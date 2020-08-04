US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-NIO Inc, Mosaic Co, US Foods Holding Corp, Mallinckrodt

Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Wall Street was set to pull back on Tuesday as President Donald Trump's moves to force China-owned TikTok into a sale of its U.S. operations drew a sharp rebuke from Beijing, ratcheting up tensions as the world slides into a pandemic-fuelled recession. .N

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.24% at 26,493. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.41% at 3,275, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.37% at 11,003.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Danaos Corp <DAC.N>, up 24.2% ** Bluelinx Holdings Inc <BXC.N>, up 23.8% ** CURO Group Holdings Corp <CURO.K>, up 21.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Mallinckrodt PLC <MNK.N>, down 23.5% ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc <SPCE.K>, down 10% ** Ciner Resources LP <CINR.K>, down 9.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Silversun Technologies Inc <SSNT.O>, up 366.9% ** Alterity Therapeutics Ltd <ATHE.O>, up 208.9% ** Zhongchao Inc <ZCMD.O>, up 43.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Senmiao Technology Ltd <AIHS.O>, down 38.3% ** DBV Technologies SA <DBVT.O>, down 34.4% ** Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd <GRIN.O>, down 33.9% ** DBV Technologies SA DBVT.O: down 34.4% premarket BUZZ-Slumps after FDA declines approval of peanut allergy patch ** NIO Inc NIO.N: up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises for second day after surge in July vehicle deliveries ** Mosaic Co MOS.N: up 9.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises on surprise Q2 profit ** Mallinckrodt PLC MNK.N: down 23.5% premarket BUZZ-May file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, shares plunge ** US Foods Holding Corp USFD.N: up 6.7% premarket BUZZ-US Foods rises on smaller-than-expected quarterly loss

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

