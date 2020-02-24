BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Newmont Corp, UnitedHealth, American Airlines, Exxon Mobil

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Dow Jones Industrials shed 800 points on Monday as investors scurried to safer assets after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases outside China fueled fears of a bigger impact to global growth. .N

At 10:04 A.M. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 2.65% at 28,224.03. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 2.57% at 3,251.85 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 2.96% at 9,293.324. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Gilead Sciences Inc <GILD.O>, up 4.9% ** Newmont Corp <NEM.N>, up 2.6% ** Clorox Company <CLX.N>, up 1.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** American Airlines Group Inc <AAL.O>, down 8.8% ** Centene Corp <CNC.N>, down 7.9% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc <AMD.O>, down 8% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainer: ** NanoViricides Inc <NNVC.N>, up 40.9% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc <LL.N>, down 17.1% ** Borr Drillng Ltd <BORR.N>, down 15.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd <ENLV.O>, up 28% ** NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc <NGM.O>, up 23.8% ** Genprex Inc <GNPX.O>, up 22% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Aethlon Medical Inc <AEMD.O>, down 21.3% ** TSR Inc <TSRI.O>, down 18.4% ** Ballard Power Systems Inc <BLDP.O>, down 14.3% ** Square Inc SQ.N: down 4.5%

BUZZ-Citi says stock to drop before going higher ** Cooper Tire & Rubber CTB.N: down 1.3%

BUZZ-Shares surge on profit beat, positive outlook ** Amphenol APH.N: down 3.7%

BUZZ- Falls on potential Q1 outlook miss ** NGM Biopharma NGM.O: up 23.8%

BUZZ-Surges on positive NASH trial drug results ** Lianluo Smart LLIT.O: up 11.1%

BUZZ- Rises after Mitchell Kopin reports passive stake ** Cocrystal Pharma Inc COCP.O: up 56.8%

BUZZ-Surges on pact to develop coronavirus therapies ** Wayfair Inc W.N: down 8.0%

BUZZ-Falls on Morgan Stanley downgrade ** Dine Brands Global Inc DIN.N: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Applebee's owner Dine Brands rises on Q4 EPS beat ** United Therapeutics UTHR.O: up 8.0%

BUZZ-Rises as blood pressure drug meets trial goal ** Barrick Gold GOLD.N: up 3.3% ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: up 2.6% ** Harmony Gold HMY.N: up 5.7% ** Gold Fields GFI.N: up 3.2% ** Yamana Gold AUY.N: up 1.1% ** Kinross Gold KGC.N: up 0.7% ** Osisko Gold OR.N: up 1.1% ** Kirkland Lake Gold KL.N: up 2.3% BUZZ-Gold stocks gleam as coronavirus spread spurs safe-haven demand ** Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O: down 8.0% ** Micron Technology MU.O: down 4.0% ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: down 3.2% ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: down 3.6% ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: down 5.5% ** Intel Corp INTC.O: down 3.1% ** Marvell Technology Group MRVL.O: down 5.2% ** Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS.O: down 3.0%

** Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O: down 5.4% ** Lam Research Corp LRCX.O: down 5.4% BUZZ-Chip stocks fall as fears of impact from fast-spreading virus rise ** Enlivex ENLV.O: up 28.0% BUZZ- Rises on plan to ramp up production capacity of potential coronavirus treatment ** CVS Health CVS.N: down 3.9% ** UnitedHealth UNH.N: down 6.5% ** Cigna CI.N: down 5.6% BUZZ-Sanders' Nevada victory pressures health insurers ** Cemtrex Inc CETX.O: up 22.7% BUZZ-Cemtrex Inc surges as new orders jump sixfold in Q2 ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 5.5% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: down 5.5% ** American Airlines AAL.O: down 8.8% ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: down 7.4% ** United Airlines UAL.O: down 4.8% ** Wynn Resorts WYNN.O: down 3.3% ** Melco Resorts & Entertainment MLCO.O: down 2.8% ** Marriott International MAR.O: down 5.1% BUZZ-Rise in coronavirus cases outside China hits cruise, airline, travel stocks ** Lipocine LPCN.O: up 27.4% BUZZ- Up on plans to resubmit marketing application for testosterone drug ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 2.4% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 2.2% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 3.8% ** E*Trade Financial Corp ETFC.O: down 4.5% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 4.5% BUZZ-U.S. banks fall as bond yields drop on coronavirus fears ** Canopy Growth CGC.N: down 6.7% ** Aurora Cannabis ACB.N: down 5.1% ** Sundial Growers SNDL.O: down 1.4% ** Tilray TLRY.O: down 8.3% BUZZ- Cowen cuts Canadian cannabis sales outlook, lowers producer ratings ** AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC.N: down 1.8% ** McKesson Corp MCK.N: down 1.8% ** Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N: down 2.0% BUZZ-Generic drug pressures starting to abate for distributors - Baird ** Inovio Pharma INO.O: up 9.7% ** Gilead Sciences GILD.O: up 4.9% ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 5.3% ** Novavax Inc CODX.O: up 8.2% ** Lakeland Industrials LAKE.O: up 5.2% BUZZ-Cos with coronavirus drugs, tests in development gain as outbreak spreads ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: down 3.1% ** IQIYI Inc IQ.O: up 0.4% ** Alibaba Group BABA.N: down 3.3% ** JD.com Inc JD.O: down 3.7% BUZZ-U.S.-listed Chinese stocks drop as coronavirus concerns surge ** Altria Group MO.N: down 1.2% BUZZ- Down as Jefferies cuts PT on Juul concerns ** Exxon Mobil XOM.N: down 3.5% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 2.7% ** Devon Energy DVN.N: down 7.3% ** Cabot Oil & Gas COG.N: down 0.2% ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: down 3.1% ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: down 4.6% ** Marathon Oil MRO.N: down 6.0% ** Whiting Petroleum WLL.N: down 4.0% ** Callon Petroleum CPE.N: down 8.1% ** Halliburton HAL.N: down 5.2% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 5.2% ** TechnipFMC FTI.N: down 5.0% BUZZ-Oil and gas companies fall on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads ** First Solar FSLR.O: down 2.3% BUZZ- Raymond James raises to 'outperform' for the first time in a decade The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 2.69%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 2.79%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.10%

Energy

.SPNY

down 3.82%

Financial

.SPSY

down 2.73%

Health

.SPXHC

down 2.49%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 2.69%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 3.16%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 2.65%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.71%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.36%

(Compiled by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)

