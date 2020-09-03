BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Novavax Inc, Akebia Therapeutics, Fulgent Genetics, Zuora Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were set to ease from record levels at the open on Thursday as a rally in technology stocks cooled and elevated levels of weekly jobless claims fueled worries about a struggling U.S. labor market. .N

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.06% at 29,073. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.44% at 3,563.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 1.12% at 12,272. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp <KCAC.K>, up 46.7% ** Global Blue Group Holding Ltd <GB.N>, up 14.9% ** Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc <PHX.N>, up 8.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Zuora Inc <ZUO.N>, down 24.2% ** PagerDuty Inc <PD.N>, down 24% ** Designer Brands Inc <DBI.N>, down 18.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Shiloh Industries Inc <SHLO.O>, up 47.7% ** Auris Medical Holding Ltd <EARS.O>, up 45.8% ** RiceBran Technologies <RIBT.O>, up 37.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Akebia Therapeutics Inc <AKBA.O>, down 70.1% ** Color Star Technology Co Ltd HHT.O, down 15.3% ** Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc <COLL.O>, down 14.2% ** CureVac NV CVAC.O: up 0.4% premarket BUZZ-Up as Musk, German minister see co as one of most innovative firms ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: down 1.1% premarket ** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd AU.N: down 3.4% premarket BUZZ-U.S.-listed gold miners decline as the dollar climbs ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 6.6% premarket BUZZ-Set for third straight session of losses ** Signet Jewelers SIG.N: up 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Dazzles on upbeat Q2 results; signals recovery ** Macy's Inc M.N: down 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Macy's sustainable margin gains remain challenging ** FedEx Corp FDX.N: up 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Berenberg expects FedEx to deliver better than UPS in COVID-19 scenario ** Fulgent Genetics Inc FLGT.O: up 11.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on adding influenza results to COVID-19 test ** RedHill Biopharma Ltd RDHL.O: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on grant from Pennsylvania for COVID-19 treatment ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Well-placed for M&A on return from bankruptcy, says KeyBanc ** Akebia Therapeutics Inc AKBA.O: down 70.1% premarket BUZZ-Akebia plunges as lead anemia drug misses safety goal in late-stage trial ** PagerDuty Inc PD.N: down 24.0% premarket ** Zuora Inc ZUO.N: down 24.2% premarket BUZZ-Cloud firms PagerDuty, Zuora tumble as outlooks disappoint ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 5.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises as New England Journal of Medicine publishes early-stage COVID-19 vaccine data ** Five Below Inc FIVE.O: up 7.2% premarket BUZZ-Strong results, recovery trigger slew of PT raises

