BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nio, Dunkin' Brands, Honeywell, Jounce

Wall Street's major indexes bounced back on Monday after their steepest weekly loss since March, as investors geared up for an event-packed week centered around the U.S. presidential election. .N

At 11:24 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.31% at 26,848.79. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.28% at 3,311.68 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.72% at 10,990.647. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Mohawk Industries MHK.N, up 9.8% ** TechnipFMC FTI.N, up 6.9% ** Newell Brand Inc NWL.O, up 6.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N, down 4.6% ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N, down 3.5% ** Incyte Corp INCY.OQ, down 3.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Renren Inc RENN.N, up 21.9% ** Lumber Liquidators LL.N, up 20.9% ** Par Pacific PARR.N, up 21.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Universal Security Instruments UUU.N, down 11% ** Tenneco TEN.N, down 10.6% ** VirnetX Holding VHC.N, down 8.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Endurance International EIGI.O, up 61.3% ** DBV Technologies DBVT.O, up 47.6% ** Digital Ally DGLY.O, up 22.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Liquidia Technologies LQDA.O, down 28.5% ** Jounce JNCE.O, down 23.4% ** KBL Merger Corp KBLM.O, down 17.4%

** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 10.9% premarket BUZZ-Set to hit record high as Oct deliveries double

** Jounce JNCE.O: down 23.4% BUZZ-Jounce halts enrollment for lung cancer drug study, shares drop ** Twitter TWTR.N: down 3.5%

BUZZ-Canaccord Genuity cuts PT following mixed Q3

** Cloudflare NET.N: up 1.2% premarket

BUZZ-Cloudflare rises as RBC hikes PT on strong Q3 hopes ** Plantronics PLT.N: up 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Brokerage sees sustained demand for audio products ** AngloGold Ashanti AU.N: up 6.9% BUZZ-Gains on higher FCF, dividend payout ** Dunkin' Brands DNKN.O: up 6.4% BUZZ-Dunkin' Brands 'going out in a glaze of glory' after buyout deal ** Lumber Liquidators LL.N: up 20.9% BUZZ-Surges on big earnings beat ** Honeywell International HON.N: up 4.3% BUZZ-Honeywell's impressive Q3 lays foundation for better expectations ** Li Auto LI.O: up 6.9% BUZZ-Gains on higher monthly vehicle deliveries ** Lemonade Inc LMND.N: up 5.0% BUZZ-Piper Sandler sees scope for growth

** Turtle Beach HEAR.O: up 4.7% BUZZ-Wedbush raises rating on increasing market share ** Roku ROKU.O: up 3.2% BUZZ-Rises after brokerage raises PT ahead of Q3 results ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 0.5% BUZZ-Value of a successful COVID-19 vaccine for Pfizer? $5 per share - Cantor ** Clorox CLX.N: up 4.8% BUZZ-Clorox gains after lifting sales, profit forecasts ** Regis Corp RGS.N: down 4.9% BUZZ-Set to open at over 1-month low after sales slump 55% ** Fusion Pharma FUSN.O: up 6.0% BUZZ-Up on AstraZeneca partnership to develop cancer therapies ** Camping World CWH.N: up 12.6% BUZZ-Camping World revs higher on Q3 beat, stock buyback ** Nielsen NLSN.N: up 6.2% BUZZ-Nielsen jumps on revenue beat, $2.7 bln deal for consumer goods unit ** Endurance International EIGI.O: up 61.3%

BUZZ-Soars on go-private deal ** Novavax NVAX.O: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Rises on expanding facility for vaccine development ** Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N: down 4.6%

BUZZ-Falls after extending cruise suspension again ** AnPac Bio-Medical ANPC.O: up 17.2%

BUZZ-Rises on Chinese approval for COVID-19 test ** Paypal PYPL.O: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Rises ahead of Q3 results ** Humanigen HGEN.O: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Up as late-stage COVID-19 treatment study begins ** AMC Entertainment AMC.N: down 3.8%

BUZZ-AMC drops as co files to sell 20 mln shares ahead of results after the bell ** Regulus Therapeutics RGLS.O: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Rises on $5 mln milestone payment from Sanofi ** Superior Industries SUP.N: up 30.5%

BUZZ-Soars on surprise profit, outlook ** CDW Corp CDW.O: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Rises as Q3 profit, revenue top estimates ** Colgate-Palmolive Co CL.N: up 1.9% premarket

BUZZ-Street View: Nicely navigating coronavirus crisis ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 1.7% premarket

BUZZ-Street View: Chevron's cost control likely improves resilience

** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 1.1% premarket

BUZZ-Street View: New drugs could help ride out Humira patent cliff

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.97%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.06%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.48%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.70%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.91%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.10%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 2.22%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.31%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.39%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 2.14%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.57%

(Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)

