BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nio, Venus Concept, Sorrento

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday as investors awaited the crucial jobs report for further evidence of an economic rebound in June, although a record surge in daily COVID-19 cases kept gains in check. .N

At 11:50 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.95% at 25,817. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.68% at 3,124, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.42% at 10,311.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** ION Geophysical Corp <IO.N>, up 41.6% ** Nu Skin Enterprises Inc <NUS.N>, up 16.3% ** CBL & Associates Properties Inc <CBL.N>, up 11.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Culp Inc <CULP.N>, down 10.5% ** Walker & Dunlop Inc <WD.N>, down 6.9% ** The GEO Group Inc <GEO.N>, down 4.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Nxt-ID Inc <NXTD.O>, up 124.5% ** Venus Concept Inc <VERO.O>, up 62.7% ** Interpace Biosciences Inc <IDXG.O>, up 31.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Aeterna Zentaris Inc <AEZS.O>, down 27.8% ** Sunworks Inc <SUNW.O>, down 21.5% ** Town Sports International Holdings Inc <CLUB.O>, down 16% ** Frequency Electronics Inc FEIM.O: up 30.7% premarket BUZZ-Surges on nearly $29 mln contract win ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 7.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises as vehicle deliveries speed up in Q2 ** Venus Concept Inc VERO.O: up 62.7% premarket BUZZ-Set for its best day as FDA clears skin correction device ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Up on selecting COVID-19 vaccine candidate

