Commodities

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nike, Broadcom, Comtech Telecom,

Publisher
Reuters
Published

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Wednesday as a move to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump injected a fresh dose of uncertainty, with forecast-beating results from Nike Inc helping dispel some gloom. .N

At 7:19 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.17% at 26,773. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.21% at 2,964, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.36% at 7,707.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Superior Energy Services Inc SPN.N, up 7.5% ** Nike Inc NKE.N, up 5.6% ** United Microelectronics Corp UMC.N, up 4.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Lannett Company Inc LCI.N, down 16.8% ** Hersha Hospitality Trust HT.N, down 6.5% ** Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC.N, down 5.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc SNNA.O, up 19.9% ** PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc PHAS.O, up 16.6% ** Kaixin Auto Holdings KXIN.O, up 15.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Proteon Therapeutics Inc PRTO.O, down 10.9% ** Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc CTXR.O, down 9.1% ** Melinta Therapeutics Inc MLNT.O, down 8.2% ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: down 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Drops on planned $3 bln convertible preferred stock deal ** Nike Inc NKE.N: up 5.6% premarket BUZZ-Eyes record high on solid first-quarter results BUZZ-Street View: Nike's innovation push, digital effort take it on a 'Joyride' ** Lannett Co LCI.N: down 16.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls after $75 mln convertible notes offering ** HD Supply Holdings Inc HDS.O: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises on plan to split into two public companies ** Comtech Telecommunications Corp CMTL.O: up 12.0% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after quarterly results beat ** PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc PHAS.O: up 16.6% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after completing trial for drug to reverse blood-thinner effects ** Pacira BioSciences Inc PCRX.O: up 8.6% premarket BUZZ-Set to join S&P Smallcap 600, shares jump ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: down 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Amazon's virtual clinic launch may spook Teladoc investors - Canaccord ** Ultra Clean Holdings Inc UCTT.O: down 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Ultra Clean falls on Cowen downgrade, PT cut

(Compiled by Ayanti Bera and C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0341;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular