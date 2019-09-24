BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nio, AIM ImmunoTech, BlackBerry, Cellcom, NovaBay

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, lifted by technology shares, after Washington confirmed that trade talks with China would resume in two weeks, easing some uncertainty fueled by the cancellation of a planned U.S. farm visit by Chinese delegates last week. .N

At 9:46 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.41% at 27,061.25. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.44% at 3,004.96 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.46% at 8,150.052. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Norfolk Southern Corp NSC.N, up 3.4% ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O, up 3.1% ** Kohl's Corp KSS.N, up 1.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Mylan NV MYL.O, down 3.4% ** National Oilwell Varco Inc NOV.N, down 3.4% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N, down 2.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** AIM ImmunoTech Inc AIM.N, up 28.8% ** Cellcom Israel Ltd CEL.N, up 19.3% ** Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc FDP.N, up 15% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Nio Inc NIO.N, down 23.5% ** BlackBerry Ltd BB.N, down 16.4% ** Vitamin Shoppe Inc VSI.N, down 10.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Ovid Therapeutics Inc OVID.O, up 17% ** New Age Beverage Corp NBEV.O, up 14.5% ** Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO.O, up 14% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Neogen Corp NEOG.O, down 11.2% ** Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd PT.O, down 10.9% ** Sundial Growers Inc SNDL.O, down 11.4% ** Altria group Inc MO.N: down 0.2% BUZZ-Shares edge down after WSJ reports of criminal probe into Juul ** Vereit Inc VER.N: down 1.1% BUZZ-Down on heavy volumes; prices upsized stock offering to pay litigation expenses ** Vitamin Shoppe Inc VSI.N: down 10.4% BUZZ-Falls after ending negotiations with bidder ** Akerna Corp KERN.O: up 0.6% BUZZ-Up after reporting highest ever fiscal full year revenue ** Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc FDP.N: up 15.0% ** Jagged Peak Energy Inc JAG.N: up 7.0% BUZZ-Fresh Del Monte, Jagged Peak Energy to join S&P Smallcap 600, shares rise ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: up 3.0% BUZZ-Goldman Sachs upgrades to 'buy' ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.4% BUZZ-Jefferies says 'buy', calls 5G position 'underappreciated' ** Nio Inc NIO.N: down 23.5% BUZZ-Falls on weak Q2 results ** 10x Genomics Inc TXG.O: up 0.6% BUZZ-Evercore begins coverage with bullish rating ** New Age Beverages Corp NBEV.O: up 14.5% BUZZ-Rises as Japan approves CBD products ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 3.5% BUZZ-Guggenheim upgrades to 'buy', sees positive Q4 EBITDA ** Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O: down 2.4% BUZZ-Falls after proposed offering of convertible senior notes ** Zealand Pharma ZEAL.O: up 5.6% BUZZ-Eyes record high after low blood sugar drug succeeds study ** BlackBerry Ltd BB.N: down 16.4% BUZZ-Falls on 2020 revenue outlook cut ** AIM ImmunoTech AIM.A: up 29.7% BUZZ-Surges after cancer drug study gets funding, FDA export nod ** CarMax Inc KMX.N: up 1.1% BUZZ-Up as online push drives used car sales higher ** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV FCAU.N: down 0.7% BUZZ-Skids after losing EU tax fight ** Cellcom Israel Ltd CEL.N: up 19.3% BUZZ-Eyes best day in nearly 6 months on restructuring plans ** NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc NBY.A: up 12.4% BUZZ-Rises as eye drug gets marketing approval in Australia ** Univar Solutions Inc UNVR.N: down 4.3% BUZZ-Falls on pricing of common stock offering ** McDermott International Inc MDR.N: up 3.8% BUZZ-Gains on Posco International contract win ** Altaba Inc AABA.O: up 1.1% BUZZ-Sets date for dissolution, shares down 73% ** Western Union Co WU.N: down 1.1% BUZZ-Rises after providing three-year target ** Fluor Corp FLR.N: down 1.2% BUZZ-Rises on cost cuts, units' sales ** Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc REXN.O: up 3.6% BUZZ-Shares rise after exploring options

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.32%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.66%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.47%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.65%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.21%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.17%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.54%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.91%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.17%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.51%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.44%

