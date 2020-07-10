BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, Nio, Beyond Meat, Walgreens

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Friday on fears that a record increase in coronavirus cases could further delay the easing of restrictions, while taking a toll on Corporate America. .N

At 8:45 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.60% at 25,418. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.50% at 3,125.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.29% at 10,696. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.N: ** Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd <PSV.N>, up 76.2% ** Matson Inc <MATX.N>, up 21.1% ** Greenbrier Companies Inc <GBX.N>, up 12.8% The top two NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.N: ** X Financial <XYF.N>, down 9.8% ** Franklin Covey Co <FC.N>, down 8.3% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc <WIMI.O>, up 90.6% ** Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp <HCACW.O>, up 28.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Trevi Therapeutics Inc <TRVI.O>, down 19.7% ** Endologix Inc <ELGX.O>, down 18.4% ** Nova LifeStyle Inc <NVFY.O>, down 17.6% ** WD-40 Co WDFC.O: down 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls on downbeat Q3 results ** Greenbrier GBX.N: up 12.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Q3 results beat estimates ** Beyond Meat BYND.O: down 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Citi says hard to look past headwinds, starts with 'sell' ** Walgreens WBA.O: down 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Benefits of Walgreens' restructuring efforts remain doubtful ** NIO Inc NIO.N: up 6.6% premarket BUZZ-Set for record high on securing credit line from Chinese banks ** Matson Inc MATX.N: up 21.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q2 prelim results ** Netflix NFLX.O: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises after report says GS hikes PT on content growth ** Hermitage Offshore Services PSV.N: up 76.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges on agreements with lenders ** Hawaiian Holdings HA.O: down 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Dips after flagging no respite from virus ** Amneal Pharma AMRX.N: up 7.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on FDA approval of generic schizophrenia drug

(Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.