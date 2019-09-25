Commodities

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nike, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Lannett, Comtech Telecommunications

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock indexes edged lower on Wednesday as a move to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump more than offset gains in shares of Nike and Philip Morris..N

At 10:43 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.28% at 26,882.79. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.10% at 2,963.76 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.26% at 7,972.805. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Philip Morris International Inc PM.N, up 6.4% ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N, up 6.3% ** Nike Inc NKE.N, up 5.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O, down 3.5% ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O, down 3.3% ** Ebay Inc EBAY.O, down 2.9% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Synnex Corp SNX.N, up 16.7% ** Hovnanian Enterprises Inc HOV.N, up 10.9% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Lannett Company Inc LCI.N, down 17.3% ** Pier 1 Imports Inc PIR.N, down 10.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Phasebio Pharmaceuticals Inc PHAS.O, up 18.5% ** Dogness (International) Corp DOGZ.O, up 14.8% ** Comtech Telecommunications Corp CMTL.O, up 11.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** ElectroCore Inc ECOR.O, down 15.5% ** Natural Alternatives International Inc NAII.O, down 15.3% ** Loop Industries Inc LOOP.O, down 14.3% ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: down 3.5% BUZZ-Falls after pricing upsized convertible preferred stock offering ** Synnex Corp SNX.N: up 16.7% BUZZ-Set for its best day in over 5 years on upbeat Q3 results ** Nike Inc NKE.N: up 5.2% BUZZ-Eyes record high on solid first-quarter results BUZZ-Street View: Nike's innovation push, digital effort take it on a 'Joyride' ** Lannett Co LCI.N: down 17.3% BUZZ-Slides after pricing $75 mln convertible debt deal ** Global Ship Lease Inc GSL.N: down 3.9% BUZZ-Down after announcing public offering ** Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc CNAT.O: down 9.8% BUZZ-Slips on plan to lay off 40% of staff ** HD Supply Holdings Inc HDS.O: up 3.8% BUZZ-Rises on plan to split into two public companies ** Comtech Telecommunications Corp CMTL.O: up 11.9% BUZZ-Jumps after quarterly results beat ** PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc PHAS.O: up 18.5% BUZZ-Jumps after completing trial for drug to reverse blood-thinner effects ** Pacira BioSciences Inc PCRX.O: up 7.4% BUZZ-Set to join S&P Smallcap 600, shares jump ** Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG.N: down 2.1% BUZZ-Jefferies says Q3 to be solid, raises PT ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: down 3.8% BUZZ-Amazon's virtual clinic launch may spook Teladoc investors - Canaccord ** BancorpSouth Bank BXS.N: up 2.2% BUZZ-SunTrust upgrades to 'buy' on acquisition strategy ** Ultra Clean Holdings Inc UCTT.O: down 10.3% BUZZ-Falls on Cowen downgrade, PT cut ** Glu Mobile Inc GLUU.O: up 4.8% BUZZ-Rises after D.A. Davidson starts with "buy" ** Transocean Ltd RIG.N: down 4.3% ** Noble Corp NE.N: down 3.7% BUZZ-RBC downgrades offshore drilling service providers on FCF concerns ** Philip Morris International Inc PM.N: up 6.4% BUZZ-Surges after abandoning Altria merger talks ** STAG Industrial Inc STAG.N: down 2.4% BUZZ-Falls on $319 mln stock deal ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O: down 3.4% BUZZ-Execution track record underappreciated in current valuation - GS ** Comcast Corp CMCSA.O: down 0.1% BUZZ-Benchmark initiates with "buy," sets Street high PT ** Comtech Telecommunications Corp CMTL.O: up 11.9% BUZZ-Touches near 1-year high on Q4 result beat, PT raise ** United Microelectronics Corp UMC.N: up 3.8% BUZZ- Rises on approval to buy Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor ** Fitbit Inc FIT.N: up 0.8% BUZZ-Ticks up on European partnership ** Home Depot Inc HD.N: down 0.1% BUZZ-Remains a best-in-class player - Telsey ** Ichor Holdings ICHR.O: down 6.3% BUZZ-Cowen downgrades, sees downside risk to memory capex expectations USN

** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: up 6.3% BUZZ-Rises after Elliott asks co to spilt into three ** EBay Inc EBAY.O: down 2.9% BUZZ-Falls after CEO Devin Wenig steps down ** Boeing BA.N: up 1.6% BUZZ-Gains after setting up safety committee

** Forestar Group Inc FOR.N: down 8.0% BUZZ-D.R. Horton subsidiary Forestar drops on planned stock offering ** Ashford Inc AINC.A: up 9.9% BUZZ-Surges after creating unit for capital raise plan ** Micron MU.O: up 0.3% BUZZ-Cowen, BMO expects memory rebound, raise PTs

** Worthington Industries Inc WOR.N: down 6.4% BUZZ-Slides after disappointing Q1 results

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.24%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

flat

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.45%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.35%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.13%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.39%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.24%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.25%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.24%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.03%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.35%

(Compiled by C Nivedita and Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 9246;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular