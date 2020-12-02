BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Norwegian Cruise Line, Lyft, Palantir, Sempra Energy

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street fell on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq retreating from the record levels hit in the previous session as fewer-than-expected private job additions in November added to concerns about the near-term pressure on the economy. .N

At 10:33 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.14% at 29,782.39. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.17% at 3,656.36 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.32% at 12,315.31. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** NetApp Inc NTAP.O, up 8.7% ** Apartment Investment and Management co AIV.N, up 7.6% ** Apache Corp APA.O, up 5.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Salesforce.Com CRM.N, down 6.8% ** Genuine Parts Co GPC.N, down 4% ** Hasbro Inc HAS.O, down 3.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Tredegar Corp TG.N, up 29% ** Kingsway Financial Services KFS.N, up 28.7% ** Sequans Communications SA SQNS.N, up 14.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Renesola Ltd SOL.N, down 13.3% ** Palantir PLTR.N, down 12.7% ** Arlo Technologies ARLO.N, down 12.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Catbasis Pharmaceuticals CATB.O, up 71.8% ** Deerfield healthcare Technology DFHTW.O, up 37.2% ** Sequential Brands SQBG.O, up 25.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Ovid Therapeutics OVID.O, down 54.8% ** Auris Medical EARS.O, down 33.2% ** Fuelcell Energy FCEL.O, down 20% ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 3.8%

** BioNTech BNTX.O: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Cos get booster shot on UK COVID-19 vaccine approval

** Tredegar Corp TG.N: up 29.0%

BUZZ-Gains on special dividend

** fuboTV FUBO.N: up 7.3%

BUZZ-fuboTV to buy betting platform Balto Sports; shares up

** Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N: down 6.8%

** Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N: down 1.3%

BUZZ-Street View: Slack buy likely overshadows Salesforce's solid Q3

** JetBlue JBLU.O: down 4.6%

BUZZ-Falls on $507 mln discounted share offer

** Ovid Therapeutics OVID.O: down 54.8%

BUZZ-Dives after genetic disorder drug fails in late-stage study

** Micron Technology MU.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Up as brokerages raise PT on strong chip demand

** Reata Pharma RETA.O: down 9.4%

BUZZ-Falls on $281 mln discounted offering

** Vanda Pharmaceuticals VNDA.O: up 10.6%

BUZZ-Rises as sleep disorder drug gets FDA approval

** Fuelcell Energy FCEL.O: down 20.0%

BUZZ-Plunges on deep-discounted stock deal

** NetApp NTAP.O: up 8.7%

BUZZ-Eyes best day in 6 months on upbeat Q2 results, outlook

** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 5.3%

** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ-COVID-19 vaccine developers rise after UK approves Pfizer vaccine

** Medigus MDGS.O: down 18.3%

BUZZ-Down on pricing of ADS offering

** BlueCity Holdings BLCT.O: down 15.8%

BUZZ-Slips on weak Q4 revenue outlook

** BlackBerry BB.N: up 12.4%

BUZZ-Surges on Amazon collaboration

** Walt Disney DIS.N: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Citigroup raises PT to Street high

** Kohl's KSS.N: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Deutsche Bank upgrades, others raise PTs on Sephora deal

** Trip.com TCOM.O: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Slumps on lower Q4 rev forecast

** ZoomInfo ZI.O: down 7.9%

BUZZ-Down after pricing secondary share offering

** Evoqua Water Tech AQUA.N: down 6.5%

BUZZ-Slides as top investor cuts stake

** UnitedHealth UNH.N: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Street View: UnitedHealth's long-term growth drivers to boost 2021 performance

Lufax Holding LU.N: down 8.6%

BUZZ-Falls on Q3 profit plunge

** RingCentral RNG.N: up 5.3%

BUZZ-Rises on partnership with Vodafone

** Cohu Inc COHU.O: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Up as co raises Q4 revenue outlook

** Rexford Industrial Realty REXR.N: down 0.9%

BUZZ-Slips after launching $284.4 mln equity offering

** Borqs Technologies Inc BRQS.O: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Rises after signing official agreement for 5G Industrial Park in China

** Boeing BA.N: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Rises on report of possible new 737 MAX order from Ryanair

** Patterson Companies PDCO.O: up 12.1%

BUZZ-Surges on higher Q2 revenue, profit

** Root Inc ROOT.O: down 7.4%

BUZZ-Falls on poor quarterly results

** NanoVibronix NAOV.O: up 140.5%

BUZZ-Doubles as study finds UroShield device beneficial

** ACI Worldwide ACIW.O: up 8.5%

BUZZ-Up as Starboard urges co to explore options including sale

** Bloomin' Brands BLMN.O: up 1.0%

** Fiesta Restaurant Group FRGI.O: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Raymond James hikes PTs for restaurants on likely post-pandemic recovery

** Daktronics DAKT.O: down 1.8%

BUZZ-Dips on Q2 sales miss

** Box Inc BOX.N: down 4.6%

BUZZ-Falls on disappointing FY21, Q4 outlook, PT cuts

** Sequential Brands SQBG.O: up 25.9%

BUZZ-Soars as co says may sell itself

** Palantir PLTR.N: down 12.7%

BUZZ-Slumps after Morgan Stanley downgrades to 'underweight'

** Sempra Energy SRE.N: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Rises on deal to buy remaining stake in Mexican unit

** Kingsway Financial KFS.N: up 28.7%

BUZZ-Scales near 2-1/2-year high on PWI Holdings acquisition

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.26%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.50%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.45%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.35%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.20%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.73%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.21%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.58%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.53%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.29%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.82%

(Compiled by Shreyasee Raj)

