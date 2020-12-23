US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nikola, Paychex Inc, Pfizer

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street indexes opened higher on Wednesday as investors shrugged off President Donald Trump's threat to not sign a $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus package, while weekly jobless claims came in better than feared. .N

At 9:43 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.65% at 30,210.92. The S&P 500 .SPX was unchanged at 0 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was was unchanged at 0. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** TechnipFMC Plc <FTI.N>, up 5.5% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, up 4.1% ** Apache Corp <APA.O>, up 3.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Tesla Inc <TSLA.O>, down 2.2% ** Etsy Inc <ETSY.O>, down 2.0% ** Netflix Inc <NFLX.O>, down 1.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc <UAVS.N>, up 16.5% ** Ion Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd <IACA.N>, up 15.6% ** XL Fleet Corp <XL.N>, up 14% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** CRH Medical Corp <CRHM.N>, down 20.9% ** fuboTV Inc <FUBO.N>, down 14.9% ** QuantumScape Corp <QS.N>, down 14.% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Ocugen Inc <OCGN.O>, up 185.6% ** Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd <FRSX.O>, up 41.5% ** Lefteris Acquisition Corp <LFTRW.O>, up 40.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Kubient Inc <KBNT.O>, down 16.8% ** Luminar Technologies Inc <LAZRW.O>, down 14.8% ** Bridgeline Digital Inc <BLIN.O>, down 14% ** Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc SPPI.O: down 9.5%

BUZZ-Spectrum Pharma: Falls after mixed results from lung cancer trial ** Paysign Inc PAYS.O: down 7.2%

BUZZ-PaySign: Canaccord Genuity downgrades on lower visibility of core businesses ** Kubient Inc KBNT.O: down 16.8%

BUZZ-Kubient Inc: Falls on $16.3 mln share offering

** Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc SUPN.O: up 16.5%

BUZZ-Supernus: Up as drug meets main goal of study in adults with ADHD ** Cellectar Biosciences Inc CLRB.O: down 29.6%

BUZZ-Cellectar Biosciences: Plunges on plans to launch stock offering ** Cloudera Inc CLDR.N: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Soars after securing $500 mln loan ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Rises on deal to supply 100 mln more vaccine doses to U.S. ** Lizhi Inc LIZI.O: up 15.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on tie-up with Chinese auto manufacturers ** CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc CASI.O: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Rises on China's breakthrough status for blood cancer therapy ** fuboTV Inc FUBO.N: down 14.9%

BUZZ-BMO downgrades to 'market perform' ** Nikola Corp NKLA.O: down 9.1%

BUZZ-Skids as it calls off garbage truck deal with Republic Services ** Paychex Inc PAYX.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Rises on Q2 revenue, profit beat ** Daqo New Energy Corp DQ.N: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Rises on long-term polysilicon supply agreements

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.43%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.20%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.55%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.96%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.39%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.82%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.94%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.14%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.92%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.63%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.94%

(Compiled by Tiyashi Datta)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX FTI CCL APA TSLA ETSY NFLX UAVS IACA XL CRHM FUBO QS OCGN FRSX LFTRW KBNT LAZRW BLIN SPPI PAYS SUPN CLRB CLDR PFE LIZI CASI NKLA PAYX DQ GME SOL

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular