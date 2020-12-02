BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Norwegian Cruise Line, Lyft, Palantir, Sempra Energy
Wall Street fell on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq retreating from the record levels hit in the previous session as fewer-than-expected private job additions in November added to concerns about the near-term pressure on the economy. .N
At 10:33 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.14% at 29,782.39. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.17% at 3,656.36 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.32% at 12,315.31. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** NetApp Inc NTAP.O, up 8.7% ** Apartment Investment and Management co AIV.N, up 7.6% ** Apache Corp APA.O, up 5.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Salesforce.Com CRM.N, down 6.8% ** Genuine Parts Co GPC.N, down 4% ** Hasbro Inc HAS.O, down 3.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Tredegar Corp TG.N, up 29% ** Kingsway Financial Services KFS.N, up 28.7% ** Sequans Communications SA SQNS.N, up 14.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Renesola Ltd SOL.N, down 13.3% ** Palantir PLTR.N, down 12.7% ** Arlo Technologies ARLO.N, down 12.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Catbasis Pharmaceuticals CATB.O, up 71.8% ** Deerfield healthcare Technology DFHTW.O, up 37.2% ** Sequential Brands SQBG.O, up 25.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Ovid Therapeutics OVID.O, down 54.8% ** Auris Medical EARS.O, down 33.2% ** Fuelcell Energy FCEL.O, down 20% ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 3.8%
** BioNTech BNTX.O: up 6.3%
BUZZ-Cos get booster shot on UK COVID-19 vaccine approval
** Tredegar Corp TG.N: up 29.0%
BUZZ-Gains on special dividend
** fuboTV FUBO.N: up 7.3%
BUZZ-fuboTV to buy betting platform Balto Sports; shares up
** Fuelcell Energy FCEL.O: down 20.0%
BUZZ-Dives on stock offering launch
** Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N: down 6.8%
** Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N: down 1.3%
BUZZ-Street View: Slack buy likely overshadows Salesforce's solid Q3
** JetBlue JBLU.O: down 4.6%
BUZZ-Falls on $507 mln discounted share offer
** Ovid Therapeutics OVID.O: down 54.8%
BUZZ-Dives after genetic disorder drug fails in late-stage study
** Micron Technology MU.O: up 2.2%
BUZZ-Up as brokerages raise PT on strong chip demand
** Reata Pharma RETA.O: down 9.4%
BUZZ-Falls on $281 mln discounted offering
** Vanda Pharmaceuticals VNDA.O: up 10.6%
BUZZ-Rises as sleep disorder drug gets FDA approval
** Fuelcell Energy FCEL.O: down 20.0%
BUZZ-Plunges on deep-discounted stock deal
** NetApp NTAP.O: up 8.7%
BUZZ-Eyes best day in 6 months on upbeat Q2 results, outlook
** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 5.3%
** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 1.7%
BUZZ-COVID-19 vaccine developers rise after UK approves Pfizer vaccine
** Medigus MDGS.O: down 18.3%
BUZZ-Down on pricing of ADS offering
** BlueCity Holdings BLCT.O: down 15.8%
BUZZ-Slips on weak Q4 revenue outlook
** BlackBerry BB.N: up 12.4%
BUZZ-Surges on Amazon collaboration
** Walt Disney DIS.N: up 0.9%
BUZZ-Citigroup raises PT to Street high
** Kohl's KSS.N: up 4.0%
BUZZ-Deutsche Bank upgrades, others raise PTs on Sephora deal
** Trip.com TCOM.O: down 1.7%
BUZZ-Slumps on lower Q4 rev forecast
** ZoomInfo ZI.O: down 7.9%
BUZZ-Down after pricing secondary share offering
** Evoqua Water Tech AQUA.N: down 6.5%
BUZZ-Slides as top investor cuts stake
** UnitedHealth UNH.N: up 1.6%
BUZZ-Street View: UnitedHealth's long-term growth drivers to boost 2021 performance
Lufax Holding LU.N: down 8.6%
BUZZ-Falls on Q3 profit plunge
** RingCentral RNG.N: up 5.3%
BUZZ-Rises on partnership with Vodafone
** Cohu Inc COHU.O: up 4.2%
BUZZ-Up as co raises Q4 revenue outlook
** Rexford Industrial Realty REXR.N: down 0.9%
BUZZ-Slips after launching $284.4 mln equity offering
** Borqs Technologies Inc BRQS.O: up 2.9%
BUZZ-Rises after signing official agreement for 5G Industrial Park in China
** Boeing BA.N: up 2.7%
BUZZ-Rises on report of possible new 737 MAX order from Ryanair
** Patterson Companies PDCO.O: up 12.1%
BUZZ-Surges on higher Q2 revenue, profit
** Root Inc ROOT.O: down 7.4%
BUZZ-Falls on poor quarterly results
** NanoVibronix NAOV.O: up 140.5%
BUZZ-Doubles as study finds UroShield device beneficial
** ACI Worldwide ACIW.O: up 8.5%
BUZZ-Up as Starboard urges co to explore options including sale
** Bloomin' Brands BLMN.O: up 1.0%
** Fiesta Restaurant Group FRGI.O: up 0.3%
BUZZ-Raymond James hikes PTs for restaurants on likely post-pandemic recovery
** Daktronics DAKT.O: down 1.8%
BUZZ-Dips on Q2 sales miss
** Box Inc BOX.N: down 4.6%
BUZZ-Falls on disappointing FY21, Q4 outlook, PT cuts
** Sequential Brands SQBG.O: up 25.9%
BUZZ-Soars as co says may sell itself
** Palantir PLTR.N: down 12.7%
BUZZ-Slumps after Morgan Stanley downgrades to 'underweight'
** Sempra Energy SRE.N: up 0.4%
BUZZ-Rises on deal to buy remaining stake in Mexican unit
** Kingsway Financial KFS.N: up 28.7%
BUZZ-Scales near 2-1/2-year high on PWI Holdings acquisition
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
up 0.26%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
down 0.50%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
down 0.45%
Energy
.SPNY
up 2.35%
Financial
.SPSY
up 0.20%
Health
.SPXHC
up 0.73%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
down 0.21%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
down 0.58%
Materials
.SPLRCM
down 0.53%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
down 0.29%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
down 0.82%
(Compiled by Shreyasee Raj)
