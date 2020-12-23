BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nikola, Paychex Inc, Pfizer
Wall Street indexes opened higher on Wednesday as investors shrugged off President Donald Trump's threat to not sign a $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus package, while weekly jobless claims came in better than feared. .N
At 9:43 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.65% at 30,210.92. The S&P 500 .SPX was unchanged at 0 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was was unchanged at 0. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** TechnipFMC Plc <FTI.N>, up 5.5% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, up 4.1% ** Apache Corp <APA.O>, up 3.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Tesla Inc <TSLA.O>, down 2.2% ** Etsy Inc <ETSY.O>, down 2.0% ** Netflix Inc <NFLX.O>, down 1.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc <UAVS.N>, up 16.5% ** Ion Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd <IACA.N>, up 15.6% ** XL Fleet Corp <XL.N>, up 14% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** CRH Medical Corp <CRHM.N>, down 20.9% ** fuboTV Inc <FUBO.N>, down 14.9% ** QuantumScape Corp <QS.N>, down 14.% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Ocugen Inc <OCGN.O>, up 185.6% ** Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd <FRSX.O>, up 41.5% ** Lefteris Acquisition Corp <LFTRW.O>, up 40.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Kubient Inc <KBNT.O>, down 16.8% ** Luminar Technologies Inc <LAZRW.O>, down 14.8% ** Bridgeline Digital Inc <BLIN.O>, down 14% ** Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc SPPI.O: down 9.5%
BUZZ-Spectrum Pharma: Falls after mixed results from lung cancer trial ** Paysign Inc PAYS.O: down 7.2%
BUZZ-PaySign: Canaccord Genuity downgrades on lower visibility of core businesses ** Kubient Inc KBNT.O: down 16.8%
BUZZ-Kubient Inc: Falls on $16.3 mln share offering
** Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc SUPN.O: up 16.5%
BUZZ-Supernus: Up as drug meets main goal of study in adults with ADHD ** Cellectar Biosciences Inc CLRB.O: down 29.6%
BUZZ-Cellectar Biosciences: Plunges on plans to launch stock offering ** Cloudera Inc CLDR.N: up 2.5%
BUZZ-Soars after securing $500 mln loan ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 1.8%
BUZZ-Rises on deal to supply 100 mln more vaccine doses to U.S. ** Lizhi Inc LIZI.O: up 15.5%
BUZZ-Jumps on tie-up with Chinese auto manufacturers ** CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc CASI.O: up 2.6%
BUZZ-Rises on China's breakthrough status for blood cancer therapy ** fuboTV Inc FUBO.N: down 14.9%
BUZZ-BMO downgrades to 'market perform' ** Nikola Corp NKLA.O: down 9.1%
BUZZ-Skids as it calls off garbage truck deal with Republic Services ** Paychex Inc PAYX.O: up 2.4%
BUZZ-Rises on Q2 revenue, profit beat ** Daqo New Energy Corp DQ.N: up 1.4%
BUZZ-Rises on long-term polysilicon supply agreements
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
up 0.43%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
down 0.20%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
up 0.55%
Energy
.SPNY
up 1.96%
Financial
.SPSY
up 1.39%
Health
.SPXHC
up 0.82%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
up 0.94%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
down 0.14%
Materials
.SPLRCM
up 0.92%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
up 0.63%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
up 0.94%
(Compiled by Tiyashi Datta)
