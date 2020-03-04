BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nordstrom, Takeda, General Electric, Hewlett Packard

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock markets looked set to cheer a strong showing for Joe Biden in the Super Tuesday Democratic primaries on Wednesday, with Dow and S&P index futures rebounding around 2% from heavy losses a day earlier. .N

At 7:55 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 2.63% at 26,560. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 2.29% at 3,065.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 2.35% at 8,784. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.N: ** Yext Inc <YEXT.N>, up 11.9% ** Anthem Inc <ANTM.N>, up 9.2% ** Unitedhealth Group Inc <CNC.N>, up 9.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.N: ** Borr Drilling Ltd <BORR.N>, down 12.3% ** Nordstrom Inc <JWN.N>, down 7.3% ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co <HPE.N>, down 2.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Sintx Technologies Inc <SINT.O>, up 32.3% ** China HGS Real Estate Inc <HGSH.O>, up 29.7% ** Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc <ARCT.O>, up 23.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Cardlytics Inc <CDLX.O>, down 27.8% ** Allied Healthcare Products Inc <AHPI.O>, down 20.3% ** Trovagene Inc <TROV.O>, down 14.5% ** Nordstrom Inc JWN.N: down 7.3% premarket BUZZ-Falls on weaker-than-expected 2020 profit outlook ** Urban Outfitters URBN.O: down 6.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls on Q4 profit miss, charges ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE.N: down 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Shares down after Q1 revenue miss ** Target Corp TGT.N: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: 2020 could be hit or miss year for Target ** Nordstrom JWN.N: down 7.3% premarket BUZZ-Nordstrom eyes six-month low on weak profit forecast, sales miss

** Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI.O: up 5.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises after $150 mln equity raise ** Zogenix Inc ZGNX.O: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls on discounted stock offering ** Takeda TAK.N: up 6.5% premarket BUZZ-Takeda joins coronavirus drug race, U.S. shares set for best day ever ** General Electric GE.N: up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises as co reaffirms 2020 forecast despite virus hit

