BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Novavax, Tuesday Morning, HPE

U.S. stock futures rose 2% and breached a major chart barrier on Tuesday as global easing of lockdowns and business restarts boosted optimism about economic recovery among investors returning from a long weekend..N

At 06:35 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 2.06% at 24,926. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.93% at 3,010, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.86% at 9,580.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N, up 14.0% ** Olin Corp OLN.N, up 13.6% ** Banco Bradesco SA BBD.N, up 13.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** LATAM Airlines Group LTM.N, down 41.1% ** Intrepid Potash Inc IPI.N, down 7.4% ** Pyxus International Inc PYX.N, down 6.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** MMtec Inc MTC.O, up 69.1% ** Evofem Biosciences Inc EVFM.O, up 45.9% ** CHF Solutions Inc CHFS.O, up 30.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Commercial Vehicle Group Inc CVGI.O, down 25.4% ** Fluent Inc FLNT.O, down 25.3% ** Centric Brands Inc CTRC.O, down 23.6% ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 18.8% premarket BUZZ-Surges after starting clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-SunTrust upgrades on remdesivir sales potential ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE.N: up 4.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises as JPM upgrades on IT spending recovery ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: down 0.4% premarket BUZZ-Buyback of stake from Sanofi positive for both companies - analysts ** Tuesday Morning Corp TUES.O: down 16.5% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on report of bankruptcy filing preparations

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

