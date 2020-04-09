BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Norwegian Cruise Line, Gap Inc, Pluristem Therapeutics, CleanSpark

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street rose for the third time in four days on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve rolled out a massive $2.3 trillion program to bolster local governments and businesses hammered by the coronavirus outbreak. .N

At 13:49 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.79% at 23,853.48. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.88% at 2,801.8 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.00% at 8,171.802. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Norwegian Cruise Line <NCLH.N>, up 19.2% ** Ventas Inc <VTR.N>, up 17.4% ** Gap Inc <GPS.N>, up 16.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Fortinet <FTNT.O>, down 4.5% ** Citrix Systems <CTXS.O>, down 3.9% ** Nielsen Holdings <NLSN.N>, down 2.6% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Independence Contract Drilling <ICD.N>, up 249.2% ** Nautilus Inc <NLS.N>, up 56% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** CleanSpark Inc <CLSK.O>, up 106.3% ** Pluristem Therapeutics <PSTI.O>, up 55.1% ** Tiziana Life Sciences <TLSA.O>, up 48.8% The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage loser: ** Nemaura Medical <NMRD.O>, down 18% ** CleanSpark CLSK.O: up 107.9%

CleanSpark surges on JV to import equipment for hospitals fighting COVID-19 ** Medtronic MDT.N: up 3.1%

Medtronic to see $430 mln revenue boost on ventilator scale up - Wells Fargo ** John Wiley & Sons JWa.N: down 8.2%

John Wiley & Sons sinks as co cuts 2020 outlook on COVID-19 impact ** Anixter International AXE.N: up 1.9%

Anixter International rises on shareholder nod to Wesco takeover ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 10.4% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 7.7% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 10.9% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 9.1% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 6.2%

U.S. banks soar on $2.3 trillion Fed backstop ** Stitch Fix SFIX.O: up 21.7%

Stitch Fix rebounds 14% after co points to healthy demand ** LightPath Technologies LPTH.O: up 5.8%

LightPath Technologies rises, says no direct impact of COVID-19 on business ** YRC Worldwide YRCW.O: up 24.3%

YRC Worldwide gains after activist investor presses for board changes ** ProPetro PUMP.N: down 0.2%

ProPetro plans up to 20% cut to executive pay, shares jump ** General Motors GM.N: up 6.4% ** Ford Motor Co F.N: up 10.6% ** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCAU.N: up 5.2%

Detroit Three rise on Fed stimulus to counter coronavirus crisis ** Baidu BIDU.O: up 2.3%

Baidu expects regulatory scrutiny to hit marketing services revenue ** Cognizant CTSH.O: up 7.2%

Cognizant: Narrows Q1 revenue forecast range ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 1.2%

General Electric Co: Backs Q1 cash flow, shares rise ** Tiziana Life Sciences Plc TLSA.O: up 47.0%

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc: Surges on developing technology for COVID-19 treatment ** United Airlines UAL.O: up 19.9% ** American Airlines AAL.O: up 15.9% ** JetBlue Airways JBLU.O: up 9.3%

U.S. carriers surge in anticipation of "next big thing" - airline aid ** Theravance Biopharma TBPH.O: up 4.6%

Theravance Biopharma: Rises on plan to test lung drug for COVID-19 ** Arista Networks ANET.N: down 2.1%

Arista Networks: Piper Sandler downgrades as coronavirus hits cloud businesses ** iBio IBIO.A: up 6.6%

iBio: Rises on collaboration to develop COVID-19 vaccine ** Yelp Inc YELP.N: down 6.6%

Yelp Inc: Plans to lay off 1,000 workers, furlough another 1,100 ** Big Lots BIG.N: up 23.0%

Big Lots: Jumps on $725 mln sale and leaseback deal; JPM upgrades ** Tupperware Brands TUP.N: up 48.9%

Tupperware Brands: Rises on new CEO's latest executive appointments ** Vapotherm Inc VAPO.N: up 5.2%

Vapotherm Inc: Up after FDA grants "breakthrough device" status for oxygen control system ** Bloomin' Brands BLMN.O: up 24.8%

Bloomin' Brands: Up after co, Jana nominates directors in settlement ** Biocept BIOC.O: up 5.6% Biocept: Jumps on winning Brazilian patent for DNA sequencing system USN ** Biohaven BHVN.N: up 9.2% Biohaven: Rises as FDA grants approval to test migraine drug in COVID-19 patients ** Costco COST.O: down 2.0% Costco's March comp sales falls short of Deutsche Bank expectations ** AMC Entertainment AMC.N: down 10.9% AMC Entertainment: Down as MKM Partners downgrades on bankruptcy fears ** BioNTech BNTX.O: up 2.8% BioNTech: Rises after Pfizer invests $113 mln to develop coronavirus vaccine ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 17.3% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 3.2% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 1.7% ** Whiting Petroleum WLL.N: up 6.6% ** Devon Energy DVN.N: up 7.2%

** Diamondback Energy FANG.O: up 1.3% ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: up 6.6% ** Hess Corp HES.N: up 7.5% ** Marathon Oil MRO.N: up 10.1% ** EOG Resources EOG.N: down 0.2% ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: up 1.3% ** Cimarex Energy XEC.N: up 6.6% ** Concho Resources CXO.N: up 2.9% ** Diamond Offshore Drilling DO.N: up 5.8% ** Halliburton HAL.N: up 3.4% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 3.0% ** Marathon Petroleum MPC.N: up 11.2% ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: up 1.0% ** Valero Energy VLO.N: down 0.5% Oil stocks rise on hopes OPEC+ will agree to output cuts ** US Well Services USWS.O: up 159.6% US Well Services: Gains on long-term electric frac contract with EQT ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 5.3% Disney+ 50 mln subscriber growth impressive - JPM ** Zimmer Biomet ZBH.N: up 1.3% Zimmer Biomet: Evercore downgrades on slow recovery for orthopedics post COVID-19 ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: up 3.1% Medtronic Plc: Well-positioned to weather COVID-19 storm - J.P.Morgan ** Starbucks SBUX.O: up 2.8% Starbucks: Falls on coffee chain's projections of COVID-19 impact ** Microchip Technology MCHP.O: up 4.2% Microchip Technology rises on strong March-quarter sales

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.90%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.76%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.96%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.56%

Financial

.SPSY

up 5.35%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.63%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 2.31%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.50%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 4.29%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 4.45%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 5.05%

(Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.