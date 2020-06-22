BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nike, TripAdvisor, U.S. Cruise Operators

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Technology stocks pushed Wall Street's main indexes higher on Monday but sentiment remained fragile as a spike in coronavirus cases in the United States and other major economies fueled fears of a setback to the nascent economic recovery. .N

At 13:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.53% at 26,009.08. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.64% at 3,117.5 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.94% at 10,039.638. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Gap Inc GPS.N, up 8.1% ** Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG.N, up 5.3% ** The Aes Corp AES.N, up 5.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** American Airlines Group AAL.OQ, down 5.9% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N, down 5.7% ** Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N, down 5.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais-CEMIG CIGc.N, up 47.4% ** Invitae Corp NVTA.N, up 39.8% ** Tortose Acquisition Corp SHLL.N, up 24.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Ntn Buzztime NTN.N, down 25.4% ** Cohen & Compny COHN.N, down 21.7% ** Livent Corp LTHM.N, down 18.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Sintx Tchnologiess SINT.O, up 175% ** Evoke Pharma EVOK.O, up 70.9% ** Ideanomics Inc IDEX.O, up 52.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Urban One Inc UONE.O, down 40.7% ** 9F Inc JFU.O, down 29.3% ** Urban One Inc UONEK.O, down 27.7% ** Alkaline Water WTER.O: up 6.8%

BUZZ-Rises on launch of direct-to-consumer website ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Rises as UBS upgrades on 'amplified' growth potential ** Tyson Foods TSN.N: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Falls as China suspends poultry imports from Arkansas plant ** Nabriva Therapeutics NBRV.O: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Plunges as COVID-19 curbs thwart approval of antibiotic ** American Airlines AAL.O: down 5.9%

BUZZ-Drops as co announces equity, debt recap ** Myomo Inc MYO.A: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Gains on restarting device deliveries ** Gap Inc GPS.N: up 8.1%

BUZZ-Gains on Wells Fargo's 'overweight' rating ** Campbell Soup CPB.N: up 1.3% ** Conagra Brands CAG.N: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Jefferies sees appetite post-COVID for food producers, upgrades ** Virgin Galactic SPCE.N: up 13.6%

BUZZ-Flies on agreement with NASA ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Mizuho hikes PT on growth prospects ** Evoke Pharma EVOK.O: up 70.9%

BUZZ-Set for best day after FDA approves co's nasal spray ** Evelo Biosciences EVLO.O: up 17.0%

BUZZ-Soars after therapy included in COVID-19 trial ** Livent Corp LTHM.N: down 18.5%

BUZZ-Falls as lithium producer launches $225 mln convertible deal ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Tesla challenger Nio accelerates after Tencent discloses stake ** Luckin Coffee LK.O: down 16.5%

BUZZ-Luckin shareholders to vote on ousting Chairman Lu, shares fall ** Fuling Global FORK.O: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Jumps on take-private offer ** Invitae Corp NVTA.N: up 39.7%

BUZZ-Up on deal to buy genomic analysis company ** Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY.O: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Up on liquidity boost, plan to reopen most stores by July ** 21Vianet VNET.O: up 11.7%

BUZZ-Rises on $150 mln investment from Blackstone ** Zscaler Inc ZS.O: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Rises after co announces $1 bln convertible; Needham sets Street-high PT ** Theratechnologies THTX.O: up 16.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on positive data for cancer treatment technology ** Ideanomics IDEX.O: up 56.1%

BUZZ-Rises on $3.4 mln electric vehicle supply deal ** GDS Holdings GDS.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Rises as existing investors to buy $505 mln in shares ** Neonode NEON.O: up 17.2%

BUZZ-Jumps as Yesar Electronics selects company's sensor modules ** Yintech Investment YIN.O: up 20.0%

BUZZ-Soars on go-private proposal ** Five Prime Therapeutics FPRX.O: up 37.3%

BUZZ-Jumps as Wedbush upgrades to 'outperform' ** Royal Carribean Cruises RCL.N: down 5.7%

BUZZ-Cruise operators fall as Carnival further extends voyage suspension ** TripAdvisor TRIP.O: down 0.9%

BUZZ-Falls after flagging quarterly loss on virus hit ** Nike Inc NKE.N: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Gains as brokerages expect China sales to bounce back ** SciPlay Corp SCPL.O: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Rises on acquiring mobile gaming firm Come2Play ** Western Digital WDC.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Brokerage upgrades on demand bump for storage drives

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.45%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.96%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.21%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.69%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.10%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.35%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.19%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.66%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.75%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.47%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.45%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

