BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Novavax, Endo, Chembio, Remark Holdings
Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi
The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh
U.S. stock index futures slipped on Tuesday following the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq's five-day rally, as investors weighed the risks to the economy from tens of thousands of new coronavirus cases nationwide. .N
At 6:59 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.99% at 25,919. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.86% at 3,144.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.48% at 10,547.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.N: ** Vivint Solar Inc <VSLR.N>, up 15.2% ** Lee Enterprises <LEE.N>, up 10.1% ** On Deck Capital Inc <ONDK.N>, up 7.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.N: ** Micro Focus International PLC <MFGP.N>, down 12.4% ** China Life Insurance Co <LFC.N>, down 9.5% ** Qudian Inc <QD.N>, down 9.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Endologix Inc <ELGX.O>, up 62.5% ** Novavax Inc <NVAX.O>, up 40.3% ** Fuel Tech Inc <FTEK.O>, up 50.4% The top two Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Evolus Inc <EOLS.O>, down 38% ** American Resources Corp <AREC.O>, down 22.4% ** Endo International Plc ENDP.O: up 15.9% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as FDA approves injectable for cellulite ** Novavax Inc <NVAX.O >: up 40.3% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on $1.6 bln U.S. govt award for potential COVID-19 vaccine ** Remark Holdings Inc MARK.O: down 17.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls as revenue hit by project completion snags in China ** Chembio CEMI.O: up 10.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on BARDA contract for COVID-19 diagnostic test
(Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)
((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- June 2020 Review and Outlook
- COVID SCIENCE-Blood cell damage may explain low oxygen levels; two vaccines show promise in early testing
- Fauci Says No Guarantee U.S. Will Have Effective COVID-19 Vaccine, Warns Spread 'Could Get Very Bad'
- U.S. new-car sales in June seen down as much as 30%-research firms