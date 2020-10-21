Companies
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, Snap Inc, Astrotech Corp

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stock index futures ticked higher on Wednesday as investors held out for a bipartisan agreement over the next coronavirus aid package to support a fragile economy recovery..N

At 6:20 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.05% at 28,168. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.04% at 3,433.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.07% at 11,669. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** VOC Energy Trust VOC.N, up 40.4% ** Snap Inc SNAP.N, up 24.1% ** Calix Inc CALX.N, up 15.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** GSX Techedu Inc GSX.N, down 11.1% ** CAE Inc CAE.N, down 7.3% ** Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ.N, down 7.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Marin Software Inc MRIN.O, up 304.6% ** Astrotech Corp ASTC.O, up 151.5% ** Gulfport Energy Corp GPOR.O, up 37.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Code Chain New Continent Ltd CCNC.O, down 13.9% ** Iterum Therapeutics Plc ITRM.O, down 11.3% ** Globus Maritime Ltd GLBS.O, down 11.1% ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: down 5.2% premarket BUZZ-Netflix: Drops as Q3 paid subscriber adds miss expectations ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 24.1% premarket BUZZ-Snap Inc: Surges on strong quarterly revenue, user growth

** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 2.7% premarket ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 5.5% premarket ** Pinterest Inc PINS.N: up 6.8% premarket BUZZ-Social media cos: Up on Snap's strong Q3 revenue, user growth

** Astrotech Corp ASTC.O: up 151.5% premarket BUZZ-Astrotech: Surges on deal to develop rapid COVID-19 breath test ** Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N: up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Lockheed Martin's future looks bright; F-16 skyline robust

(Compiled by Tiyashi Datta)

