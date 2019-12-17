BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, Tallgrass, DMC Global, Proteostasis Therapeutics, Navistar

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks paused after a four-day rally, but still hovered around record levels on Tuesday, while a fall in Boeing's shares weighed on the Dow as the crisis surrounding the planemaker's 737 MAX jet deepened. .N

At 11:44 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.21% at 28,296.1. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.09% at 3,194.24 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.01% at 8,815.306. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Advance Auto Parts Inc <AAP.N>, up 3.4% ** Netflix Inc <NFLX.O>, up 3.4% ** Cimarex Energy Co <XEC.N>, up 3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Cardinal Health Inc <CAH.N>, down 2.8% ** Nielsen Holdings PLC <NLSN.N>, down 2.4% ** Centurylink Inc <CTL.N>, down 2.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Tallgrass Energy LP <TGE.N>, up 20.8% ** Vince Holding Corp <VNCE.N>, up 11.5% ** Contango Oil & Gas CO <MCF.N>, up 11.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Pyxus International Inc <PYX.N>, down 11% ** Weidai Ltd <WEI.N>, down 9% ** Unilever Plc <UL.N>, down 8.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Medallion Bank <MBNKP.O>, up 145% ** Nantkwest Inc <NK.O>, up 50.8% ** Renewable Energy Group Inc <REGI.O>, up 29.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc <ADMS.O>, down 40.1% ** DMC Global Inc <BOOM.O>, down 18.3% ** Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc <ADIL.O>, down 13.8% ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: down 2.1% BUZZ-CFO to step down, shares fall ** Cars.com Inc CARS.N: down 5.1% BUZZ-Falls on CFO departure ** Acer Therapeutics Inc ACER.O: up 4.3% BUZZ-Acer Therapeutics jumps on data from drug for genetic disorder ** Prevail Therapeutics Inc PRVL.O: up 9.7% BUZZ-Jumps on FDA's "orphan drug" tag for dementia gene therapy ** Mei Pharma Inc MEIP.O: down 25.5% BUZZ-MEI Pharma falls on deep-discounted stock offering ** Tallgrass Energy LP TGE.N: up 20.8% BUZZ-Accepts Blackstone's take-private offer, shares soar ** Immunogen IMGN.O: up 12.3% BUZZ-ImmunoGen jumps as FDA says new study could support accelerated approval of cancer drug ** Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME.N : up 5.6% BUZZ-Tencent Music gains on $400 mln share repurchase program ** Vera Bradley Inc VRA.O: up 6.7% BUZZ-Cowen says product innovation to drive sales, upgrades to "outperform" ** China Ceramics Co Ltd CCCL.O: down 31.0% BUZZ-Drops on discounted stock offering ** Synaptics Inc SYNA.O: down 3.3% BUZZ-Rosenblatt downgrades to 'sell'; expects revenue to 'significantly' drop in March qtr ** McDermott International Inc MDR.N: up 2.9% BUZZ-Rises on contract win in Serbia ** Jabil Inc JBL.N: up 5.5% BUZZ-Jabil set to open at 19-yr high on beat-and-raise quarter ** FedEx Inc FDX.N: down 1.5%

BUZZ-FedEx down as Amazon blocks co's ground delivery network for Prime shipments ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Johnson & Johnson rises as Morgan Stanley upgrades to 'overweight' ** Navistar International Corp NAV.N: down 8.3%

BUZZ-Navistar International Corp: Falls on Q4 revenue miss, forecast cut ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Rises on solid 2020 forecast despite key drug challenges ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: up 6.8%

BUZZ-Jumps after executives exit as part of turnaround plan ** DMC Global Inc BOOM.O: down 18.3%

BUZZ-Tumbles on forecast cut ** LogMeIn Inc LOGM.O: up 4.0%

BUZZ-LogMeIn logs a 10-month high on $4.3 bln take-private deal ** Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc PTI.O: down 56.2%

BUZZ-Slumps as CF drug fails to hit high bar set by rival Vertex ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Up after company discloses region-wise revenue and membership numbers ** Worthington Industries Inc WOR.N: up 9.1%

BUZZ-Jumps as Q2 results beat estimates ** Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc ADMS.O: down 40.1%

BUZZ-Dives as drug to help MS patients walk disappoints ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: down 1.4%

BUZZ-Drops after U.S. sues co, unit for civil healthcare fraud

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.01%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.53%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.12%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.53%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.48%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.15%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.07%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.11%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.11%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.65%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.62%

(Compiled by Soundarya J in Bengaluru)

((soundarya.j@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Soundarya9615;))

