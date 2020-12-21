Companies
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nike, Tesla, Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, RealPage

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as a new strain of the coronavirus in Britain raised fears of further economic disruptions. .N

At 9:57 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.57% at 30,008.52. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.88% at 3,676.89 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.74% at 12,661.357. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** The Goldman Sachs Group Inc <GS.N>, up 6.7% ** Nike Inc <NKE.N>, up 5.6% ** Morgan Stanley <MS.N>, up 5.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Diamondback Energy Inc <FANG.O>, down 6% ** Tesla Inc <TSLA.O>, down 4.8% ** Wynn Resorts Ltd <WYNN.O>, down 4.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** 500.com Ltd <WBAI.N>, up 120.1% ** Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc <AJRD.N>, up 22% ** Pivotal Investment Corp II <PIC.N>, up 21.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** GTT Communications Inc <GTT.N>, down 11.1% ** Embotelladora Andina S.A <AKOb.N>, down 10.9% ** China Green Agriculture Inc <CGA.N>, down 10.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** China Customer Relations Centers Inc <CCRC.O>, up 97.6% ** Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc <EYEG.O>, up 86.5% ** Realpage Inc <RP.O>, up 30.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd <YGMZ.O>, down 18.9% ** Foresight Financial Group Inc <FGF.O>, down 18% ** Uniqure NV <QURE.O>, down 17.6% ** Nike Inc NKE.N: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Street View: Co will exit the pandemic better than most ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 2.0%

BUZZ-Falls on Congress report saying planemaker 'inappropriately coached' pilots ** NantKwest Inc NK.O: up 21.2%

BUZZ-Rises on merger with ImmunityBio ** Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp WPF.N: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Gains on report of merger talks with Blackstone-owned Alight ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 6.7% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 4.1% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 4.1% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 3.4% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 5.4%

BUZZ-U.S. banks up on Fed's stress test results, likely share buybacks ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 4.8%

BUZZ-Falls as S&P induction draws closer ** Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc AJRD.N: up 22.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on Lockheed's $4.4 bln buyout deal ** Sundial Growers SNDL.O: up 7.7%

BUZZ-Rises on debt-free status ** Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc AGIO.O: up 28.6%

BUZZ-Surges on $2 bln sale of cancer business ** UniQure QURE.O: down 17.6%

BUZZ-Falls after FDA places clinical hold on blood disorder therapy study ** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Gains as new coronavirus strain breeds panic

** RealPage Inc RP.O: up 30.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on Thoma Bravo's $10.2 bln buyout deal

** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: down 7.8%

BUZZ-Falls as PTSD drug late-stage study does not meet main goal ** Blueknight Energy BKEP.O: up 5.3%

BUZZ-Rises on $162 mln sale of crude oil business

** SOS Limited SOS.N: up 18.9%

BUZZ-Surges on upbeat FY 2020 revenue forecast ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Stay-at-home stock up as new virus strain stokes concerns

** Anixa Biosciences Inc ANIX.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Up on FDA clearance for human trials of breast cancer vaccine ** Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS.O: up 10.4%

BUZZ-Up after ovarian cancer drug meets main goal in late-stage study ** Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc EYEG.O: up 86.5%

BUZZ-More than doubles on buying eye-disease focused Panoptes Pharma

** Quidel Corp QDEL.O: up 9.3%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA emergency use approval for COVID-19 test

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.29%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.91%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.58%

Energy

.SPNY

down 2.11%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.10%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.90%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.33%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.98%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.69%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.91%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.64%

