BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nuvectra, Luckin Coffee, SmileDirectClub, Chesapeake Energy

Wall Street was set to open lower on Wednesday after President Donald Trump threatened to "substantially" raise tariffs if China did not strike a trade deal with the United States and on escalating tensions in Hong Kong..N.N/P

At 9:00 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.30% at 27,580. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 had fallen 0.27% to 3,083.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.29% at 8,250.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Mogu Inc <MOGU.N>, up 21.7% ** Chesapeake Energy Corp <CHK.N>, up 19.4% ** Line Corp <LN.N>, up 10.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Vipshop Holdings Ltd <VIPS.N>, down 7.4% ** Diamond S Shipping Inc <DSSI.N>, down 7.3% ** First Trust Specialty Finance <FGB.N>, down 6.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Nortech Systems Inc <NSYS.O>, up 121.8% ** ChaSerg Technology <CTACW.O>, up 34.5% ** VirTra Inc <VTSI.O>, up 23.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Nuvectra Corp <NVTR.O>, down 74.8% ** Applied Dna Sciences Inc <APDN.O>, down 41.1% ** Melinta Therapeutics Inc <MLNT.O>, down 35% ** DataDog DDOG.O: up 14.0% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q3 results, forecast ** Luckin Coffee Inc LK.O: up 13.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected results driven by fresh brews Starbucks China rival Luckin forecasts upbeat fourth-quarter revenue ** TowerJazz TSEM.O: down 7.8% premarket TowerJazz shares fall after revenue outlook disappoints ** SmileDirectClub SDC.O: down 7.6% premarket BUZZ-Shares drop on wider loss estimates SmileDirectClub sees more losses for the year; shares slump ** Tech Data TECD.O: up 3.7% premarket Buyout firm Apollo Global to take Tech Data private in $5.4 bln deal ** Alibaba Group BABA.N: down 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Slips on planned launch of $13.4 bln HK share sale ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: up 19.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises on deal talks with Comstock Resources EXCLUSIVE-Comstock in talks to buy Chesapeake's Haynesville assets - sources ** Nuvectra Corp NVTR.O: down 76.3% premarket BUZZ-Set for record low after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy ** Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.N: up 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected Q2 earnings ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O: down 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Slips as Canaccord moves to sidelines on valuation concerns ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: down 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Weed oversupply to keep Tilray under pressure ** Mosaic Co MOS.N: down 2.5% premarket BUZZ-JPM downgrades Mosaic on weak outlook for phosphate, potash prices ** Cardlytics Inc CDLX.O: up 19.8% premarket BUZZ-Set to open at record high after Q3 sales beat estimates ** Stratasys Ltd SSYS.O: down 5.7% premarket BUZZ-3D printer maker falls after 2nd straight revenue miss, forecast cut

