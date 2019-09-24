US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nio, BlackBerry, Cellcom, Neogen, Vitamin Shoppe, New Age Beverages

Contributors
Ayanti Bera Reuters
C Nivedita Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, after President Donald Trump delivered a stinging rebuke to China's trade practices, while disappointing consumer confidence data raised concerns over the impact of a prolonged trade war between the two nations. .N

At 12:44 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.62% at 26,782.37. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.87% at 2,965.61 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.40% at 7,998.808. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O, up 3.3% ** Norfolk Southern Corp NSC.N, up 2.3% ** Hanesbrands Inc HBI.N, up 1.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N, down 5.6% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N, down 5.5% ** Helmerich & Payne Inc HP.N, down 5.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** VolitionRx Ltd VNRX.N, up 39.5% ** Cellcom Israel Ltd CEL.N, up 19.8% ** Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc FDP.N, up 16% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** Nio Inc NIO.N, down 24.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Ovid Therapeutics Inc OVID.O, up 26.7% ** New Age Beverage Corp NBEV.O, up 14.5% ** Peck Company Holdings Inc PECK.O, up 13.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** ElectroCore Inc ECOR.O, down 27.5% ** Uxin Limited UXIN.O, down 18.3% ** SINTX Technologies Inc SINT.O, down 13% ** Vereit Inc VER.N: down 0.5% BUZZ-Down on heavy volumes; prices upsized stock offering to pay litigation expenses ** Vitamin Shoppe Inc VSI.N: down 10.1% BUZZ-Falls after ending negotiations with bidder ** Akerna Corp KERN.O: down 3.4% BUZZ-Up after reporting highest ever fiscal full year revenue ** Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc FDP.N: up 16.0% ** Jagged Peak Energy Inc JAG.N: up 3.9% BUZZ-Jagged Peak Energy, Fresh Del Monte rise on S&P Smallcap 600 inclusion ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: up 3.3% BUZZ-Goldman Sachs upgrades to 'buy' ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 0.3% BUZZ-Jefferies says 'buy', calls 5G position 'underappreciated' ** Nio Inc NIO.N: down 24.4% BUZZ-Hits record low on weak Q2 deliveries ** 10x Genomics Inc TXG.O: down 6.8% BUZZ-Evercore begins coverage with bullish rating ** New Age Beverages Corp NBEV.O: up 14.5% BUZZ-Rises as Japan approves CBD products ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 0.8% BUZZ-Guggenheim upgrades to 'buy', sees positive Q4 EBITDA ** Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O: down 5.9% BUZZ-Falls after proposed offering of convertible senior notes ** Zealand Pharma ZEAL.O: up 7.5% BUZZ-Eyes record high after low blood sugar drug succeeds study ** BlackBerry Ltd BB.N: down 21.7% BUZZ-Falls on 2020 revenue outlook cut ** AIM ImmunoTech AIM.A: up 0.6% BUZZ-Surges after cancer drug study gets funding, FDA export nod ** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV FCAU.N: down 3.2% BUZZ-Skids after losing EU tax fight ** Cellcom Israel Ltd CEL.N: up 19.8% BUZZ-Eyes best day in nearly 6 months on restructuring plans ** NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc NBY.A: up 3.6% BUZZ-Rises as eye drug gets marketing approval in Australia ** Univar Solutions Inc UNVR.N: down 6.3% BUZZ-Falls on pricing of common stock offering ** McDermott International Inc MDR.N: down 5.5% BUZZ-Gains on Posco International contract win ** Altaba Inc AABA.O: up 1.6% BUZZ-Altaba sets date for dissolution, shares edge up ** Fluor Corp FLR.N: down 8.6% BUZZ-Falls after co slashes quarterly dividend ** Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc REXN.O: up 8.1% BUZZ-Shares rise after exploring options ** Jabil Inc JBL.N: up 4.2% BUZZ-Rises after Q4 profit tops estimates ** Palomar Holdings Inc PLMR.O: down 6.3% BUZZ-2019 IPO high flyer Palomar slips ahead of secondary offering ** Zscaler Inc ZS.O: down 1.5% BUZZ-Up after Berenberg upgrades to "buy" ** Neogen Corp NEOG.O: down 11.4% BUZZ-Tumbles after Q1 revenue disappoints ** Manchester United MANU.N: down 3.8% BUZZ-Warns on 2020 revenue; shares hit 2-year low ** Overstock.com Inc OSTK.O: up 3.9% BUZZ-D.A. Davidson sees new CEO cut out for the job ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: down 5.5% ** Helmerich And Payne Inc HP.N: down 5.4% ** National Oilwell Varco Inc NOV.N: down 4.7% ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: down 5.6% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 0.9% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 1.3% ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: down 3.9% ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: down 3.9% ** Apache Corp APA.N: down 3.0% ** Cimarex Energy Co XEC.N: down 4.4% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 4.0% BUZZ-Oil cos fall on weak economic data, Saudi output recovery ** R1 RCM Inc RCM.O: down 9.7% BUZZ-Falls on CFO exit, 2019 rev forecast

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.15%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.13%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.04%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.63%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.93%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.95%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.75%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.04%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.86%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.51%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.70%

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera and C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0341;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular