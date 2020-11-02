BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nio, Nielsen, Jounce, Dunkin' Brands, Superior Industries

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's major indexes were set to bounce back on Monday after their steepest weekly loss since March as investors geared up for an event-packed week centered around the U.S. presidential election. .N

At 8:49 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.36% at 26,753. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.14% at 3,302, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.77% at 11,131.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Superior Industries SUP.N, up 30.9% ** VirnetX Holding Corp VHC.N, up 13.7% ** Cohen & Steers MLP MIE.N, up 12.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** CBL & Associates Properties CBL.N, down 22% ** Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust PEI.N, down 17.8% ** Jianpu Technology JT.N, down 10.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** DBV Technologies DBVT.O, up 80.4% ** Endurance International Group Holdings EIGI.O, up 62.0% ** Entera Bio ENTXW.O, up 46.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Liquidia Technologies Inc LQDA.O, down 36.8% ** Greenrose Acquisition GNRSW.O, down 31% ** Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc TTNP.O, down 29.4%

** Camping World CWH.N: up 9.7% premarket BUZZ-Camping World revs higher on Q3 beat, stock buyback ** Nielsen NLSN.N: up 6.2% premarket BUZZ-Nielsen jumps on revenue beat, $2.7 bln deal for consumer goods unit ** Jounce JNCE.O: down 21.9% premarket BUZZ-Jounce halts enrollment for lung cancer drug study, shares drop ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 1.1% premarket

BUZZ-Street View: Chevron's cost control likely improves resilience

** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 1.1% premarket

BUZZ-Street View: New drugs could help ride out Humira patent cliff ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 12.2% premarket BUZZ-Set to hit record high as Oct deliveries double ** Cloudflare NET.N: up 1.0% premarket

BUZZ-Cloudflare rises as RBC hikes PT on strong Q3 hopes ** Poly PLT.N: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Brokerage sees sustained demand for audio products ** CBL & Associates Properties CBL.N: down 22.0% premarket BUZZ-Slumps on bankruptcy filing ** AngloGold Ashanti AU.N: up 8.0% premarket BUZZ-Gains on higher FCF, dividend payout ** Dunkin' Brands DNKN.O: up 6.2% premarket BUZZ-Dunkin' Brands 'going out in a glaze of glory' after buyout deal ** Lumber Liquidators LL.N: up 4.7% premarket BUZZ-Surges on big earnings beat ** Honeywell International HON.N: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Honeywell's impressive Q3 lays foundation for better expectations ** Li Auto LI.O: up 8.4% premarket BUZZ-Gains on higher monthly vehicle deliveries ** Lemonade Inc LMND.N: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Piper Sandler sees scope for growth ** CureVac CVAC.O: up 2.5% premarket BUZZ- Rises after early positive data on COVID-19 vaccine ** Turtle Beach HEAR.O: up 4.9% premarket BUZZ-Wedbush raises rating on increasing market share ** Roku ROKU.O: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises after brokerage raises PT ahead of Q3 results ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Value of a successful COVID-19 vaccine for Pfizer? $5 per share - Cantor ** Clorox CLX.N: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Clorox gains after lifting sales, profit forecasts ** Regis Corp RGS.N: down 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Set to open at over 1-month low after sales slump 55% ** Fusion Pharma FUSN.O: up 8.5% premarket BUZZ-Up on AstraZeneca partnership to develop cancer therapies

