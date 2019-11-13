BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nuvectra, SmileDirectClub, Chesapeake Energy, Canada Goose

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street edged lower on Wednesday as President Donald Trump's threat to "substantially" raise tariffs if China did not make a trade deal with the United States as well as escalating tensions in Hong Kong kept investors away from riskier assets. .N

At 10:26 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.06% at 27,675.99. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.10% at 3,088.87 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.11% at 8,476.354. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** The Williams Companies Inc <WMB.N>, up 2.1% ** MarketAxess Holdings Inc <MKTX.O>, up 1.9% ** Cimarex Energy <XEC.N>, up 1.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** The Mosaic Co <MOS.N>, down 4.5% ** Cintas Corp <CTAS.O>, down 4% ** Hess Corp <HES.N>, down 3.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Line Corp <LN.N>, up 18% ** Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc <SPB.N>, up 15.6% ** Energizer Holdings Inc <ENR.N>, up 14.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Intelsat SA <I.N>, down 21.4% ** Stage Stores <SSI.N>, down 12.1% ** Centrus Energy C <LEU.N>, down 11.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Nortech Systems Inc <NSYS.O>, up 103.5% ** Cardlytics Inc <CDLX.O>, up 28.8% ** comScore Inc <SCOR.O>, up 24.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc <APDN.O>, down 72.5% ** Marker Therapeutics Inc <MRKR.O>, down 25.9% ** Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc <ADES.O>, down 20.1% ** DataDog DDOG.O: up 20.7% BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q3 results, forecast ** Luckin Coffee Inc LK.O: up 12.2% BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected results driven by fresh brews Starbucks China rival Luckin forecasts upbeat fourth-quarter revenue ** TowerJazz TSEM.O: down 4% TowerJazz shares fall after revenue outlook disappoints ** SmileDirectClub SDC.O: down 16.7% BUZZ-Shares drop on wider loss estimates SmileDirectClub sees more losses for the year; shares slump ** Tech Data TECD.O: up 3.8% Buyout firm Apollo Global to take Tech Data private in $5.4 bln deal ** Alibaba Group BABA.N: down 1.5% BUZZ-Slips on planned launch of $13.4 bln HK share sale Alibaba launches $13.4 bln Hong Kong listing to fund expansion ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: up 10% BUZZ-Rises on deal talks with Comstock Resources EXCLUSIVE-Comstock in talks to buy Chesapeake's Haynesville assets - sources ** Nuvectra Corp NVTR.O: down 82.4% BUZZ-Set for record low after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy ** Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.N: down 8.4% Canada Goose sees lower wholesale revenue in current quarter ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O: down 1% BUZZ-Slips as Canaccord moves to sidelines on valuation concerns ** Mosaic Co MOS.N: down 4.5% BUZZ-JPM downgrades Mosaic on weak outlook for phosphate, potash prices ** Cardlytics Inc CDLX.O: up 28.8% BUZZ-Set to open at record high after Q3 sales beat estimates ** Stratasys Ltd SSYS.O: down 10.6% BUZZ-3D printer maker falls after 2nd straight revenue miss, forecast cut ** American Airlines Group AAL.O: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Slips as UBS starts coverage with 'sell' ** Alimera Sciences ALIM.O: up 23.9%

BUZZ-Leaps as it ends stock purchase deal with Lincoln Park Capital ** Diamond Shipping DSSI.N: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Down on wider Q3 loss, flags volatility across segments ** Senseonics Holdings SENS.A: down 18.6%

BUZZ-Drops as Q3 miss leaves investors with more questions ** Party City Holdco Inc PRTY.N: down 18.1%

BUZZ-Plunges to new lows as top holder distributes entire stake ** Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ.O: down 11.9%

BUZZ-Slumps on results miss, Q4 forecast

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.04%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.39%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.34%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.38%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.61%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.10%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.37%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.10%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.24%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.66%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.72%

(Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 8400;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.