BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nio, BlackBerry, Cellcom, Neogen, Vitamin Shoppe, New Age Beverages

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, after President Donald Trump delivered a stinging rebuke to China's trade practices, while disappointing consumer confidence data raised concerns over the impact of a prolonged trade war between the two nations. .N

At 12:44 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.62% at 26,782.37. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.87% at 2,965.61 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.40% at 7,998.808. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O, up 3.3% ** Norfolk Southern Corp NSC.N, up 2.3% ** Hanesbrands Inc HBI.N, up 1.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N, down 5.6% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N, down 5.5% ** Helmerich & Payne Inc HP.N, down 5.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** VolitionRx Ltd VNRX.N, up 39.5% ** Cellcom Israel Ltd CEL.N, up 19.8% ** Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc FDP.N, up 16% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** Nio Inc NIO.N, down 24.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Ovid Therapeutics Inc OVID.O, up 26.7% ** New Age Beverage Corp NBEV.O, up 14.5% ** Peck Company Holdings Inc PECK.O, up 13.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** ElectroCore Inc ECOR.O, down 27.5% ** Uxin Limited UXIN.O, down 18.3% ** SINTX Technologies Inc SINT.O, down 13% ** Vereit Inc VER.N: down 0.5% BUZZ-Down on heavy volumes; prices upsized stock offering to pay litigation expenses ** Vitamin Shoppe Inc VSI.N: down 10.1% BUZZ-Falls after ending negotiations with bidder ** Akerna Corp KERN.O: down 3.4% BUZZ-Up after reporting highest ever fiscal full year revenue ** Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc FDP.N: up 16.0% ** Jagged Peak Energy Inc JAG.N: up 3.9% BUZZ-Jagged Peak Energy, Fresh Del Monte rise on S&P Smallcap 600 inclusion ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: up 3.3% BUZZ-Goldman Sachs upgrades to 'buy' ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 0.3% BUZZ-Jefferies says 'buy', calls 5G position 'underappreciated' ** Nio Inc NIO.N: down 24.4% BUZZ-Hits record low on weak Q2 deliveries ** 10x Genomics Inc TXG.O: down 6.8% BUZZ-Evercore begins coverage with bullish rating ** New Age Beverages Corp NBEV.O: up 14.5% BUZZ-Rises as Japan approves CBD products ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 0.8% BUZZ-Guggenheim upgrades to 'buy', sees positive Q4 EBITDA ** Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O: down 5.9% BUZZ-Falls after proposed offering of convertible senior notes ** Zealand Pharma ZEAL.O: up 7.5% BUZZ-Eyes record high after low blood sugar drug succeeds study ** BlackBerry Ltd BB.N: down 21.7% BUZZ-Falls on 2020 revenue outlook cut ** AIM ImmunoTech AIM.A: up 0.6% BUZZ-Surges after cancer drug study gets funding, FDA export nod ** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV FCAU.N: down 3.2% BUZZ-Skids after losing EU tax fight ** Cellcom Israel Ltd CEL.N: up 19.8% BUZZ-Eyes best day in nearly 6 months on restructuring plans ** NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc NBY.A: up 3.6% BUZZ-Rises as eye drug gets marketing approval in Australia ** Univar Solutions Inc UNVR.N: down 6.3% BUZZ-Falls on pricing of common stock offering ** McDermott International Inc MDR.N: down 5.5% BUZZ-Gains on Posco International contract win ** Altaba Inc AABA.O: up 1.6% BUZZ-Altaba sets date for dissolution, shares edge up ** Fluor Corp FLR.N: down 8.6% BUZZ-Falls after co slashes quarterly dividend ** Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc REXN.O: up 8.1% BUZZ-Shares rise after exploring options ** Jabil Inc JBL.N: up 4.2% BUZZ-Rises after Q4 profit tops estimates ** Palomar Holdings Inc PLMR.O: down 6.3% BUZZ-2019 IPO high flyer Palomar slips ahead of secondary offering ** Zscaler Inc ZS.O: down 1.5% BUZZ-Up after Berenberg upgrades to "buy" ** Neogen Corp NEOG.O: down 11.4% BUZZ-Tumbles after Q1 revenue disappoints ** Manchester United MANU.N: down 3.8% BUZZ-Warns on 2020 revenue; shares hit 2-year low ** Overstock.com Inc OSTK.O: up 3.9% BUZZ-D.A. Davidson sees new CEO cut out for the job ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 5.5% ** Helmerich And Payne Inc HP.N: down 5.4% ** National Oilwell Varco Inc NOV.N: down 4.7% ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: down 5.6% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 0.9% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 1.3% ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: down 3.9% ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: down 3.9% ** Apache Corp APA.N: down 3.0% ** Cimarex Energy Co XEC.N: down 4.4% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 4.0% BUZZ-Oil cos fall on weak economic data, Saudi output recovery ** R1 RCM Inc RCM.O: down 9.7% BUZZ-Falls on CFO exit, 2019 rev forecast

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.15%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.13%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.04%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.63%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.93%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.95%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.75%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.04%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.86%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.51%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.70%

