BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Novavax, ADMA Biologics, Smith & Wesson, Cancer Genetics

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq scaled new highs on Monday as a U.S. approval for the emergency use of blood plasma in COVID-19 patients lifted treatment hopes and spurred bets of a quicker economic recovery. .N

At 13:00 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.88% at 28,176.22. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.65% at 3,419.37 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.40% at 11,356.875. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, up 9.9% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc <UAL.O>, up 8.9% ** American Airlines Group Inc <AAL.O>, up 8.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Humana Inc <HUM.N>, down 3.2% ** Centene Corp <CNC.N>, down 3.1% ** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc <TMO.N>, down 2.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Ibio Inc <IBIO.N>, up 46.8% ** Tortoise Acquisition Corp <SHLL.N>, up 25.4% ** Party City Holdco Inc <PRTY.N>, up 14.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** FTS International Inc <FTSI.N>, down 29.9% ** Mogu Inc <MOGU.N>, down 19.7% ** Nanoviricides Inc <NNVC.N>, down 19.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Cancer Genetics Inc <CGIX.O>, up 143.3% ** Gores Metropoulos Inc GMHIU.O, up 41.5% ** Immatics NV <IMTX.O>, up 24.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Odonate Therapeutics <ODT.O>, down 40.9% ** Kirklands Inc <KIRK.O>, down 22.9% ** Sorrento Therapeutics <SRNE.O>, down 21.2% ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Jefferies says Instagram Reels could be next big story ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Set to open above $500 for first time ahead of stock split ** Brainsway Ltd BWAY.O: up 13.7%

BUZZ-Rises after FDA gives nod to device that helps quit smoking ** Gores Metropoulos Inc GMHIU.O: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Rises on SPAC deal to take Peter Thiel-backed Luminar public ** Proteostasis Therapeutics PTI.O: up 5.4%

BUZZ-Rises on merger with Yumanity Therapeutics ** Onconova Therapeutics Inc ONTX.O: down 67.4%

BUZZ-Onconova falls as lead blood disorder drug candidate fails late-stage study ** XBiotech Inc XBIT.O: up 11.2%

BUZZ-Jumps as U.S. FDA move clears way for COVID-19 plasma test ** Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N: up 8.0% ** Hilton Worldwide HLT.N: up 1.5% ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 8.8%

BUZZ-Travel stocks jump as COVID-19 treatment efforts spur risk-on mood ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: up 2.9%

BUZZ-U.S.-listed shares set to open at all-time peak ** Rocket Companies Inc RKT.N: up 11.1%

BUZZ-Rocket soaring ** Catalent Inc CTLT.N: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on deal to make drug substance for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** Zoom Video Communications ZM.O: down 2.6%

BUZZ-Falls as video conferencing service faces partial outage USN ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: up 2.5% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Oil & gas: Up on storm-hit U.S. output, COVID-19 treatment hopes ** Tricida Inc TCDA.O: down 18.7%

BUZZ-Falls after FDA declines to approve lead kidney disease drug ** Li Auto Inc LI.O: up 10.5%

BUZZ-China's Li Auto accelerates after Goldman initiates with "Conviction Buy" ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: down 13.3% ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: down 14.6%

BUZZ-COVID-19 vaccine makers down on report Trump considering fast-tracking UK candidate ** Puxin Ltd NEW.N: down 2.9%

BUZZ-Falls as enrollments in study-abroad classes drop ** OneWater Marine ONEW.O: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Rises on domain name purchase for online marketplace ** Smartsheet Inc SMAR.N: up 0.7%

BUZZ-To buy Brandfolder for $155 mln, shares rise ** Turning Point Therapeutics Inc TPTX.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Up as FDA gives third 'fast track' tag to cancer drug candidate ** Cancer Genetics Inc CGIX.O: up 143.3%

BUZZ-Jumps over two-fold on unit's merger with biotech start-up ** Smith & Wesson Brands Inc SWBI.O: down 6.3%

BUZZ-Gun maker Smith & Wesson slides after American Outdoor divorce ** ADMA Biologics Inc ADMA.O: up 15.1% ** Kamada Ltd KMDA.O: up 14.9%

BUZZ-Plasma therapy developers jump as U.S. authorizes plasma treatment for COVID-19

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.77%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.18%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.53%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.03%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.84%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.93%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.10%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.69%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.47%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.79%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.29%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.