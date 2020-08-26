US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nio Inc, Express Inc, Anaplan Inc, XpresSpa Group

The tech-heavy Nasdaq was set to open slightly higher on Wednesday after upbeat business updates from Salesforce and HP Enterprise, while the S&P 500 headed for a subdued start. .N

At 8.30 a.m.ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.15% at 28,152. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.04% at 3,444.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.20% at 11,749.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Anaplan Inc <PLAN.K>, up 23.9% ** Salesforce.Com Inc <CRM.N>, up 14.6% ** Far Point Acquisition Corp <FPAC.K>, up 13.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Garret Motion Inc <GTX.N>, down 28.8% ** Pure Storage Inc <PSTG.K>, down 11.9% ** Castlight Health Inc <CSLT.K>, down 7.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Tyme Technologies Inc <TYME.O>, up 47.9% ** Scworx Corp WORX.O, up 27.6% ** Fluidigm Corp <FLDM.O>, up 21.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Outlook Therapeutics Inc <OTLK.O>, down 39.1% ** Cohbar Inc CWBR.O, down 22.9% ** Pioneer Power Solutions Inc Inc <PPSI.O>, down 22.9% ** Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N: up 14.6% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Salesforce on cloud nine after blow-out quarter ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Medtronic's robust pipeline could be the answer ** Fluidigm Corp FLDM.O: up 21.3% premarket BUZZ-Soars after COVID-19 test gets emergency approval ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies supercharges PT on battery-making potential ** Teva Pharmaceutical Ltd TEVA.N: down 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls on U.S. charges for price fixing of generic drugs ** Nordstrom Inc JWN.N: down 6.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls on downbeat Q2; brokerage calls results 'relative anomaly' ** Urban Outfitters Inc URBN.O: up 17.5% premarket BUZZ-Urban Outfitter jumps on surprise quarterly profit ** Express Inc EXPR.N: down 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Q2 loss wider than expected ** XpresSpa Group Inc XSPA.O: down 22.7% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on direct stock-and-warrants deal ** Trevena Inc TRVN.O: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises after positive data on opioid painkiller ** Trine Acquisition Corp TRNE.N: up 7.1% premarket BUZZ-Set for record high on Desktop Metal merger ** AngloGold Ashanti AU.N: down 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Down as S.Africa OKs asset sale but bars delisting ** Dick's Sporting Goods Inc DKS.N: up 11.0% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as profit beats on exercise equipment demand ** Anaplan Inc PLAN.N: up 23.9% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on better-than-expected results, forecast ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Wedbush raises PT to highest on Street ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 7.4% premarket BUZZ-Nio burning rubber as Morgan Stanley turns bullish

