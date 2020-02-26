Commodities

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Chesapeake Energy, Salesforce.com

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday after a rocky start to the week that shaved off more than 6% from each of the main indexes on growth fears as the coronavirus spread in several countries. .N

At 13:15 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.48% at 27,212.68. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.54% at 3,145.12 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.87% at 9,043.502. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** TJX Companies Inc <TJX.N>, up 7.3% ** CME Group Inc <CME.O>, up 5.4% ** Netflix Inc <NFLX.O>, up 4.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 7.1% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, down 6.2% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, down 5.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** B&G Foods Inc <BGS.N>, up 21.7% ** Alpha Pro Tech Ltd <APT.N>, up 20% ** NanoViricides Inc <NNVC.N>, up 19.7% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Lydall Inc <LDL.N>, down 27.7% ** Dycom Industries<DY.N>, down 23.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Co-Diagnostics Inc <CODX.O>, up 90.7% ** Tarena International Inc <TEDU.O>, up 38.7% ** Vir Biotechnology Inc <VIR.O>, up 28.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Aptorum Group Ltd <APM.O>, down 50.2% ** Menlo Therapeutics <MNLO.O>, down 29.1% ** SmileDirectClub Inc <SDC.O>, down 27% ** Netflix NFLX.O: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Netflix may gain as more people stay indoors due to coronavirus- analysts ** Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB.O: down 16.2%

BUZZ-Slides on wider-than-expected Q4 adjusted loss ** Donnelly Financial DFIN.N: up 12.1%

BUZZ-Donnelly Financial surges after results ** TransUnion TRU.N: up 0.3%

BUZZ-TransUnion up after RBC starts coverage with 'outperform'USN ** Dycom Industries DY.N: down 23.8%

BUZZ-Hits 5-yr low after bigger-than-expected Q4 loss ** Chesapeake Energy CHK.N: down 25.0%

BUZZ-Tumbles on weak 2020 oil output forecast ** Cars.com CARS.N: down 14.0%

BUZZ-Drops as quarterly revenue falls short of estimates ** Nexstar Media Group NXST.O: down 2.3%

BUZZ-Slips on Q4 profit miss ** Matson MATX.N: down 9.5%

BUZZ-Drops on weak results, flags coronavirus hit to 2020 performance ** Peabody BTU.N: down 10.5% ** Arch Coal ARCH.N: down 5.8%

BUZZ-Peabody, Arch Coal fall after FTC files lawsuit to block JV ** Freshpet Inc FRPT.O: down 8.1%

BUZZ-Freshpet sags on stock offering ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 1.0% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 1.0%

BUZZ-RBC cuts PT on 'overexposed' macro headwinds ** SINA Corp SINA.O: down 2.8%

BUZZ-Drops on quarterly loss as expenses mount ** Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N: down 1.8%

BUZZ-Slips after co-CEO steps down ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: down 27.0%

BUZZ-SmileDirectClub slumps after Q4 loss, PT cuts ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Up as Starbucks to launch co's breakfast sandwich in Canada ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Eyes third straight day of trading in red BUZZ-Coronavirus outbreak to worsen global auto sales decline in 2020 - Moody's ** Lowe's Co Inc LOW.N: down 3.4%

BUZZ-Lowe's eyes 3-month low on weak outlook, Q4 sales miss ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 1.4% ** Ford Motor Co F.N: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Coronavirus outbreak to worsen global auto sales decline in 2020 - Moody's ** Nevro Corp NVRO.N: up 7.7%

BUZZ-Canaccord Genuity upgrades on pain relief device, pipeline ** Weibo Corp WB.O: down 3.4%

BUZZ-Weibo Corp falls on bleak Q1 forecast due to coronavirus impact ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP.O: up 154.7%

BUZZ-Rises on plans to develop coronavirus vaccine ** Home Depot Inc HD.N: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Street View: Home Depot to reap spending benefits next year ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: down 3.6%

BUZZ-Disney drops after Robert Iger steps down as CEO ** Wendy's Co WEN.O: down 2.3%

BUZZ-Slips on weak full-year profit forecast ** Guardion Health Sciences Inc GHSI.O: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on deal with Malaysian company for immuno-supportive formula ** Endo International Plc ENDP.O: down 7.0%

BUZZ-Rises on Q4 profit beat ** Amarin Corp PLC AMRN.O: down 8.0%

BUZZ-Street View: Patent wins and buyout next value drivers for Amarin ** Menlo Therapeutics Inc MNLO.O: down 29.1%

BUZZ-Falls as mid-stage chronic itch study fails ** TJX Cos Inc TJX.N: up 7.3%

BUZZ-Gains on stellar comparable sales beat for holiday quarter ** Nike Inc NKE.N: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Nike slips on report of HSBC downgrade ** Planet Fitness Inc PLNT.N: down 5.9%

BUZZ-Falls on "conservative" revenue outlook for 2020 ** United Therapeutics Corp UTHR.O: down 4.8%

BUZZ-Falls on Q4 profit miss ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 20.0%

BUZZ-Moderna continues climb as coronavirus vaccine outweighs mixed Q4 report ** Revolve Group Inc RVLV.N: down 18.2%

BUZZ-Falls after flagging 2020 revenue hit from coronavirus ** Alarm.com Holdings Inc ALRM.O: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Rises on Q4 beat, higher FY forecast ** Toll Brothers Inc TOL.N: down 13.0% ** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N: down 1.7% BUZZ-U.S. housing stocks fall on rating downgrades, Toll Brothers profit miss ** Fossil Group Inc FOSL.O: down 19.7%

BUZZ-Plummets as coronavirus outbreak prompts weak FY forecast

