BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nike, Broadcom, Comtech Telecom,

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Wednesday as a move to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump injected a fresh dose of uncertainty, with forecast-beating results from Nike Inc helping dispel some gloom. .N

At 7:19 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.17% at 26,773. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.21% at 2,964, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.36% at 7,707.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Superior Energy Services Inc SPN.N, up 7.5% ** Nike Inc NKE.N, up 5.6% ** United Microelectronics Corp UMC.N, up 4.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Lannett Company Inc LCI.N, down 16.8% ** Hersha Hospitality Trust HT.N, down 6.5% ** Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC.N, down 5.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc SNNA.O, up 19.9% ** PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc PHAS.O, up 16.6% ** Kaixin Auto Holdings KXIN.O, up 15.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Proteon Therapeutics Inc PRTO.O, down 10.9% ** Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc CTXR.O, down 9.1% ** Melinta Therapeutics Inc MLNT.O, down 8.2% ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: down 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Drops on planned $3 bln convertible preferred stock deal ** Nike Inc NKE.N: up 5.6% premarket BUZZ-Eyes record high on solid first-quarter results BUZZ-Street View: Nike's innovation push, digital effort take it on a 'Joyride' ** Lannett Co LCI.N: down 16.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls after $75 mln convertible notes offering ** HD Supply Holdings Inc HDS.O: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises on plan to split into two public companies ** Comtech Telecommunications Corp CMTL.O: up 12.0% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after quarterly results beat ** PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc PHAS.O: up 16.6% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after completing trial for drug to reverse blood-thinner effects ** Pacira BioSciences Inc PCRX.O: up 8.6% premarket BUZZ-Set to join S&P Smallcap 600, shares jump ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: down 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Amazon's virtual clinic launch may spook Teladoc investors - Canaccord ** Ultra Clean Holdings Inc UCTT.O: down 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Ultra Clean falls on Cowen downgrade, PT cut

(Compiled by Ayanti Bera and C Nivedita in Bengaluru)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0341;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.