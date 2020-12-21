BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nike, Boeing, NantKwest Inc

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Monday as fears over a new strain of the coronavirus that has shut down much of Britain overshadowed a $900 billion stimulus package deal. .N

At 6:46 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 1.84% at 29,560. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 1.98% at 3,632.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 1.27% at 12,551.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc <AJRD.N>, up 27.0% ** Pivotal Investment Corp II <PIC.N>, up 10.6% ** Ra Medical Systems Inc <RMED.N>, up 6.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp <WMC.N>, down 14.7% ** Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc <AHT.N>, down 13.1% ** Callon Petroleum Co <CPE.N>, down 12.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** NantKwest Inc <NK.O>, up 40.0% ** China Customer Relations Centers Inc <CCRC.O>, up 32.1% ** RealPage Inc <RP.O>, up 28.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** FG Financial Group Inc <FGF.O>, down 19.9% ** MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd <YGMZ.O>, down 15.4% ** Centennial Resource Development Inc <CDEV.O>, down 14.5% ** Nike Inc NKE.N: up 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Nike will exit the pandemic better than most ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 4.9% premarket BUZZ-Boeing: Falls on Congress report saying planemaker 'inappropriately coached' pilots ** NantKwest Inc NK.O: up 40% premarket BUZZ-NantKwest: Rises on merger with ImmunityBio ** Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp WPF.N: up 4.9% premarket BUZZ-Foley Trasimene: Gains on report of merger talks with Blackstone-owned Alight ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 2.8% premarket ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 3.3% premarket ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 2.8% premarket ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 2.2% premarket ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-U.S. banks up on Fed's stress test results, likely share buybacks

