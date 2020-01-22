US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Neurotrope, Boeing, IBM, Express, Tesla

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Wednesday as a strong forecast from IBM added to optimism over earnings, while investors assessed risks from a virus outbreak in China. .N

At 11:47 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.10% at 29,223.92. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.26% at 3,329.56 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.50% at 9,417.775. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Capital One Financial Corp <COF.N>, up 4.6% ** Texas Instrument Inc <TXN.O>, up 3.6% ** Centurylink Inc <CTL.N>, up 3.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Northern Trust Corp <NTRS.O>, down 5.5% ** CF Industries Holdings Inc <CF.N>, down 4.7% ** Zions Bancorporation NA <ZION.O>, down 4.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Express Inc <EXPR.N>, up 17.8% ** Franklin Financial Network Inc <FSB.N>, up 12.7% ** Cel-Sci Corp <CVM.N>, up 10.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** NanoViricides Inc <NNVC.N>, down 50.9% ** Costamare Inc <CMRE.N>, down 12.6% ** Alpha Pro Tech Ltd <APT.N>, down 9.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Neurotrope Inc <NTRP.O>, up 138% ** One Stop Systems Inc <OSS.O>, up 32.2% ** Trillium Therapeutics Inc <TRIL.O>, up 27.3% The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** FuelCell Energy Inc <FCEL.O>, down 26.4% ** Novavax Inc <NVAX.O>, down 18.2% ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: down 18.2%

BUZZ-Novavax slumps on stock offering plan after coronavirus-fueled rally ** Ally Financial Inc ALLY.N: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Rises on Q4 results, upbeat forecast ** ServisFirst Bancshares Inc SFBS.O: up 8.4%

BUZZ-Set for its best day ever on upbeat Q4 results ** Elanco Animal Health Inc ELAN.N: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Elanco rises ahead of dual $1-bln-plus stock, convertible offerings ** Neurotrope Inc NTRP.O: up 138.0%

BUZZ-More than doubles on data from Alzheimer's drug study ** Teledyne Technologies Inc TDY.N: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Shares hit record high on sales, profit beat ** Eaton Corp ETN.N: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Hits record high on $3.3 bln hydraulics unit sale ** Express Inc EXPR.N: up 17.8%

BUZZ-Rises on plan to cut costs, shut stores ** Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP.O: up 8.7%

BUZZ-Adaptimmune rises after upsized equity raise ** Akcea Therapeutics Inc AKCA.O: up 9.9% ** Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc IONS.O: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Akcea, Ionis rise on positive trial results ** Cidara Therapeutics Inc CDTX.O: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Cidara Therapeutics falls on rights offering ** Baker Hughes Co BKR.N: down 2.7% BUZZ-Slips on lower-than-expected Q4 profit ** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 2.7% BUZZ-Abbott rises as diabetes unit helps drive Q4 sales beat ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 7.2% BUZZ-Earnings "will not disappoint" given strong China, Europe demand - Wedbush ** IBM Corp IBM.N: up 3.3% BUZZ-IBM gains on strong full-year profit forecast BUZZ-Street View: Trend remains consistent for IBM ** Navient Corp NAVI.O: up 8.6% BUZZ-Gains on Q4 profit beat ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 2.5% ** Hexcel Corp HXL.N: down 1.7% ** Astronics Corp ATRO.O: down 1.7% ** Allegheny Technologies Inc ATI.N: down 0.3% BUZZ-Boeing suppliers, airlines close lower on prolonged grounding of 737 MAX BUZZ-Boeing Co: Jefferies, Credit Suisse cut PT on delayed return of MAX ** FuelCell Energy Inc FCEL.O: down 26.4% BUZZ-Loses steam on wider-than-expected Q4 loss ** NeoPhotonics Corp NPTN.N: up 4.3% BUZZ-Rises after Needham upgrades on demand from China, West ** Horizon Therapeutics HZNP.O: up 0.3% BUZZ-Street View: Horizon's early approval emphasizes unmet need ** Zions Bancorporation NA ZION.O: down 4.2% BUZZ-Falls on Q4 profit miss ** Ellington Financial Inc EFC.N: down 2.5% BUZZ-Ellington Financial drops on stock offering ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 4.3% BUZZ-Moderna shares spike on confirming coronavirus vaccine development ** Ocean Power Technologies Inc OPTT.O: down 5.1% BUZZ-Drops on 5.4 mln stock sale by Aspire Capital

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.36%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.41%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.13%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.55%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.26%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.10%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.40%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.79%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.29%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.35%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.44%

(Compiled by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0422;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular