BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nio, Altaba, Cellcom Israel, Snap

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday as Washington confirmed that trade negotiations with China would resume in two weeks, after the cancellation of a planned visit by Chinese delegates to U.S. farms last week fueled uncertainty over the talks. .N

At 7:08 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.33% at 27,051. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.34% at 3,007.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.40% at 7,881.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Cellcom Israel Ltd CEL.N, up 18.4% ** McDermott International Inc MDR.N, up 5.5% ** Lions Gate Entertainment Corp LGFa.N, up 4.6% The top NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Nio Inc NIO.N, down 13.6% ** Vitamin Shoppe Inc VSI.N, down 10.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Proteon Therapeutics Inc PRTO.O, up 20.5% ** New Age Beverages Corp NBEV.O, up 13.1% ** Valeritas Holdings Inc VLRX.O, up 9.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Altaba Inc AABA.O, down 72% ** Silversun Technologies Inc SSNT.O, down 10.9% ** Pulmatrix Inc PULM.O, down 8%

** Vereit Inc VER.N: down 2.4% premarket

BUZZ-Vereit down on heavy volumes; prices upsized stock offering to pay litigation expenses

** Vitamin Shoppe Inc VSI.N: down 10.7% premarket BUZZ-Falls after ending negotiations with bidder ** Akerna Corp KERN.O: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Up after reporting highest ever fiscal full year revenue ** Proteon Therapeutics Inc PRTO.O: up 20.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after deal with ArTara Therapeutics ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Goldman Sachs upgrades to 'buy' ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies says 'buy', calls 5G position 'underappreciated' ** Nio Inc NIO.N: down 13.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls on weak Q2 results ** Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O: down 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls after proposed offering of convertible senior notes ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Guggenheim upgrades to 'buy', sees positive Q4 EBITDA

(Compiled by Ayanti Bera and C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

