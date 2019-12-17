Commodities

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, Tallgrass, DMC Global, Proteostasis Therapeutics, Navistar

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US"

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks paused after a four-day rally, but still hovered around record levels on Tuesday, while a fall in Boeing's shares weighed on the Dow as the crisis surrounding the planemaker's 737 MAX jet deepened. .N

At 11:44 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.21% at 28,296.1. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.09% at 3,194.24 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.01% at 8,815.306. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Advance Auto Parts Inc <AAP.N>, up 3.4% ** Netflix Inc <NFLX.O>, up 3.4% ** Cimarex Energy Co <XEC.N>, up 3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Cardinal Health Inc <CAH.N>, down 2.8% ** Nielsen Holdings PLC <NLSN.N>, down 2.4% ** Centurylink Inc <CTL.N>, down 2.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Tallgrass Energy LP <TGE.N>, up 20.8% ** Vince Holding Corp <VNCE.N>, up 11.5% ** Contango Oil & Gas CO <MCF.N>, up 11.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Pyxus International Inc <PYX.N>, down 11% ** Weidai Ltd <WEI.N>, down 9% ** Unilever Plc <UL.N>, down 8.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Medallion Bank <MBNKP.O>, up 145% ** Nantkwest Inc <NK.O>, up 50.8% ** Renewable Energy Group Inc <REGI.O>, up 29.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc <ADMS.O>, down 40.1% ** DMC Global Inc <BOOM.O>, down 18.3% ** Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc <ADIL.O>, down 13.8% ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: down 2.1% BUZZ-CFO to step down, shares fall ** Cars.com Inc CARS.N: down 5.1% BUZZ-Falls on CFO departure ** Acer Therapeutics Inc ACER.O: up 4.3% BUZZ-Acer Therapeutics jumps on data from drug for genetic disorder ** Prevail Therapeutics Inc PRVL.O: up 9.7% BUZZ-Jumps on FDA's "orphan drug" tag for dementia gene therapy ** Mei Pharma Inc MEIP.O: down 25.5% BUZZ-MEI Pharma falls on deep-discounted stock offering ** Tallgrass Energy LP TGE.N: up 20.8% BUZZ-Accepts Blackstone's take-private offer, shares soar ** Immunogen IMGN.O: up 12.3% BUZZ-ImmunoGen jumps as FDA says new study could support accelerated approval of cancer drug ** Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME.N : up 5.6% BUZZ-Tencent Music gains on $400 mln share repurchase program ** Vera Bradley Inc VRA.O: up 6.7% BUZZ-Cowen says product innovation to drive sales, upgrades to "outperform" ** China Ceramics Co Ltd CCCL.O: down 31.0% BUZZ-Drops on discounted stock offering ** Synaptics Inc SYNA.O: down 3.3% BUZZ-Rosenblatt downgrades to 'sell'; expects revenue to 'significantly' drop in March qtr ** McDermott International Inc MDR.N: up 2.9% BUZZ-Rises on contract win in Serbia ** Jabil Inc JBL.N: up 5.5% BUZZ-Jabil set to open at 19-yr high on beat-and-raise quarter ** FedEx Inc FDX.N: down 1.5%

BUZZ-FedEx down as Amazon blocks co's ground delivery network for Prime shipments ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Johnson & Johnson rises as Morgan Stanley upgrades to 'overweight' ** Navistar International Corp NAV.N: down 8.3%

BUZZ-Navistar International Corp: Falls on Q4 revenue miss, forecast cut ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Rises on solid 2020 forecast despite key drug challenges ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: up 6.8%

BUZZ-Jumps after executives exit as part of turnaround plan ** DMC Global Inc BOOM.O: down 18.3%

BUZZ-Tumbles on forecast cut ** LogMeIn Inc LOGM.O: up 4.0%

BUZZ-LogMeIn logs a 10-month high on $4.3 bln take-private deal ** Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc PTI.O: down 56.2%

BUZZ-Slumps as CF drug fails to hit high bar set by rival Vertex ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Up after company discloses region-wise revenue and membership numbers ** Worthington Industries Inc WOR.N: up 9.1%

BUZZ-Jumps as Q2 results beat estimates ** Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc ADMS.O: down 40.1%

BUZZ-Dives as drug to help MS patients walk disappoints ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: down 1.4%

BUZZ-Drops after U.S. sues co, unit for civil healthcare fraud

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.01%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.53%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.12%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.53%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.48%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.15%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.07%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.11%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.11%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.65%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.62%

(Compiled by Soundarya J in Bengaluru)

((soundarya.j@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Soundarya9615;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular