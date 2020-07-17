BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, Moderna, Ocwen Financial, U.S. homebuilders

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 edged higher in choppy trading on Friday, as investors juggled between prospects of more fiscal stimulus and fears of further business disruptions due to another record-breaking rise in COVID-19 cases across the country. .N

At 12:06 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.05% at 26,720.2. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.01% at 3,215.81 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.07% at 10,466.9. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Intuitive Surgical Inc <ISRG.O>, up 6.3% ** Align Technology Inc <ALGN.O>, up 3.7% ** Boston Scientific Corp <BSX.N>, up 3.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Netflix Inc <NFLX.O>, down 7% ** MGM Resorts International <MGM.N>, down 4.2% ** HollyFrontier Corp <HFC.N>, down 3.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Daxor Corp <DXR.N>, up 22.6% ** Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc <AHT.N>, up 22.1% ** BlueLinx Holdings Inc <BXC.N>, up 18.8% The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Itau Corpbanca<ITCB.N>, down 14.9% ** Nio Inc <NIO.N>, down 14% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Verona Pharm Plc <VRNA.O>, up 194.5% ** RumbleOn Inc <RMBL.O>, up 78.2% ** ALX Oncology Holdings Inc <ALXO.O>, up 66.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Aehr Test Systems <AEHR.O>, down 15.2% ** Boxlight Corp <BOXL.O>, down 13.8% ** Capitala Finance Corp <CPTA.O>, down 12.8% ** Applied DNA Sciences APDN.O: up 31.8% BUZZ-Soars on positive early results for COVID-19 vaccine candidates ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: down 7.0% BUZZ-Netflix tumbles as Q3 subscriber forecast disappoints BUZZ-Street View: Netflix Q3 not 'dark' as shows mark 'good place' ** JB Hunt Transport JBHT.O: up 3.3% BUZZ-Rises as Q2 results top estimates ** Hecla Mining HL.N: up 8.6% BUZZ-Up as RBC upgrades to "sector perform" on improving financials ** Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N: down 2.2% BUZZ-Norwegian Cruise Line down after $1.4 bln refuel ** RumbleOn RMBL.O: up 78.2% BUZZ-Shares jump on CarGurus deal ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 0.2% ** Moderna MRNA.O: up 8.0% ** BioNtech BNTX.O: up 6.6%

BUZZ-Moderna, J&J, BioNtech rise on Reuters report of COVID-19 vaccine deals with EU ** PhaseBio PHAS.O: up 15.5%

BUZZ-PhaseBio rises on starting mid-stage trial for COVID-19 drug ** Regions Financial RF.N: down 3.3% ** Citizens Financial CFG.N: up 1.4%

BUZZ-U.S. regional banks report mixed results, Regions Financial slides ** Houghton Mifflin HMHC.O: up 15.5%

BUZZ-Houghton Mifflin continues rally amid sales rumors ** Ocwen Financial OCN.N: up 35.1%

BUZZ-Climbs on Q2 net income outlook ** Aehr Test Systems AEHR.O: down 15.2%

BUZZ-Falls after reporting Q4 loss ** Verona Pharma VRNA.O: up 194.5%

BUZZ-Doubles on raising $200 mln in private offering of stock ** Bloom Energy BE.N: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Up as SoCalGas to use co's fuel cells ** Cytokinetics CYTK.O: down 8.9%

BUZZ-Cytokinetics drops after pricing $175 mln stock offering ** Fiesta Restaurant Group FRGI.O: up 11.4%

BUZZ-Rises as comp sales improve from April ** PulteGroup Inc PHM.N: up 1.0% ** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N: up 2.4%

BUZZ-U.S. homebuilders: Rise as housing starts surge in June

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.92%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.62%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.42%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.91%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.45%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.25%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.48%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.40%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.89%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.20%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.84%

