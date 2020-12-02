Commodities
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Norwegian Cruise Line, Lyft, Palantir, Sempra Energy

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street fell on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq retreating from the record levels hit in the previous session as fewer-than-expected private job additions in November added to concerns about the near-term pressure on the economy. .N

At 10:33 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.14% at 29,782.39. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.17% at 3,656.36 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.32% at 12,315.31. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** NetApp Inc NTAP.O, up 8.7% ** Apartment Investment and Management co AIV.N, up 7.6% ** Apache Corp APA.O, up 5.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Salesforce.Com CRM.N, down 6.8% ** Genuine Parts Co GPC.N, down 4% ** Hasbro Inc HAS.O, down 3.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Tredegar Corp TG.N, up 29% ** Kingsway Financial Services KFS.N, up 28.7% ** Sequans Communications SA SQNS.N, up 14.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Renesola Ltd SOL.N, down 13.3% ** Palantir PLTR.N, down 12.7% ** Arlo Technologies ARLO.N, down 12.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Catbasis Pharmaceuticals CATB.O, up 71.8% ** Deerfield healthcare Technology DFHTW.O, up 37.2% ** Sequential Brands SQBG.O, up 25.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Ovid Therapeutics OVID.O, down 54.8% ** Auris Medical EARS.O, down 33.2% ** Fuelcell Energy FCEL.O, down 20% ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 3.8%

** BioNTech BNTX.O: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Cos get booster shot on UK COVID-19 vaccine approval

** Tredegar Corp TG.N: up 29.0%

BUZZ-Gains on special dividend

** fuboTV FUBO.N: up 7.3%

BUZZ-fuboTV to buy betting platform Balto Sports; shares up

** Fuelcell Energy FCEL.O: down 20.0%

BUZZ-Dives on stock offering launch

** Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N: down 6.8%

** Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N: down 1.3%

BUZZ-Street View: Slack buy likely overshadows Salesforce's solid Q3

** JetBlue JBLU.O: down 4.6%

BUZZ-Falls on $507 mln discounted share offer

** Ovid Therapeutics OVID.O: down 54.8%

BUZZ-Dives after genetic disorder drug fails in late-stage study

** Micron Technology MU.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Up as brokerages raise PT on strong chip demand

** Reata Pharma RETA.O: down 9.4%

BUZZ-Falls on $281 mln discounted offering

** Vanda Pharmaceuticals VNDA.O: up 10.6%

BUZZ-Rises as sleep disorder drug gets FDA approval

** Fuelcell Energy FCEL.O: down 20.0%

BUZZ-Plunges on deep-discounted stock deal

** NetApp NTAP.O: up 8.7%

BUZZ-Eyes best day in 6 months on upbeat Q2 results, outlook

** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 5.3%

** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 1.7%

BUZZ-COVID-19 vaccine developers rise after UK approves Pfizer vaccine

** Medigus MDGS.O: down 18.3%

BUZZ-Down on pricing of ADS offering

** BlueCity Holdings BLCT.O: down 15.8%

BUZZ-Slips on weak Q4 revenue outlook

** BlackBerry BB.N: up 12.4%

BUZZ-Surges on Amazon collaboration

** Walt Disney DIS.N: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Citigroup raises PT to Street high

** Kohl's KSS.N: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Deutsche Bank upgrades, others raise PTs on Sephora deal

** Trip.com TCOM.O: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Slumps on lower Q4 rev forecast

** ZoomInfo ZI.O: down 7.9%

BUZZ-Down after pricing secondary share offering

** Evoqua Water Tech AQUA.N: down 6.5%

BUZZ-Slides as top investor cuts stake

** UnitedHealth UNH.N: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Street View: UnitedHealth's long-term growth drivers to boost 2021 performance

Lufax Holding LU.N: down 8.6%

BUZZ-Falls on Q3 profit plunge

** RingCentral RNG.N: up 5.3%

BUZZ-Rises on partnership with Vodafone

** Cohu Inc COHU.O: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Up as co raises Q4 revenue outlook

** Rexford Industrial Realty REXR.N: down 0.9%

BUZZ-Slips after launching $284.4 mln equity offering

** Borqs Technologies Inc BRQS.O: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Rises after signing official agreement for 5G Industrial Park in China

** Boeing BA.N: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Rises on report of possible new 737 MAX order from Ryanair

** Patterson Companies PDCO.O: up 12.1%

BUZZ-Surges on higher Q2 revenue, profit

** Root Inc ROOT.O: down 7.4%

BUZZ-Falls on poor quarterly results

** NanoVibronix NAOV.O: up 140.5%

BUZZ-Doubles as study finds UroShield device beneficial

** ACI Worldwide ACIW.O: up 8.5%

BUZZ-Up as Starboard urges co to explore options including sale

** Bloomin' Brands BLMN.O: up 1.0%

** Fiesta Restaurant Group FRGI.O: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Raymond James hikes PTs for restaurants on likely post-pandemic recovery

** Daktronics DAKT.O: down 1.8%

BUZZ-Dips on Q2 sales miss

** Box Inc BOX.N: down 4.6%

BUZZ-Falls on disappointing FY21, Q4 outlook, PT cuts

** Sequential Brands SQBG.O: up 25.9%

BUZZ-Soars as co says may sell itself

** Palantir PLTR.N: down 12.7%

BUZZ-Slumps after Morgan Stanley downgrades to 'underweight'

** Sempra Energy SRE.N: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Rises on deal to buy remaining stake in Mexican unit

** Kingsway Financial KFS.N: up 28.7%

BUZZ-Scales near 2-1/2-year high on PWI Holdings acquisition

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.26%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.50%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.45%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.35%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.20%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.73%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.21%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.58%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.53%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.29%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.82%

(Compiled by Shreyasee Raj)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX NTAP AIV APA CRM GPC HAS TG KFS SQNS SOL PLTR ARLO CATB DFHTW SQBG OVID EARS FCEL PFE BNTX FUBO WORK JBLU MU RETA VNDA MRNA NVAX MDGS BLCT BB DIS KSS TCOM ZI AQUA UNH RNG COHU REXR BRQS BA PDCO ROOT NAOV ACIW BLMN FRGI DAKT BOX SRE NCLH

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular