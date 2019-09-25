BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nike, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Lannett, Comtech Telecommunications

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock indexes edged lower on Wednesday as a move to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump more than offset gains in shares of Nike and Philip Morris..N

At 10:43 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.28% at 26,882.79. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.10% at 2,963.76 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.26% at 7,972.805. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Philip Morris International Inc PM.N, up 6.4% ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N, up 6.3% ** Nike Inc NKE.N, up 5.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O, down 3.5% ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O, down 3.3% ** Ebay Inc EBAY.O, down 2.9% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Synnex Corp SNX.N, up 16.7% ** Hovnanian Enterprises Inc HOV.N, up 10.9% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Lannett Company Inc LCI.N, down 17.3% ** Pier 1 Imports Inc PIR.N, down 10.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Phasebio Pharmaceuticals Inc PHAS.O, up 18.5% ** Dogness (International) Corp DOGZ.O, up 14.8% ** Comtech Telecommunications Corp CMTL.O, up 11.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** ElectroCore Inc ECOR.O, down 15.5% ** Natural Alternatives International Inc NAII.O, down 15.3% ** Loop Industries Inc LOOP.O, down 14.3% ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: down 3.5% BUZZ-Falls after pricing upsized convertible preferred stock offering ** Synnex Corp SNX.N: up 16.7% BUZZ-Set for its best day in over 5 years on upbeat Q3 results ** Nike Inc NKE.N: up 5.2% BUZZ-Eyes record high on solid first-quarter results BUZZ-Street View: Nike's innovation push, digital effort take it on a 'Joyride' ** Lannett Co LCI.N: down 17.3% BUZZ-Slides after pricing $75 mln convertible debt deal ** Global Ship Lease Inc GSL.N: down 3.9% BUZZ-Down after announcing public offering ** Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc CNAT.O: down 9.8% BUZZ-Slips on plan to lay off 40% of staff ** HD Supply Holdings Inc HDS.O: up 3.8% BUZZ-Rises on plan to split into two public companies ** Comtech Telecommunications Corp CMTL.O: up 11.9% BUZZ-Jumps after quarterly results beat ** PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc PHAS.O: up 18.5% BUZZ-Jumps after completing trial for drug to reverse blood-thinner effects ** Pacira BioSciences Inc PCRX.O: up 7.4% BUZZ-Set to join S&P Smallcap 600, shares jump ** Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG.N: down 2.1% BUZZ-Jefferies says Q3 to be solid, raises PT ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: down 3.8% BUZZ-Amazon's virtual clinic launch may spook Teladoc investors - Canaccord ** BancorpSouth Bank BXS.N: up 2.2% BUZZ-SunTrust upgrades to 'buy' on acquisition strategy ** Ultra Clean Holdings Inc UCTT.O: down 10.3% BUZZ-Falls on Cowen downgrade, PT cut ** Glu Mobile Inc GLUU.O: up 4.8% BUZZ-Rises after D.A. Davidson starts with "buy" ** Transocean Ltd RIG.N: down 4.3% ** Noble Corp NE.N: down 3.7% BUZZ-RBC downgrades offshore drilling service providers on FCF concerns ** Philip Morris International Inc PM.N: up 6.4% BUZZ-Surges after abandoning Altria merger talks ** STAG Industrial Inc STAG.N: down 2.4% BUZZ-Falls on $319 mln stock deal ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O: down 3.4% BUZZ-Execution track record underappreciated in current valuation - GS ** Comcast Corp CMCSA.O: down 0.1% BUZZ-Benchmark initiates with "buy," sets Street high PT ** Comtech Telecommunications Corp CMTL.O: up 11.9% BUZZ-Touches near 1-year high on Q4 result beat, PT raise ** United Microelectronics Corp UMC.N: up 3.8% BUZZ- Rises on approval to buy Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor ** Fitbit Inc FIT.N: up 0.8% BUZZ-Ticks up on European partnership ** Home Depot Inc HD.N: down 0.1% BUZZ-Remains a best-in-class player - Telsey ** Ichor Holdings ICHR.O: down 6.3% BUZZ-Cowen downgrades, sees downside risk to memory capex expectations USN

** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: up 6.3% BUZZ-Rises after Elliott asks co to spilt into three ** EBay Inc EBAY.O: down 2.9% BUZZ-Falls after CEO Devin Wenig steps down ** Boeing BA.N: up 1.6% BUZZ-Gains after setting up safety committee

** Forestar Group Inc FOR.N: down 8.0% BUZZ-D.R. Horton subsidiary Forestar drops on planned stock offering ** Ashford Inc AINC.A: up 9.9% BUZZ-Surges after creating unit for capital raise plan ** Micron MU.O: up 0.3% BUZZ-Cowen, BMO expects memory rebound, raise PTs

** Worthington Industries Inc WOR.N: down 6.4% BUZZ-Slides after disappointing Q1 results

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.24%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

flat

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.45%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.35%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.13%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.39%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.24%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.25%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.24%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.03%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.35%

