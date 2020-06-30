US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, Uber, Simon Property

2020-06-30

U.S. index futures dipped on the last trading day of the second quarter on Tuesday as coronavirus-related worries and simmering U.S.-China tensions weighed on sentiment at the end of what is expected to be the S&P 500's best quarter since 1998. .N

At 6:20 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.28% at 25,425. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.16% at 3,043, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.06% at 9,979.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** W&T Offshore Inc <WTI.N>, up 12.1% ** Hertz Global Holdings Inc <HTZ.N>, up 11.7% ** QEP Resources Inc <QEP.N>, up 11.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Mallinckrodt Plc <MNK.N>, down 9.7% ** ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd <ASX.N>, down 4.6% ** Noble Corporation Plc <NE.N>, down 4.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Office Depot Inc <ODP.O>, up 652.2% ** Alterity Therapeutics Ltd <ATHE.O>, up 70.9% ** Eyenovia Inc <EYEN.O>, up 52.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Liquidia Technologies Inc <LQDA.O>, down 20% ** Energy Recovery Inc <ERII.O>, down 13.6% ** Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp <SHIP.O>, down 12.8% ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Cowen says pricing power is rising amid pandemic, raises PT ** Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Up after report on potential Postmates acquisition ** Simon Property Group Inc SPG.N: up 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises as stores reopen, co declares dividend

