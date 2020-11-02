US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nio, Norwegian Cruise, Fisker, Twitter, AngloGold Ashanti

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Wall Street's major indexes gained ground on Monday after suffering their worst week since March, as investors geared up for an event-packed week centered around the U.S. presidential election. .N

At 12:50 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.17% at 26,812.27. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.22% at 3,309.98 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.13% at 10,896.894. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Mohawk Industries MHK.N, up 10.4% ** Newell Brand NWL.O, up 7% ** Tapestry Inc TPR.N, up 6.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N, down 5% ** Incyte Corp INCY.OQ, down 4.1% ** Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N, down 4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Renren Inc RENN.N, up 23.5% ** Barclays Bank Pacer Ipath Gold GBUG.N, up 18.3% ** Par Pacific PARR.N, up 18.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Tenneco TEN.N, down 15.1% ** Universal Security Instruments UUU.N, down 12% ** VirnetX Holding VHC.N, down 9.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Endurance International EIGI.O, up 60.9 % ** Digital Ally DGLY.O, up 24.9 % ** Cemtrex CETXP.O, up 22 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Liquidia Technologies LQDA.O, down 30.1% ** Nuzee Inc NUZE.O, down 21.5% ** KBL Merger Corp KBLM.O, down 17.8% ** Colgate-Palmolive Co CL.N: up 1.9% premarket

BUZZ-Street View: Nicely navigating coronavirus crisis ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 1.7% premarket

BUZZ-Street View: Chevron's cost control likely improves resilience

** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 1.1% premarket

BUZZ-Street View: New drugs could help ride out Humira patent cliff ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 10.9% premarket BUZZ-Set to hit record high as Oct deliveries double ** Cloudflare NET.N: up 1.2% premarket

BUZZ-Cloudflare rises as RBC hikes PT on strong Q3 hopes ** Poly PLT.N: up 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Brokerage sees sustained demand for audio products ** CBL & Associates Properties CBL.N: down 21.5% BUZZ-Slumps on bankruptcy filing ** AngloGold Ashanti AU.N: up 8.9% BUZZ-Gains on higher FCF, dividend payout ** Dunkin' Brands DNKN.O: up 6.4% BUZZ-Dunkin' Brands 'going out in a glaze of glory' after buyout deal ** Lumber Liquidators LL.N: up 16.9% BUZZ-Surges on big earnings beat ** Honeywell International HON.N: up 4.6% BUZZ-Honeywell's impressive Q3 lays foundation for better expectations ** Li Auto LI.O: up 12.3% BUZZ-Gains on higher monthly vehicle deliveries ** Lemonade Inc LMND.N: up 4.8% BUZZ-Piper Sandler sees scope for growth ** Turtle Beach HEAR.O: up 4.8% BUZZ-Wedbush raises rating on increasing market share ** Roku ROKU.O: up 2.4% BUZZ-Rises after brokerage raises PT ahead of Q3 results ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 1.1% BUZZ-Value of a successful COVID-19 vaccine for Pfizer? $5 per share - Cantor ** Clorox CLX.N: up 4.0% BUZZ-Clorox gains after lifting sales, profit forecasts ** Regis Corp RGS.N: down 8.8% BUZZ-Set to open at over 1-month low after sales slump 55% ** Fusion Pharma FUSN.O: up 5.8% BUZZ-Up on AstraZeneca partnership to develop cancer therapies ** Camping World CWH.N: up 4.5% BUZZ-Camping World revs higher on Q3 beat, stock buyback ** Nielsen NLSN.N: up 5.0% BUZZ-Nielsen jumps on revenue beat, $2.7 bln deal for consumer goods unit ** Jounce JNCE.O: down 15.1% BUZZ-Jounce halts enrollment for lung cancer drug study, shares drop ** Twitter TWTR.N: down 5.0%

BUZZ-Canaccord Genuity cuts PT following mixed Q3 ** Endurance International EIGI.O: up 60.9%

BUZZ-Soars on go-private deal ** Novavax NVAX.O: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Rises on expanding facility for vaccine development ** Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Falls after extending cruise suspension again ** AnPac Bio-Medical ANPC.O: up 15.0%

BUZZ-Rises on Chinese approval for COVID-19 test ** AMC Entertainment AMC.N: down 5.3%

BUZZ-AMC drops as co files to sell 20 mln shares ahead of results after the bell ** Regulus Therapeutics RGLS.O: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Rises on $5 mln milestone payment from Sanofi ** Superior Industries SUP.N: up 37.4%

BUZZ-Soars on surprise profit, outlook ** Insperity Inc NSP.N: up 9.0%

BUZZ-Surges on Q3 earnings beat ** Coupa COUP.O: down 6.1%

BUZZ-Coupa buys supply chain software firm LLamasoft for $1.5 bln, shares down ** Fisker Inc FSR.N: up 13.7%

BUZZ-Fisker flying, EV stocks surging ahead of U.S. election

** Arbor Realty Trust ABR.N: up 7.8%

BUZZ-Up after brokerages raise PTs ** Marathon Petroleum MPC.N: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Rises on smaller-than-expected Q3 loss ** Farfetch FTCH.N: up 13.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on report of likely $300 mln Alibaba investment

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.17%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.28%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.36%

Energy

.SPNY

up 3.38%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.56%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.14%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 2.20%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.14%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.75%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.75%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.80%

(Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776))

