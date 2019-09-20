US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, Xilinx, Harley-Davidson, California Resources

Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stocks ticked higher on Friday, as cues of easing monetary policy around the globe and signs of further co-operation on Sino-U.S. trade talks kept the S&P 500 within 1% of a record high. .N

At 12:44 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.14% at 27,131.87. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.04% at 3,008.01 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.35% at 8,154.209. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Nordstrom Inc JWN.N, up 3.4% ** O'Reilly Automotive Inc ORLY.O, up 3.4% ** Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N, up 3.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O, down 6.3% ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O, down 5.6% ** CSX Corp CSX.O, down 3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainer: ** McDermott International Inc MDR.N, up 35.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Yuma Energy Inc YUMA.N, down 18.4% ** Borr Drillng Ltd BORR.N, down 8.4% ** Seadrill Ltd SDRL.N, down 7.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Reebonz Holding Ltd RBZ.O, up 15.5% ** Akorn Inc AKRX.O, up 15% ** Cocrystal Pharma Inc COCP.O, up 13.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Roku Inc ROKU.O, down 17.2% ** Viveve Medical Inc VIVE.O, down 15.5% ** Wins Finance Holdings Inc WINS.O, down 13.2% ** CannTrust Holdings Inc CTST.N: down 2.9% BUZZ-Analysts debate possible sale, shares surge after selloff ** Scholastic Corp SCHL.O: up 8.9% BUZZ-Jumps after reporting smaller loss, higher revenue ** Steelcase Inc SCS.N: up 9.9% BUZZ-Rises on profit, revenue beat ** California Resources Corp CRC.N: up 17.3% BUZZ-Jumps after denying restructuring reports ** InspireMD Inc NSPR.N: down 41.8% BUZZ-Drops after offering priced ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: down 6.3% BUZZ-Evercore sees risk of Q3 international subscriber miss BUZZ-Tumbles after CEO warns of 'a whole new world' of competition ** SolarEdge Technologies Inc SEDG.O: down 1.6% BUZZ-CS says SolarEdge Technologies going beyond the edge, raises PT ** Wayfair Inc W.N: down 4.5% BUZZ-Berenberg starts coverage with "sell" on intensifying competition ** HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc HTGM.O: down 7.6% BUZZ-HTG Molecular plumbing record lows on stock offering plan ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O: down 5.6% BUZZ-Slips after CFO exit, BAML moves to sidelines ** Conagra Brands Inc CAG.N: up 1.3% BUZZ-Portfolio complexity is top challenge - analyst ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: down 17.2% BUZZ-Pivotal starts with 'sell,' says big boys could make growth difficult ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: down 6.7% BUZZ-Down on $24 bln reorganization plan by wildfire victims ** Houston American Energy Corp HUSA.A: up 2.8% BUZZ-Jumps on getting funds for oilfield stake purchase ** McDermott International Inc MDR.N: up 35.1% BUZZ-Surges after company to explore options for Lummus Technology ** Etsy Inc ETSY.O: up 0.2% BUZZ-RBC calls Etsy "more special"; upgrades to "outperform" ** Tractor Supply Co TSCO.O: down 0.2% BUZZ-Q3 uncertainty clouding near-term sentiment for Tractor Supply - Guggenheim ** Astrotech Corp ASTC.O: down 2.1% BUZZ-Jumps on launch of new agriculture unit ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 1.0% BUZZ-GE's "top-tier" CFO hunt likely to prove challenging - brokerage ** Finisar Corp FNSR.O: up 5.9% BUZZ-Jumps as II-VI gets Chinese regulatory nod for $3.2 bln acquisition ** Opera Ltd OPRA.O: down 6.8% BUZZ-Opera out of tune on stock offering ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: up 1.8% BUZZ-Up after EMA committee recommends label update for diabetes drug ** Zoetis Inc ZTS.N: up 1.0% BUZZ-Rises after European Commission approves antiparasitic drug for dogs ** Redwood Trust Inc RWT.N: up 1.0% BUZZ-Rises after another capital raise ** Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N: up 3.4% BUZZ-Shares rev up amid retail sales, analyst day talk ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: up 1.8% BUZZ-Rises as FDA expands label for two HIV drugs ** J. C. Penney JCP.N: up 14.2% BUZZ-Set to snap week-long slides ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: down 0.5% BUZZ-Google Cloud showing some signs of momentum - Baird ** Molson Coors Brewing Co TAP.N: up 2.4% BUZZ-MKM Partners starts with 'buy' ** SMTC Corp SMTX.O: down 12.2% BUZZ-Tumbles on plans to exit China, lower 2019 forecast ** ICICI Bank Ltd IBN.N: up 11.0% ** HDFC Bank Ltd HDB.N: up 9.8% ** Vedanta Ltd VEDL.N: up 8.5% ** Tata Motors TTM.N: up 10.6%

BUZZ-India ETF eyes best day in over 7 years as government slashes corporate taxes ** Prevail Therapeutics Inc PRVL.O: up 7.0% BUZZ-Rises on being added to Russell indexes ** EnerSys ENS.N: up 9.1% BUZZ-Set to have best day in 8 years on deal to buy battery company ** Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc SHOS.O: down 3.7% BUZZ-Falls after drop in Q2 comparable-store sales ** Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc AMAG.O: up 10.3% BUZZ-Rises on Camber Capital stake

** e.l.f Beauty Inc ELF.N: up 2.8% BUZZ-Glows on Cowen's PT raise

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.47%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.24%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.37%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.45%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.25%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.89%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.03%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.47%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.15%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.12%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.16%

