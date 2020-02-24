US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Newmont Corp, UnitedHealth, American Airlines, Exxon Mobil

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

The Dow Jones Industrials shed 800 points on Monday as investors scurried to safer assets after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases outside China fueled fears of a bigger impact to global growth. .N

At 10:04 A.M. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 2.65% at 28,224.03. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 2.57% at 3,251.85 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 2.96% at 9,293.324. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Gilead Sciences Inc <GILD.O>, up 4.9% ** Newmont Corp <NEM.N>, up 2.6% ** Clorox Company <CLX.N>, up 1.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** American Airlines Group Inc <AAL.O>, down 8.8% ** Centene Corp <CNC.N>, down 7.9% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc <AMD.O>, down 8% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainer: ** NanoViricides Inc <NNVC.N>, up 40.9% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc <LL.N>, down 17.1% ** Borr Drillng Ltd <BORR.N>, down 15.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd <ENLV.O>, up 28% ** NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc <NGM.O>, up 23.8% ** Genprex Inc <GNPX.O>, up 22% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Aethlon Medical Inc <AEMD.O>, down 21.3% ** TSR Inc <TSRI.O>, down 18.4% ** Ballard Power Systems Inc <BLDP.O>, down 14.3% ** Square Inc SQ.N: down 4.5%

BUZZ-Citi says stock to drop before going higher ** Cooper Tire & Rubber CTB.N: down 1.3%

BUZZ-Shares surge on profit beat, positive outlook ** Amphenol APH.N: down 3.7%

BUZZ- Falls on potential Q1 outlook miss ** NGM Biopharma NGM.O: up 23.8%

BUZZ-Surges on positive NASH trial drug results ** Lianluo Smart LLIT.O: up 11.1%

BUZZ- Rises after Mitchell Kopin reports passive stake ** Cocrystal Pharma Inc COCP.O: up 56.8%

BUZZ-Surges on pact to develop coronavirus therapies ** Wayfair Inc W.N: down 8.0%

BUZZ-Falls on Morgan Stanley downgrade ** Dine Brands Global Inc DIN.N: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Applebee's owner Dine Brands rises on Q4 EPS beat ** United Therapeutics UTHR.O: up 8.0%

BUZZ-Rises as blood pressure drug meets trial goal ** Barrick Gold GOLD.N: up 3.3% ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: up 2.6% ** Harmony Gold HMY.N: up 5.7% ** Gold Fields GFI.N: up 3.2% ** Yamana Gold AUY.N: up 1.1% ** Kinross Gold KGC.N: up 0.7% ** Osisko Gold OR.N: up 1.1% ** Kirkland Lake Gold KL.N: up 2.3% BUZZ-Gold stocks gleam as coronavirus spread spurs safe-haven demand ** Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O: down 8.0% ** Micron Technology MU.O: down 4.0% ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: down 3.2% ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: down 3.6% ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: down 5.5% ** Intel Corp INTC.O: down 3.1% ** Marvell Technology Group MRVL.O: down 5.2% ** Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS.O: down 3.0%

** Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O: down 5.4% ** Lam Research Corp LRCX.O: down 5.4% BUZZ-Chip stocks fall as fears of impact from fast-spreading virus rise ** Enlivex ENLV.O: up 28.0% BUZZ- Rises on plan to ramp up production capacity of potential coronavirus treatment ** CVS Health CVS.N: down 3.9% ** UnitedHealth UNH.N: down 6.5% ** Cigna CI.N: down 5.6% BUZZ-Sanders' Nevada victory pressures health insurers ** Cemtrex Inc CETX.O: up 22.7% BUZZ-Cemtrex Inc surges as new orders jump sixfold in Q2 ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 5.5% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: down 5.5% ** American Airlines AAL.O: down 8.8% ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: down 7.4% ** United Airlines UAL.O: down 4.8% ** Wynn Resorts WYNN.O: down 3.3% ** Melco Resorts & Entertainment MLCO.O: down 2.8% ** Marriott International MAR.O: down 5.1% BUZZ-Rise in coronavirus cases outside China hits cruise, airline, travel stocks ** Lipocine LPCN.O: up 27.4% BUZZ- Up on plans to resubmit marketing application for testosterone drug ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 2.4% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 2.2% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 3.8% ** E*Trade Financial Corp ETFC.O: down 4.5% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 4.5% BUZZ-U.S. banks fall as bond yields drop on coronavirus fears ** Canopy Growth CGC.N: down 6.7% ** Aurora Cannabis ACB.N: down 5.1% ** Sundial Growers SNDL.O: down 1.4% ** Tilray TLRY.O: down 8.3% BUZZ- Cowen cuts Canadian cannabis sales outlook, lowers producer ratings ** AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC.N: down 1.8% ** McKesson Corp MCK.N: down 1.8% ** Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N: down 2.0% BUZZ-Generic drug pressures starting to abate for distributors - Baird ** Inovio Pharma INO.O: up 9.7% ** Gilead Sciences GILD.O: up 4.9% ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 5.3% ** Novavax Inc CODX.O: up 8.2% ** Lakeland Industrials LAKE.O: up 5.2% BUZZ-Cos with coronavirus drugs, tests in development gain as outbreak spreads ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: down 3.1% ** IQIYI Inc IQ.O: up 0.4% ** Alibaba Group BABA.N: down 3.3% ** JD.com Inc JD.O: down 3.7% BUZZ-U.S.-listed Chinese stocks drop as coronavirus concerns surge ** Altria Group MO.N: down 1.2% BUZZ- Down as Jefferies cuts PT on Juul concerns ** Exxon Mobil XOM.N: down 3.5% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 2.7% ** Devon Energy DVN.N: down 7.3% ** Cabot Oil & Gas COG.N: down 0.2% ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: down 3.1% ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: down 4.6% ** Marathon Oil MRO.N: down 6.0% ** Whiting Petroleum WLL.N: down 4.0% ** Callon Petroleum CPE.N: down 8.1% ** Halliburton HAL.N: down 5.2% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 5.2% ** TechnipFMC FTI.N: down 5.0% BUZZ-Oil and gas companies fall on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads ** First Solar FSLR.O: down 2.3% BUZZ- Raymond James raises to 'outperform' for the first time in a decade The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 2.69%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 2.79%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.10%

Energy

.SPNY

down 3.82%

Financial

.SPSY

down 2.73%

Health

.SPXHC

down 2.49%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 2.69%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 3.16%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 2.65%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.71%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.36%

(Compiled by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Most Popular