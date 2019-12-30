US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nio, Axsome Therapeutics, Maxar Technologies, GameStop

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stock index futures remained near record highs on Monday, as traders took a breather on the penultimate day of the decade after improving global sentiment fueled a Wall Street rally and set the S&P 500 on course for its best year since 2013. .N

At 7:13 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.05% at 28,625. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 had risen 0.08% at 3,240, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 had gained 0.06% at 8,788.25. The top NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Nio Inc <NIO>, up 12.0% ** Maxar Technologies Inc <MAXR.N>, up 10.1% The top NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Best Inc <BEST.N>, down 8.9% ** GameStop Corp <GME.N>, down 3.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd <SLGL.O>, up 30% ** Acacia Research Corp <ACTG.O>, up 27.3% ** Kempharm Inc <KMPH.O>, up 19.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Neurometrix Inc <NURO.O>, down 10.5% ** Microvision Inc <MVIS.O>, down 10.3% ** Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd <PT.O>, down 9.9% ** Bridgeline Digital Inc BLIN.O: up 15.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q4 profit versus year-ago loss ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Cowen says margin quality to remain key for Tesla, raises PT ** Axsome Therapeutics Inc AXSM.O: up 11.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises as migraine drug meets main goals in late-stage study ** BeiGene Ltd BGNE.O: up 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Up on "timely approval" of lymphoma drug in China ** Maxar Technologies Inc MAXR.N: up 10.1% premarket BUZZ-Up on C$1 bln sale of space robotics unit ** Duke Energy Corp DUK.N: down 0.1% premarket BUZZ-JP Morgan says Atlantic Coast Pipeline vulnerable to cost overrun, cuts PT

