BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nikola, Moderna, Plug Power

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 was set to open lower on Monday as investors paused to take stock of what was set to be the benchmark index's best November ever. .N

At 8:56 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.47% at 29,735. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.24% at 3,627.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.09% at 12,268.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Ternium SA TX.N, up 38.7% ** Navios Maritime NM.N, up 29.0% ** Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp NGA.N, up 23.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Rev Group Inc REVG.N, down 29.4% ** California Resources Corp CRC.N, down 20% ** CNOOC Ltd CEO.n, down 11.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** China Automotive Systems Inc CAAS.O, up 88.8% ** Supercom Ltd SPCB.O, up 78.8% ** US Well Services Equity Warrants USWSW.O, up 52.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Francesca's Holdings Corp FRAN.O, down 34.5% ** Intersect Ent Inc XENT.O, down 28% ** Nikola Corporation NKLA.O, down 17.7%

** Tesla TSLA.O: up 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Tesla eyes fifth straight session of gains

** IHS Markit INFO.N: up 6.5% premarket BUZZ-IHS Markit rises on $44 bln deal with S&P Global [nL4N2IG2YC

** Costco COST.O: up 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Telsey sees strong November sales, raises PT

** Sage Therapeutics SAGE.O: up 0.4% premarket

** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: down 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Timing of Sage-Biogen deal raises questions

** Novavax NVAX.O: down 6.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls on second delay to U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial

** Moderna MRNA.O: up 13.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on emergency authorization plans for COVID-19 vaccine

** CrowdStrike CRWD.O: up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Up as Needham raises PT, expects strong Q3 results

** SuperCom SPCB.O: up 78.8% premarket BUZZ-Nearly doubles on new contract

** Applied DNA APDN.O: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Applied DNA up on nod to test COVID-19 vaccine candidate in cats

** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 13.2% premarket BUZZ-Moderna jumps on plans to seek emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine

** Methanex Corp MEOH.O: down 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Bernstein downgrades on dim methanol price outlook

** NetApp NTAP.O: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Evercore hikes PT ahead of Q1 results

** China Automotive Systems Inc CAAS.O: up 88.8% premarket BUZZ-Up on strong forecast for power steering products

** CNOOC CEO.N: down 11.2% premarket BUZZ-Drops after Reuters reports Trump to add co to defense blacklist

** Plug Power PLUG.o: up 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Gains on partnership with Gaussin

** Nikola NKLA.O: down 17.7% premarket BUZZ-Falls as General Motors ditches proposed equity stake

** Sunesis Pharma SNSS.O: up 35.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on merger agreement with Viracta Therapeutics

** GrubHub GRUB.N: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-DoorDash launches up to $2.8 bln IPO; Airbnb in the wings

(Compiled by Shreyasee Raj)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.