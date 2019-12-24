BioTech

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-NewLink Genetics, Verisign, WESCO International, Microbot Medical

U.S. stock index futures hovered near record-highs on Tuesday, buoyed by optimism about the global economy in the wake of improving trade relations between Washington and Beijing. .N

At 8:16 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.09% at 28,575. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.05% at 3,229, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.05% at 8,730.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** WESCO International Inc <WCC.N>, up 8.0% ** Ocwen Financial Corp <OCN.N>, up 4.9% ** TETRA Technologies Inc <TTI.N>, up 3.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** NGL Energy Partners LP <NGL.N>, down 6% ** Frontline Ltd <FRO.OL>, down 3.5% ** Ooma Inc <OOMA.N>, down 3.4% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Microbot Medical Inc <MBOT.O>, up 21.7% ** Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc <PTI.O>, up 15.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Verisign Inc <VRSN.O>, down 22% ** Ferroglobe Plc <GSM.O>, down 17.4% ** Cpi Card Group Inc <PMTS.O>, down 10.8% ** Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ- Rises for fourth day as RBC sets Street high price target ** Cel-Sci Corp CVM.A: down 5.2% premarket BUZZ- Drops on discounted stock offering ** NewLink Genetics NLNK.O: up 12.3% premarket BUZZ- Rises on licensing deal for its cancer treatment

