BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Novan, Big Lots, Bank of America, Workday

U.S. stock indexes were set for another sharp fall at the open on Friday as the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak raised the alarm for a possible global recession. .N

At 8:56 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 1.44% at 25,183. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 1.61% at 2,909.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 1.75% at 8,235.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc <APRN.N>, up 16.2% ** Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC <FTAI.N>, up 15.1% ** Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc <BBW.N>, up 14.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Big Lots Inc <BIG.N>, down 34% ** Glaukos Corp <GKOS.N>, down 23.5% ** Borr Drilling Ltd <BORR.N>, down 23.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Dynatronics Corp <DYNT.O>, up 219.0% ** Plus Therapeutics Inc <PSTVZ.O>, up 203.0% ** Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc <RTTR.O>, up 182.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Summer Infant Inc <SUMR.O>, down 40% ** Gulfport Energy Corp <GPOR.O>, down 21.1% ** Novan NOVN.O: down 31.8% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on discounted stock and warrants offering ** Forty Seven Inc FTSV.O: up 22.6% premarket BUZZ-Surges on report of takeover offer by Gilead Sciences ** Eventbrite EB.N: down 10.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls on tepid revenue forecast ** Big Lots BIG.N: down 34.0% premarket BUZZ-Dips as forecast disappoints, coronavirus hits supply chain ** Farfetch FTCH.N: up 11.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises on promising Q4 results ** Digital Ally DGLY.O: down 15.4% premarket BUZZ-Drops on stock offering ** Valero Energy VLO.N: down 3.0% premarket ** Marathon Petroleum MPC.N: down 2.1% premarket ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: down 2.1% premarket BUZZ-U.S. refiners: Coronavirus throwing a wrench into earlier optimism - Simmons Energy ** Altimmune Inc ALT.O: up 113.1% premarket BUZZ-Surges on coronavirus vaccine progress ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 2.7% premarket ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 3.3% premarket ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 2.4% premarket ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 2.2% premarket BUZZ-U.S. bank stocks drop as bond yields fall across the curve ** Chesapeake Energy CHK.N: down 9.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls after being dropped from mid-cap index, MKM downgrade ** Workday WDAY.O: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ- Rises on upbeat Q4 results; Canaccord lifts PT ** VMware VMW.N: down 9.3% premarket BUZZ-Down after some deals fall through in quarter; Brokerages cut PT ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: down 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Slips on Q1 revenue miss amid coronavirus fears ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: down 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls on proposed $2.14 bln fine over California wildfire ** Mylan NV MYL.O: down 3.6% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Optimistic on Mylan-Upjohn deal ** Dell DELL.N: down 5.4% premarket BUZZ-Down as weakness in data center arm drags quarterly revenue ** Sangamo SGMO.O: up 33.4% premarket BUZZ-Leaps on tie-up with Biogen to develop gene regulation therapies ** Big Lots BIG.: down 34.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls as co flags weak Q1 sales on coronavirus impact ** Beyond Meat BYND.O: down 14.5% premarket

BUZZ-Street View: Beyond Meat's cost headwinds only a bump in the road BUZZ-Rises on upbeat FY revenue forecast, Q4 revenue beat

