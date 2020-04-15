BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, Wells Fargo, Tesla, BofA, J.C. Penny, Noble Energy
Wall Street's main indexes slid 2% on Wednesday, as a record drop in retail sales and dour first-quarter earnings reports lent weight to forecasts for the biggest economic slump since the Great Depression. .N
At 11:12 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 2.66% at 23,312.97. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 2.43% at 2,776.81 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.54% at 8,384.365. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Netflix Inc <NFLX.O>, up 3.6% ** Abbott Labs <ABT.N>, up 2.6% ** Nortonlifelock Inc <NLOK.O>, up 2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Noble Energy Inc <NBL.O>, down 16% ** PVH Corp <PVH.N>, down 14.1% ** Helmerich Payne <HP.N>, down 13.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Chesapeake Energy <CHK.N>, down 39.7% ** Independence Contract Drilling <ICD.N>, down 29.1% ** Pfenex Inc <PFNX.N>, down 24% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc <LTRPB.O>, up 205.3% ** Comstock Holding Companies Inc <CHCI.O>, up 168.1% ** Shiftpixy Inc <PIXY.O>, up 67.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Summit Wireless Technologies Inc <WISA.O>, down 21.3% ** Penn Virgin Corp <PVAC.O>, down 19.4% ** 9F Inc <JFU.O>, down 18.5% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N : down 6.1%
BUZZ-Street View: Wells Fargo's losses manageable at this stage ** UnitedHealth Group UNH.N: up 1.6%
BUZZ-Rises on Q1 profit beat ** Goldman Sachs GS.N: down 0.8%
BUZZ-Goldman slips as profit halves on hit from loan loss provisions ** Aphria APHA.N: up 5.2%
BUZZ-Gains as co swings to quarterly profit ** Tesla TSLA.O: up 3.7%
BUZZ-Rises as China car registrations surge in March ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 6.4%
BUZZ-BofA slips as profit nearly halves, loan loss provisions soar ** ToughBuilt Industries TBLT.O: down 9.1%
BUZZ-Plunges on reverse stock split ** J.C. Penny JCP.N: down 27.8%
BUZZ-Falls on report of co considering bankruptcy ** JB Hunt Transport JBHT.O: up 1.8%
BUZZ-Rises after revenue beats amid coronavirus-led disruption ** Chesapeake Energy CHK.N: down 39.7%
BUZZ-Credit Suisse cuts PT on reverse stock split, lowers outlook ** Applied DNA APDN.O: up 40.5%
BUZZ-Surges after co says mice will be tested with COVID-19 vaccines ** Noble Energy NBL.O: down 15.9%
BUZZ-Drops as liquidity needs prompt dividend cut ** Oragenics OGEN.A: down 45.0%
BUZZ-Plunges after drug for cancer therapy side-effect fails study ** Carnival Corp CCL.N : down 6.6%
BUZZ-Falls as virus-stricken cruise line drops anchor till July ** Lifeway Foods LWAY.O: up 22.4%
BUZZ-Gains on expectations for increased sales ** Citigroup C.N: down 3.5%
BUZZ-Citigroup: Falls as quarterly profit nearly halves ** Frontier Communications FTR.O: down 31.4%
BUZZ-Frontier Communications: Slumps after filing for bankruptcy protection ** Netflix InNFLX.O: up 3.6%
BUZZ-Hits record high as analysts see strong Q1 amid coronavirus outbreak
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
down 1.56%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
down 2.22%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
down 1.85%
Energy
.SPNY
down 7.28%
Financial
.SPSY
down 4.32%
Health
.SPXHC
down 1.37%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
down 4.04%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
down 1.92%
Materials
.SPLRCM
down 4.50%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
down 3.97%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
down 3.46%
(Compiled by Shanti S Nair and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)
