BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Novavax, Endo, Chembio, Remark Holdings

U.S. stock index futures slipped on Tuesday following the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq's five-day rally, as investors weighed the risks to the economy from tens of thousands of new coronavirus cases nationwide. .N

At 6:59 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.99% at 25,919. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.86% at 3,144.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.48% at 10,547.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.N: ** Vivint Solar Inc <VSLR.N>, up 15.2% ** Lee Enterprises <LEE.N>, up 10.1% ** On Deck Capital Inc <ONDK.N>, up 7.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.N: ** Micro Focus International PLC <MFGP.N>, down 12.4% ** China Life Insurance Co <LFC.N>, down 9.5% ** Qudian Inc <QD.N>, down 9.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Endologix Inc <ELGX.O>, up 62.5% ** Novavax Inc <NVAX.O>, up 40.3% ** Fuel Tech Inc <FTEK.O>, up 50.4% The top two Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Evolus Inc <EOLS.O>, down 38% ** American Resources Corp <AREC.O>, down 22.4% ** Endo International Plc ENDP.O: up 15.9% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as FDA approves injectable for cellulite ** Novavax Inc <NVAX.O >: up 40.3% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on $1.6 bln U.S. govt award for potential COVID-19 vaccine ** Remark Holdings Inc MARK.O: down 17.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls as revenue hit by project completion snags in China ** Chembio CEMI.O: up 10.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on BARDA contract for COVID-19 diagnostic test

