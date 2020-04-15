Commodities
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, Wells Fargo, Tesla, BofA, J.C. Penny, Noble Energy

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes slid 2% on Wednesday, as a record drop in retail sales and dour first-quarter earnings reports lent weight to forecasts for the biggest economic slump since the Great Depression. .N

At 11:12 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 2.66% at 23,312.97. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 2.43% at 2,776.81 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.54% at 8,384.365. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Netflix Inc <NFLX.O>, up 3.6% ** Abbott Labs <ABT.N>, up 2.6% ** Nortonlifelock Inc <NLOK.O>, up 2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Noble Energy Inc <NBL.O>, down 16% ** PVH Corp <PVH.N>, down 14.1% ** Helmerich Payne <HP.N>, down 13.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Chesapeake Energy <CHK.N>, down 39.7% ** Independence Contract Drilling <ICD.N>, down 29.1% ** Pfenex Inc <PFNX.N>, down 24% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc <LTRPB.O>, up 205.3% ** Comstock Holding Companies Inc <CHCI.O>, up 168.1% ** Shiftpixy Inc <PIXY.O>, up 67.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Summit Wireless Technologies Inc <WISA.O>, down 21.3% ** Penn Virgin Corp <PVAC.O>, down 19.4% ** 9F Inc <JFU.O>, down 18.5% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N : down 6.1%

BUZZ-Street View: Wells Fargo's losses manageable at this stage ** UnitedHealth Group UNH.N: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Rises on Q1 profit beat ** Goldman Sachs GS.N: down 0.8%

BUZZ-Goldman slips as profit halves on hit from loan loss provisions ** Aphria APHA.N: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Gains as co swings to quarterly profit ** Tesla TSLA.O: up 3.7%

BUZZ-Rises as China car registrations surge in March ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 6.4%

BUZZ-BofA slips as profit nearly halves, loan loss provisions soar ** ToughBuilt Industries TBLT.O: down 9.1%

BUZZ-Plunges on reverse stock split ** J.C. Penny JCP.N: down 27.8%

BUZZ-Falls on report of co considering bankruptcy ** JB Hunt Transport JBHT.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Rises after revenue beats amid coronavirus-led disruption ** Chesapeake Energy CHK.N: down 39.7%

BUZZ-Credit Suisse cuts PT on reverse stock split, lowers outlook ** Applied DNA APDN.O: up 40.5%

BUZZ-Surges after co says mice will be tested with COVID-19 vaccines ** Noble Energy NBL.O: down 15.9%

BUZZ-Drops as liquidity needs prompt dividend cut ** Oragenics OGEN.A: down 45.0%

BUZZ-Plunges after drug for cancer therapy side-effect fails study ** Carnival Corp CCL.N : down 6.6%

BUZZ-Falls as virus-stricken cruise line drops anchor till July ** Lifeway Foods LWAY.O: up 22.4%

BUZZ-Gains on expectations for increased sales ** Citigroup C.N: down 3.5%

BUZZ-Citigroup: Falls as quarterly profit nearly halves ** Frontier Communications FTR.O: down 31.4%

BUZZ-Frontier Communications: Slumps after filing for bankruptcy protection ** Netflix InNFLX.O: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Hits record high as analysts see strong Q1 amid coronavirus outbreak

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.56%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 2.22%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.85%

Energy

.SPNY

down 7.28%

Financial

.SPSY

down 4.32%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.37%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 4.04%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.92%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 4.50%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 3.97%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 3.46%

(Compiled by Shanti S Nair and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC NFLX ABT NLOK NBL PVH HP CHK ICD PFNX LTRPB CHCI PIXY WISA PVAC JFU WFC UNH GS APHA TSLA BAC TBLT JCP JBHT APDN OGEN CCL LWAY C FTR JNJ JPM

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular