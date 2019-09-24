BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nio, Proteon Therapeutics, BlackBerry, Cellcom Israel

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks were set to open higher on Tuesday as Washington confirmed that trade negotiations with China would resume in two weeks, easing some uncertainty caused by the cancellation of a planned U.S. farm visit by Chinese delegates last week. .N

At 8:47 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.17% at 27,010. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.20% at 3,003, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.24% at 7,869. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Cellcom Israel Ltd <CEL.N>, up 19.8% ** Jagged Peak Energy Inc <JAG.N>, up 10.9% ** Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc <FDP.N>, up 9.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Nio Inc <NIO.N>, down 19.1% ** Blackberry Ltd <BB.N>, down 13.7% ** Central Puerto SA <CEPU.N>, down 12.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Ideal Power Inc <IPWR.O>, up 40.9% ** Proteon Therapeutics Inc <PRTO.O>, up 19.3% ** Ideanomics Inc <IDEX.O>, up 15.5% The top Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Midatech Pharma Plc <MTP.O>, down 14.4% ** Centennial Resource Development Inc <CDEV.O>, down 13.9%

** Vereit Inc VER.N: down 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Down on heavy volumes; prices upsized stock offering to pay litigation expenses ** Vitamin Shoppe Inc VSI.N: down 10.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls after ending negotiations with bidder ** Akerna Corp KERN.O: up 5.8% premarket BUZZ-Up after reporting highest ever fiscal full year revenue ** Proteon Therapeutics Inc PRTO.O: up 19.3% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after deal with ArTara Therapeutics ** Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc FDP.N: up 9.1% premarket ** Jagged Peak Energy Inc JAG.N: up 10.9% premarket BUZZ-Fresh Del Monte, Jagged Peak Energy to join S&P Smallcap 600, shares rise ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Goldman Sachs upgrades to 'buy' ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies says 'buy', calls 5G position 'underappreciated' ** Nio Inc NIO.N: down 19.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls on weak Q2 results ** 10x Genomics Inc TXG.O: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Evercore begins coverage with bullish rating ** New Age Beverages Corp NBEV.O: up 12.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Japan approves CBD products ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Guggenheim upgrades to 'buy', sees positive Q4 EBITDA ** Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O: down 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls after proposed offering of convertible senior notes ** Zealand Pharma ZEAL.O: up 5.4% premarket BUZZ-Eyes record high after low blood sugar drug succeeds study ** BlackBerry Ltd BB.N: down 13.7% premarket BUZZ-Falls on 2020 revenue outlook cut ** CarMax Inc KMX.N: up 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Up as online push drives used car sales higher ** Cellcom Israel Ltd CEL.N: up 19.8% premarket BUZZ-Eyes best day in nearly 6 months on restructuring plans

