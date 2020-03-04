BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Norwegian Cruise, AMC Entertainment, Anthem, Owens & Minor

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street rose more than 2.5% on Wednesday, led by healthcare stocks, after Joe Biden overtook Bernie Sanders to become the new front-runner in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. .N

At 13:52 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 3.22% at 26,750.78. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 2.95% at 3,091.83 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 2.74% at 8,921.767. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Anthem Inc ANTM.N, up 14% ** Centene Corp CNC.N, up 12.6% ** Humana Inc HUM.N, up 12.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE.N, down 4.7% ** Nordstrom Inc JWN.N, down 4.4% ** Ingersoll Rand Inc IR.N, down 4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** AIM ImmunoTech Inc AIM.N, up 40.7% ** Glowpoint Inc GLOW.N, up 32.6% ** Envela Corp ELA.N, up 23.2% The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Owens & Minor Inc OMI.N, down 17.7% ** Alpha Pro Tech Ltd APT.N, down 12.1% The top two Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Viela Bio Inc VIE.O, up 43.8% ** Cellect Biotechnology Ltd APOP.O, up 41.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Cardlytics Inc CDLX.O, down 36.6% ** Recro Pharma Inc REPH.O, down 29.1% ** Allied Healthcare Products Inc AHPI.O, down 20%

** Nordstrom Inc JWN.N: down 4.4% BUZZ-Eyes six-month low on weak profit forecast, sales miss

** Urban Outfitters URBN.O: down 7.8% BUZZ-Falls on Q4 profit miss, charges ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE.N: down 4.7% BUZZ-Shares down after Q1 revenue miss ** Target Corp TGT.N: up 1.1% BUZZ-Street View: 2020 could be hit or miss year for Target ** Photronics PLAB.O: up 7.1% BUZZ-Rises on quarterly revenue beat [nL4N2AX35G

** Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI.O: up 8.1% BUZZ-Rises after $150 mln equity raise ** Takeda TAK.N: up 4.9% BUZZ-Takeda joins coronavirus drug race, U.S. shares set for best day ever ** UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N: up 9.5% ** Centene Corp CNC.N: up 12.6% ** Cigna Corp CI.N: up 9.9% ** Anthem Inc ANTM.N: up 14.0% ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 4.5% ** Humana Inc HUM.N: up 12.5% BUZZ-Health insurers surge as Bloomberg joins Biden backers ** Home Depot HD.N: up 3.9% BUZZ-Nomura says 'buy' after recent market volatility, rate cut ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: up 8.3% BUZZ-Rises after CFO says no hit to demand from coronavirus ** Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR.O: up 3.7% ** Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY.O: up 4.2% BUZZ-Vir Biotech, Alnylam up on expanding partnership to develop coronavirus treatment ** Campbell Soup Co CPB.N: up 6.9% BUZZ-Investors feast on Campbell Soup after strong results, forecast raise ** Abercrombie & Fitch ANF.N: up 9.2% BUZZ-Rises on quarterly same-store sales beat ** Dollar Tree DLTR.O: down 2.8% BUZZ-Falls on weak current-quarter forecast ** Exxon Mobil XOM.N: up 0.7% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 2.7% ** Devon Energy DVN.N: up 1.8% ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: up 1.1% ** Baker Hughes BKR.N: up 2.8% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 0.5% BUZZ-Oil stocks gain as OPEC+ works on deeper output cut ** AGNC Investment AGNC.O: up 1.2% BUZZ-Wedbush upgrades to "outperform" on Fed rate cuts ** Cronos Group CRON.O: up 9.9%

BUZZ-Rises as MKM dismisses worries of annual report delay, upgrades ** Skyworks SWKS.O: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Rises after co says no big production hit from coronavirus ** J.Jill JILL.N: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on better-than-expected Q4 sales ** eHealth EHTH.O: up 17.7%

BUZZ-Leaps after pricing upsized stock offering ** Owens & Minor OMI.N: down 17.7%

BUZZ-Set for worst day in 1 yr after weak 2020 sales forecast ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH.N: down 3.5% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: down 0.5% ** MGM Resorts MGM.N: down 0.7% ** Marriott International MAR.N: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Investors bow out of cruises, hotels ** NanoString Technologies NSTG.O: down 3%

BUZZ-NanoString Technologies dips on $175 mln capital raise ** OneSpan Inc OSPN.O: up 12.5%

BUZZ-Rises on quarterly beat, upbeat forecast ** AMC Entertainment AMC.N: down 2.2% ** Cinemark Holdings CNK.N: down 2.3%

** National CineMedia NCMI.O: down 3%

BUZZ-Cinema investors walk out as coronavirus delays Bond movie ** Arista Networks ANET.N: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Rises as J.P.Morgan upgrades to 'neutral'

** BridgeBio Pharma Inc BBIO.O: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Rises on $350 mln convertible notes offering ** Cellect Biotech APOP.O: up 41.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on deal for opioid-addiction drugs

** Recro Pharma REPH.O: down 29.1%

BUZZ-Slumps on weak 2020 sales forecast ** Lyft LYFT.O: up 8.3%

BUZZ-Rises after CFO says no hit to demand from coronavirus

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 2.38%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 2.10%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 3.52%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.04%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.85%

Health

.SPXHC

up 4.57%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 3.17%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 3.00%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.49%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 2.87%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 4.34%

(Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

