BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Neurotrope, Boeing, IBM, Express, Tesla

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Wednesday as a strong forecast from IBM added to optimism over earnings, while investors assessed risks from a virus outbreak in China. .N

At 11:47 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.10% at 29,223.92. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.26% at 3,329.56 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.50% at 9,417.775. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Capital One Financial Corp <COF.N>, up 4.6% ** Texas Instrument Inc <TXN.O>, up 3.6% ** Centurylink Inc <CTL.N>, up 3.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Northern Trust Corp <NTRS.O>, down 5.5% ** CF Industries Holdings Inc <CF.N>, down 4.7% ** Zions Bancorporation NA <ZION.O>, down 4.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Express Inc <EXPR.N>, up 17.8% ** Franklin Financial Network Inc <FSB.N>, up 12.7% ** Cel-Sci Corp <CVM.N>, up 10.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** NanoViricides Inc <NNVC.N>, down 50.9% ** Costamare Inc <CMRE.N>, down 12.6% ** Alpha Pro Tech Ltd <APT.N>, down 9.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Neurotrope Inc <NTRP.O>, up 138% ** One Stop Systems Inc <OSS.O>, up 32.2% ** Trillium Therapeutics Inc <TRIL.O>, up 27.3% The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** FuelCell Energy Inc <FCEL.O>, down 26.4% ** Novavax Inc <NVAX.O>, down 18.2% ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: down 18.2%

BUZZ-Novavax slumps on stock offering plan after coronavirus-fueled rally ** Ally Financial Inc ALLY.N: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Rises on Q4 results, upbeat forecast ** ServisFirst Bancshares Inc SFBS.O: up 8.4%

BUZZ-Set for its best day ever on upbeat Q4 results ** Elanco Animal Health Inc ELAN.N: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Elanco rises ahead of dual $1-bln-plus stock, convertible offerings ** Neurotrope Inc NTRP.O: up 138.0%

BUZZ-More than doubles on data from Alzheimer's drug study ** Teledyne Technologies Inc TDY.N: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Shares hit record high on sales, profit beat ** Eaton Corp ETN.N: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Hits record high on $3.3 bln hydraulics unit sale ** Express Inc EXPR.N: up 17.8%

BUZZ-Rises on plan to cut costs, shut stores ** Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP.O: up 8.7%

BUZZ-Adaptimmune rises after upsized equity raise ** Akcea Therapeutics Inc AKCA.O: up 9.9% ** Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc IONS.O: up 3.2%

BUZZ-Akcea, Ionis rise on positive trial results ** Cidara Therapeutics Inc CDTX.O: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Cidara Therapeutics falls on rights offering ** Baker Hughes Co BKR.N: down 2.7% BUZZ-Slips on lower-than-expected Q4 profit ** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 2.7% BUZZ-Abbott rises as diabetes unit helps drive Q4 sales beat ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 7.2% BUZZ-Earnings "will not disappoint" given strong China, Europe demand - Wedbush ** IBM Corp IBM.N: up 3.3% BUZZ-IBM gains on strong full-year profit forecast BUZZ-Street View: Trend remains consistent for IBM ** Navient Corp NAVI.O: up 8.6% BUZZ-Gains on Q4 profit beat ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 2.5% ** Hexcel Corp HXL.N: down 1.7% ** Astronics Corp ATRO.O: down 1.7% ** Allegheny Technologies Inc ATI.N: down 0.3% BUZZ-Boeing suppliers, airlines close lower on prolonged grounding of 737 MAX BUZZ-Boeing Co: Jefferies, Credit Suisse cut PT on delayed return of MAX ** FuelCell Energy Inc FCEL.O: down 26.4% BUZZ-Loses steam on wider-than-expected Q4 loss ** NeoPhotonics Corp NPTN.N: up 4.3% BUZZ-Rises after Needham upgrades on demand from China, West ** Horizon Therapeutics HZNP.O: up 0.3% BUZZ-Street View: Horizon's early approval emphasizes unmet need ** Zions Bancorporation NA ZION.O: down 4.2% BUZZ-Falls on Q4 profit miss ** Ellington Financial Inc EFC.N: down 2.5% BUZZ-Ellington Financial drops on stock offering ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 4.3% BUZZ-Moderna shares spike on confirming coronavirus vaccine development ** Ocean Power Technologies Inc OPTT.O: down 5.1% BUZZ-Drops on 5.4 mln stock sale by Aspire Capital

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.36%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.41%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.13%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.55%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.26%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.10%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.40%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.79%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.29%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.35%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.44%

