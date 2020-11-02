US Markets
SUP

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nio, Nielsen, Jounce, Dunkin' Brands, Superior Industries

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's major indexes were set to bounce back on Monday after their steepest weekly loss since March as investors geared up for an event-packed week centered around the U.S. presidential election. .N

At 8:49 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.36% at 26,753. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.14% at 3,302, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.77% at 11,131.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Superior Industries SUP.N, up 30.9% ** VirnetX Holding Corp VHC.N, up 13.7% ** Cohen & Steers MLP MIE.N, up 12.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** CBL & Associates Properties CBL.N, down 22% ** Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust PEI.N, down 17.8% ** Jianpu Technology JT.N, down 10.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** DBV Technologies DBVT.O, up 80.4% ** Endurance International Group Holdings EIGI.O, up 62.0% ** Entera Bio ENTXW.O, up 46.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Liquidia Technologies Inc LQDA.O, down 36.8% ** Greenrose Acquisition GNRSW.O, down 31% ** Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc TTNP.O, down 29.4%

** Camping World CWH.N: up 9.7% premarket BUZZ-Camping World revs higher on Q3 beat, stock buyback ** Nielsen NLSN.N: up 6.2% premarket BUZZ-Nielsen jumps on revenue beat, $2.7 bln deal for consumer goods unit ** Jounce JNCE.O: down 21.9% premarket BUZZ-Jounce halts enrollment for lung cancer drug study, shares drop ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 1.1% premarket

BUZZ-Street View: Chevron's cost control likely improves resilience

** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 1.1% premarket

BUZZ-Street View: New drugs could help ride out Humira patent cliff ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 12.2% premarket BUZZ-Set to hit record high as Oct deliveries double ** Cloudflare NET.N: up 1.0% premarket

BUZZ-Cloudflare rises as RBC hikes PT on strong Q3 hopes ** Poly PLT.N: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Brokerage sees sustained demand for audio products ** CBL & Associates Properties CBL.N: down 22.0% premarket BUZZ-Slumps on bankruptcy filing ** AngloGold Ashanti AU.N: up 8.0% premarket BUZZ-Gains on higher FCF, dividend payout ** Dunkin' Brands DNKN.O: up 6.2% premarket BUZZ-Dunkin' Brands 'going out in a glaze of glory' after buyout deal ** Lumber Liquidators LL.N: up 4.7% premarket BUZZ-Surges on big earnings beat ** Honeywell International HON.N: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Honeywell's impressive Q3 lays foundation for better expectations ** Li Auto LI.O: up 8.4% premarket BUZZ-Gains on higher monthly vehicle deliveries ** Lemonade Inc LMND.N: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Piper Sandler sees scope for growth ** CureVac CVAC.O: up 2.5% premarket BUZZ- Rises after early positive data on COVID-19 vaccine ** Turtle Beach HEAR.O: up 4.9% premarket BUZZ-Wedbush raises rating on increasing market share ** Roku ROKU.O: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises after brokerage raises PT ahead of Q3 results ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Value of a successful COVID-19 vaccine for Pfizer? $5 per share - Cantor ** Clorox CLX.N: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Clorox gains after lifting sales, profit forecasts ** Regis Corp RGS.N: down 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Set to open at over 1-month low after sales slump 55% ** Fusion Pharma FUSN.O: up 8.5% premarket BUZZ-Up on AstraZeneca partnership to develop cancer therapies

(Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SUP VHC MIE CBL PEI JT DBVT EIGI ENTXW LQDA GNRSW TTNP CWH NLSN JNCE CVX ABBV NIO NET PLT AU DNKN LL HON LI LMND CVAC HEAR ROKU PFE CLX RGS FUSN NDX ENTX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular