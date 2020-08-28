BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nutanix Inc, iBio Inc, Panhandle Oil & Gas, Workday Inc
Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi
The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh
The S&P 500 rose on Friday, extending a six-day rally led by technology stocks as the prospect of super-low interest rates for a prolonged period and bets on a medical solution to the COVID-19 pandemic spurred risk appetite. .N
At 10:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.25% at 28,562.77. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.14% at 3,489.38 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.70% at 11,706.928. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Hp Inc <HPQ.N>, up 7.8% ** Ulta Beauty Inc <ULTA.O>, up 6.1% ** Western Digital Corp <WDC.O>, up 3.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Federal Realty Investment Trust <FRT.N>, down 2.7% ** Hologic Inc <HOLX.O>, down 2.5% ** Campbell Soup Co <CPB.N>, down 2.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd <HMY.N>, up 9.4% ** Ibio Inc <IBIO.N>, up 9% ** Graf Industrial Corp <GRAF.N>, up 8.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Plantronics Inc <PLT.N>, down 16.7% ** Herbalife Nutrition Ltd <HLF.N>, down 10.3% ** Yiren Digital Ltd <YRD.N>, down 9.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Nortech Systems Inc <NSYS.O>, up 36.6% ** China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd <CLEU.O>, up 30.5% ** Nutanix Inc <NTNX.O>, up 26.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Sun Biophrma Inc <SNBP.O>, down 18.1% ** Oncternal Therapeutics Inc <ONCT.O>, down 14.7% ** Autoweb Inc <AUTO.O>, down 13% ** HP Inc HPQ.N: up 7.8%
BUZZ-Rises on Q3 results beat, PT hikes ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 0.5%
BUZZ-Rises over potential Japan deal for 40 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses ** Dell Technologies Inc DELL.K: up 5.6%
BUZZ-Rises after qtrly results beat, RBC upgrades ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: up 2.8%
** Barrick Gold Corp GOLD.N: up 3.2%
BUZZ-Gold miners rise on weak dollar, dovish Fed stance ** Just Energy Group Inc JE.N: up 48.3%
BUZZ-Surges after recapitalization plan gets approval ** Quidel Corp QDEL.O: down 3.2%
BUZZ-Set to extend decline as Abbott's rapid COVID-19 test weighs ** Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA.O: up 6.1%
BUZZ-Jumps on profit beat, PT raises ** Coca-Cola Co KO.N: up 1.2%
BUZZ-Gains on plans to cut jobs, restructure ** PEDEVCO Corp PED.A: down 35.1%
BUZZ-Falls after trustee rejects takeover proposal for Sandridge Permian ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 3.8%
BUZZ-Rises as German unit set to resume operations in November ** Nutanix Inc NTNX.O: up 26.6%
BUZZ-Jumps on $750 mln investment from Bain, Q4 revenue beat ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.3%
BUZZ-Tesla's spectacular rally leaves Wall Street targets $820 behind ** iBio Inc IBIO.A: up 7.6%
BUZZ-Jumps on license agreement to develop COVID-19 therapy ** Panhandle Oil & Gas PHX.N: down 9.0%
BUZZ-Drops on $6.9 mln royalty deals, discounted stock offering ** Workday Inc WDAY.O: up 12.2%
BUZZ-Jumps as brokerages raise PT after Q2 beat ** Fortress Biotech Inc FBIO.O: up 9.7%
BUZZ-Gains after positive data on Menkes disease drug The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
up 0.21%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
up 0.52%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
down 0.24%
Energy
.SPNY
up 0.65%
Financial
.SPSY
down 0.14%
Health
.SPXHC
down 0.42%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
up 0.05%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
up 0.90%
Materials
.SPLRCM
up 0.25%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
down 0.50%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
down 0.50%
(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)
((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Novavax, ADMA Biologics, Smith & Wesson, Cancer Genetics
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Starbucks, Salesforce.com, Viveve Medical
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nio Inc, Express Inc, Anaplan Inc, XpresSpa Group
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, Spotify Technology