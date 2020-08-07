BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Novavax, Pacific Drilling, Dish Network Corp

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday as President Donald Trump's moves to ban WeChat and TikTok intensified tensions with Beijing, while investors also braced for data likely to show a sharp slowdown in jobs growth in July. .N

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.44% at 27,166. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.37% at 3,332, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.39% at 11,217.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Seritage Growth Properties <SRG.N>, up 16.8% ** Genesis Healthcare Inc <GEN.N>, up 13.9% ** Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc <SAIL.K>, up 11.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Alteryx Inc <AYX.N>, down 19.5% ** Pacific Drilling SA <PACD.K>, down 12.7% ** Avantor Inc <AVTR.K>, down 9.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Kazia Therapeutics Ltd <KZIA.O>, up 140.7% ** Conduent Inc <CNDT.O>, up 70.8% ** Plus Therapeutics Inc <PSTV.O>, up 53.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc <APDN.O>, down 18% ** Janone Inc <JAN.O>, down 17.4% ** One Stop Systems Inc <OSS.O>, down 14.4% ** Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Booking Holdings' trends improving despite headwinds ** Pacific Drilling SA PACD.N: down 12.7% premarket BUZZ-Slips after Q2 loss widens; seeks restructuring options ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on COVID-19 vaccine deals in Japan, India ** Dish Network Corp DISH.O: up 5.0% premarket BUZZ-Gains after revenue beat, smaller loss in TV subscribers ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: down 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Uber Eats will deliver strength while ride-hailing suffers

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.