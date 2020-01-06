BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nio, Cal-Maine Foods, SmileDirectClub, gold miners

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures slid on Monday as escalating tensions between the United States and Iran prompted investors to seek refuge in safer assets such as gold and government bonds. .N

At 8:04 am ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.59% at 28,432. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.54% at 3,218, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.70% at 8,748.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Nio Inc <NIO.N>, up 11.0% ** Mechel PAO <MTL.N>, up 9.5% ** Pacific Drilling SA <PACD.N>, up 8.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Granite Construction Inc <GVA.N>, down 16% ** Lithium Americas Corp <LAC.N>, down 4.8% ** China Southern Airlines Co Ltd <ZNH.N>, down 4.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Atyr Pharma Inc <LIFE.O>, up 73.2% ** Guardion Health Sciences Inc <GHSI.O>, up 37.0% ** Town Sports International Holdings Inc <CLUB.O>, up 29.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Cal-Maine Foods Inc <CALM.O>, down 13.1% ** Cinedigm Corp <CIDM.O>, down 12.4% ** Dermira Inc <DERM.O>, down 9.9% ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 11% premarket BUZZ-Tesla-rival Nio rises on higher deliveries in December ** Perion Network Ltd PERI.O: up 6.7% premarket BUZZ-Perion Network climbs after raising full-year EBITDA target ** Newmont Goldcorp Corp NEM.N: up 2.1% premarket ** Barrick Gold Corp GOLD.N: up 2.3% premarket ** Yamana Gold Inc AUY.N : up 3.6% premarket ** AngloGold Ashanti Ltd AU.N: up 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Gold miners surge on safe haven rush amid U.S., Iran tension ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: up 6.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises on contract for hydrogen fuel cells ** Cal-Maine Foods Inc CALM.O: down 13.1% premarket BUZZ-Slides on surprise Q2 loss, sales miss ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: up 8.7% premarket BUZZ-Shines on launch of new oral care products at Walmart ** Interpace Biosciences Inc IDXG.O: up 17.3% premarket BUZZ-Gains on plans of collaborative study for diagnostic test

(Compiled by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0422;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.