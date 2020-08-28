BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nutanix Inc, iBio Inc, Panhandle Oil & Gas, Workday Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 rose on Friday, extending a six-day rally led by technology stocks as the prospect of super-low interest rates for a prolonged period and bets on a medical solution to the COVID-19 pandemic spurred risk appetite. .N

At 10:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.25% at 28,562.77. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.14% at 3,489.38 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.70% at 11,706.928. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Hp Inc <HPQ.N>, up 7.8% ** Ulta Beauty Inc <ULTA.O>, up 6.1% ** Western Digital Corp <WDC.O>, up 3.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Federal Realty Investment Trust <FRT.N>, down 2.7% ** Hologic Inc <HOLX.O>, down 2.5% ** Campbell Soup Co <CPB.N>, down 2.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd <HMY.N>, up 9.4% ** Ibio Inc <IBIO.N>, up 9% ** Graf Industrial Corp <GRAF.N>, up 8.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Plantronics Inc <PLT.N>, down 16.7% ** Herbalife Nutrition Ltd <HLF.N>, down 10.3% ** Yiren Digital Ltd <YRD.N>, down 9.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Nortech Systems Inc <NSYS.O>, up 36.6% ** China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd <CLEU.O>, up 30.5% ** Nutanix Inc <NTNX.O>, up 26.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Sun Biophrma Inc <SNBP.O>, down 18.1% ** Oncternal Therapeutics Inc <ONCT.O>, down 14.7% ** Autoweb Inc <AUTO.O>, down 13% ** HP Inc HPQ.N: up 7.8%

BUZZ-Rises on Q3 results beat, PT hikes ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Rises over potential Japan deal for 40 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses ** Dell Technologies Inc DELL.K: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Rises after qtrly results beat, RBC upgrades ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: up 2.8%

** Barrick Gold Corp GOLD.N: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Gold miners rise on weak dollar, dovish Fed stance ** Just Energy Group Inc JE.N: up 48.3%

BUZZ-Surges after recapitalization plan gets approval ** Quidel Corp QDEL.O: down 3.2%

BUZZ-Set to extend decline as Abbott's rapid COVID-19 test weighs ** Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA.O: up 6.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on profit beat, PT raises ** Coca-Cola Co KO.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Gains on plans to cut jobs, restructure ** PEDEVCO Corp PED.A: down 35.1%

BUZZ-Falls after trustee rejects takeover proposal for Sandridge Permian ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Rises as German unit set to resume operations in November ** Nutanix Inc NTNX.O: up 26.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on $750 mln investment from Bain, Q4 revenue beat ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Tesla's spectacular rally leaves Wall Street targets $820 behind ** iBio Inc IBIO.A: up 7.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on license agreement to develop COVID-19 therapy ** Panhandle Oil & Gas PHX.N: down 9.0%

BUZZ-Drops on $6.9 mln royalty deals, discounted stock offering ** Workday Inc WDAY.O: up 12.2%

BUZZ-Jumps as brokerages raise PT after Q2 beat ** Fortress Biotech Inc FBIO.O: up 9.7%

BUZZ-Gains after positive data on Menkes disease drug The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.21%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.52%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.24%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.65%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.14%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.42%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.05%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.90%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.25%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.50%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.50%

