiled by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru)

