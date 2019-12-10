US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, Stitch Fix, AutoZone, Church & Dwight, Conn's, Construction Partners

Wall Street's indexes edged higher in choppy trading on Tuesday after a report that the United States and China were planning to delay a new round of tariffs set to kick in on Dec. 15. .N

At 1213 ET, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.01% at 3,136.27 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.12% at 8,631.848. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** AutoZone Inc <AZO.N>, up 6.8% ** NortonLifeLock Inc <NLOK.O>, up 3.3% ** Western Digital Corp <WDC.O>, up 3.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Franklin Resources Inc <BEN.N>, down 3.2% ** Cigna Corp <CI.N>, down 3.1% ** Mohawk Industries Inc <MHK.N>, down 3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Xtant Medical Holdings Inc <XTNT.N>, up 20.5% ** EnLink Midstream LLC <ENLC.N>, up 13.8% ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc <SPCE.N>, up 13.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Designer Brands Inc <DBI.N>, down 16.8% ** Weidai Ltd <WEI.N>, down 10.4% ** Jumia Technologies AG <JMIA.N>, down 6.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Technical Communications Corp <TCCO.O>, up 311.7% ** Iterum Therapeutics PLC <ITRM.O>, up 34.9% ** Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc <NLTX.O>, up 28.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Francesca's Holdings Corp <FRAN.O>, down 38.2% ** Conn's Inc <CONN.O>, down 30.7% ** Construction Partners Inc <ROAD.O>, down 19.6% ** Casey's General Stores CASY.O: down 7.5%

BUZZ-Falls on Q2 revenue miss ** Qutoutiao Inc QTT.O: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Slumps after Wolfpack Research, Muddy Waters short co ** Livongo Health Inc LVGO.O: down 7.8%

BUZZ-Falls on planned secondary offering ** Avid Bioservices Inc CDMO.O: up 16.2%

BUZZ-Rises on Q2 revenue beat ** VistaGen Therapeutics Inc VTGN.O: up 44.6%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA fast track status for social anxiety drug ** Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR.N: up 1.7%

BUZZ-While waiting for Tims, still a lot to like about Restaurant Brands ** Sangamo Therapeutics Inc SGMO.O: down 8.5%

BUZZ-Slides as early data on blood disorder therapy underwhelms ** Church & Dwight Co Inc CHD.N: down 1.5%

BUZZ-Slips as JP Morgan cuts to 'underweight' ** Arcadia Biosciences Inc RKDA.O: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Rises on launch of new hemp seeds product line ** Bluebird bio Inc BLUE.O: up 7.4%

BUZZ-Bluebird bio: More data can differentiate between experimental therapies - Jefferies ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N: up 13.1%

BUZZ-Virgin Galactic in flight as CEO buys shares ** LightInTheBox Holding Co LITB.N: up 10.0%

BUZZ-Brightens up on strong Q3 results ** Beyond Air Inc XAIR.O: down 10.2%

BUZZ-Down on discounted stock offering, private placement ** AutoZone Inc AZO.N: up 6.8%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat profit, same-store sales ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: down 1.9%

BUZZ-Falls after Needham downgrades, says co could lose ~4 mln U.S. subscribers in 2020 ** Stitch Fix Inc SFIX.O: up 7.5%

BUZZ-Up as upbeat quarterly report prompts PT hikes ** Technical Communications Corp TCCO.O: up 311.7%

BUZZ-Eyes best day ever on strong results ** Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc RHP.N: down 5.1%

BUZZ-Down on stock offering to fund property buy ** Francesca's Holdings Corp FRAN.O: down 38.2%

BUZZ-Plunges as weak traffic dents Q3 sales ** NortonLifeLock Inc NLOK.O: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Gains on report of deal interest from McAfee ** Ability Inc ABIL.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Rises on SEC settlement of antifraud complaint ** Conn's Inc CONN.O: down 30.7%

BUZZ-Falls as Q3 same-store sales disappoints ** Scynexis Inc SCYX.O: down 10.0%

BUZZ-Slumps on $35 mln stock-and-warrants offering ** Designer Brands Inc DBI.N: down 16.8%

BUZZ-Drops as tariffs hurt Q3 profit ** Arbor Realty Trust Inc ABR.N: down 2.7%

BUZZ-Dips on upsized stock offering, buyback ** MongoDB Inc MDB.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Up after Needham raises PT on strong Q3 results ** Genworth Financial Inc GNW.N: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Rises on approval to sell stake in Canadian unit ** Equillium Inc EQ.O: up 15.1%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA fast-track designation ** Construction Partners Inc ROAD.O: down 19.6%

BUZZ-Falls on weak Q4 ** Agilent Technologies Inc A.N: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Jumps after Ackman's Pershing Square reveals stake ** ContraFect Corp CFRX.O: up 8.0%

BUZZ-ContraFect rises after $10 mln stock offering, $3 mln private placement to Pfizer

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.24%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.05%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.17%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.09%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.01%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.11%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.04%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.27%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.47%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.63%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.14%

(Compiled by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)

