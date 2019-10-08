Banking

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nio, Ambarella, Qiagen, Just Energy

Wall Street was headed for a second straight session of declines on Tuesday as an escalation in U.S.-China tensions tempered expectations from the high-level trade talks this week, while Boeing was hit by fresh concerns over its grounded 737 MAX jets. .N

At 7:19 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.68% at 26,260. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.64% at 2,918.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.64% at 7,690.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Nio Inc <NIO.N>, up 8.4% ** Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd <HMY.N>, up 4.6% ** Eros International Plc <EROS.N>, up 4.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Qiagen NV <QGEN.N>, down 19.5% ** Just Energy Group <JE.N>, down 9.1% ** LG Display Co Ltd <LPL.N>, down 4.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Fuwei Films Co Ltd <FFHL.O>, up 41% ** Inpixon <INPX.O>, up 12.1% ** Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc <SNNA.O>, up 8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Ocugen Inc <OCGN.O>, down 10.7% ** Ambarella Inc <AMBA.O>, down 10.3% ** Ruhnn Holding Ltd <RUHN.O>, down 9.4% ** Qiagen NV QGEN.N: down 19.5% premarket BUZZ-Slips as prelim Q3 sales miss expectations, CEO steps down BUZZ-Street View: Updates from Qiagen leave more questions than answers ** Ambarella Inc AMBA.O: down 10.3% premarket BUZZ-Falls as U.S. puts Hikvision, Dahua on a trade blacklist ** Nektar Therapeutics NKTR.O: down 7.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls after Goldman Sachs double downgrades to 'sell' - The Fly ** Just Energy Group Inc JE.N: down 9.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls after Canaccord downgrades to "hold" ** SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc SWTX.O: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-"A spring for rare oncology disorders", brokerages initiate coverage ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 8.4% premarket BUZZ-Tesla rival Nio speeds up after rosy Q3 deliveries ** Ezcorp Inc EZPW.O: down 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies downgrades to "hold", cuts PT

(Compiled by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

